World of Warcraft: Bannwelle wegen Account-Sharing

Diese Woche wurden zahlreiche World of Warcraft Spieler gesperrt. Als Grund wird bei der aktuellen Bannwelle ein unerlaubter Zugang zum Account genannt und damit ist Account-Sharing gemeint. Unsere Kollegen von MMO Champion vermuten, dass es sich um Spieler handelt, die sich einen WoW-Dienst gekauft haben mit dem sie z.B. das Reittier „Magiergebundener Zauberfoliant“ erhalten.

Einige Spieler berichten aber auch, dass sie fälschlicherweise gesperrt wurden, weil sie VPN genutzt haben.

There was a banwave this evening - unfortunately, some initially received an RMT notice in error. The second they would have received would have been the one that was applied.

I do apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

As others have mentioned, this action wasn’t necessarily from recent activity.

If you’d wish to have this action reviewed, you’ll want to submit an appeal ticket.

Theres another ban going out for Account sharing as well?

From my understanding - that was what this one was primarily about.