Spiel:
World of Warcraft
Addon:
Shadowlands
Version:
Patch 9.2
WoWNewsarchivFebruar 2022World of Warcraft: Bannwelle wegen Account-Sharing

World of Warcraft: Bannwelle wegen Account-Sharing

Geschrieben von Telias am 22.02.2022 um 19:45

Diese Woche wurden zahlreiche World of Warcraft Spieler gesperrt. Als Grund wird bei der aktuellen Bannwelle ein unerlaubter Zugang zum Account genannt und damit ist Account-Sharing gemeint. Unsere Kollegen von MMO Champion vermuten, dass es sich um Spieler handelt, die sich einen WoW-Dienst gekauft haben mit dem sie z.B. das Reittier „Magiergebundener Zauberfoliant“ erhalten.

Einige Spieler berichten aber auch, dass sie fälschlicherweise gesperrt wurden, weil sie VPN genutzt haben.

There was a banwave this evening - unfortunately, some initially received an RMT notice in error. The second they would have received would have been the one that was applied.

I do apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

As others have mentioned, this action wasn’t necessarily from recent activity.

If you’d wish to have this action reviewed, you’ll want to submit an appeal ticket.

Theres another ban going out for Account sharing as well?

From my understanding - that was what this one was primarily about.

Quelle: MMO Champion

Zurück zur Übersicht




Kommentare:
World of Warcraft News
WoW Shadowlands
Lost Ark
Beliebte Artikel

© 2003-2022 - 4Fansites, Weiterverwendung von Inhalten oder Grafiken nur mit Erlaubnis.

World of Warcraft, The Burning Crusade, Wrath of The Lich King, Cataclysm, Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, Legion, Battle for Azeroth, Shadowlands and Blizzard Entertainment are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Datenschutz / Impressum