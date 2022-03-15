World of Warcraft: Anpassungen bei der großen Schatzkammer mit Patch 9.2

Mit Patch 9.2 wurde die große Schatzkammer in mehreren Dingen angepasst. Durch einem Hotfix mit den kommenden Wartungsarbeiten werden weitere Anpassungen an der großen Schatzkammer vorgenommen.

With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we intend to make the following changes to certain rewards provided by the Great Vault.

Great Vault

The Attendant’s Token of Merit has been updated. You may now carry 12 tokens (was 3). You will now receive 2 tokens if you unlocked one Great Vault segment. You will now receive 4 tokens if you unlocked two Great Vault segments. You will now receive 6 tokens if you unlocked three or more segments of your Great Vault.

Ko’tul in Oribos now offers many new items. Ephemera-Infused Mesh – Add a socket to a Shadowlands Season 3 helmet, necklace, bracer, belt, or ring that does not already have a socket. Costs 6 Attendant’s Token of Merit. Overflowing Chest of Riches – Rewards an average of 3,000 gold. Costs 3 Attendant’s Token of Merit. Certified Vouchsafe – Increase your Renown with your current covenant by 1, up to the cap of 80. This item is bound to Battle.net account. Costs 1 Attendant’s Token of Merit. Bottled Night Sky – Rewards 25 Genesis Motes, used for Protoform Synthesis. Costs 1 Attendant’s Token of Merit. Treatise on Patterns in the Purpose – Rewards 40 Cyphers of the First Ones. Costs 1 Attendant’s Token of Merit. Tribute to the Enlightened – Rewards 150 Reputation with the Enlightened. Costs 1 Attendant’s Token of Merit.

Developers’ notes: These changes are aimed at improving the feeling of opening your Great Vault even on weeks when, for whatever reason, you don’t see a direct upgrade in the other items you can choose among. We’ve also heard feedback that, as a consolation prize, Attendant’s Tokens of Merit haven’t really felt rewarding enough to erase that frustration. Now in Season 3, we’re making the number of Tokens scale with the number of Vault slots you unlocked, up to a maximum of 6 Tokens per week (from 3 or more unlocked Vault slots). Furthermore, we’re adding additional options to the vendor, including an item that will add a socket to any eligible piece of Season 3 gear.

Combined with the power of the Creation Catalyst coming in future weeks, we hope that these changes will ensure that every week’s Great Vault feels like it’s helping you make progress toward your goals.