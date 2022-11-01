Weitere Klassenanpassungen für World of Warcraft Dragonflight angekündigt
Blizzard kündigt weitere Klassenanpassungen in Vorbereitung auf World of Warcraft Dragonflight an. Die Änderungen werden beim wöchentlichen Serverneustart am Mittwoch, dem 2. November 2022, live gebracht. Die Klassenanpassungen betreffen Dämonenjäger, Jäger, Mönche, Priester, Schurken, Schamanen und Hexenmeister. Die Klassenanpassungen im derzeitigen Pre-Expansion Patch sollen für ein besseres Balancing sorgen und uns nochmals vor Dragonflight die Möglichkeit geben mit dem neuen Talentsystem unserer Klasse herumzuprobieren.
Die Änderungen gibt es hier im Detail:
With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we’ll make the following adjustments to classes in the Dragonflight Pre-expansion Patch:
Demon Hunter
- Havoc
- Chaos Strike and Annihilation damage reduced by 5%.
- First Blood damage bonus reduced to 75% of attack power (was 85%).
- Inner Demon damage increased by 25%.
- Inner Demon (Talent) - Fixed a bug that prevented Inner Demon damage from being increased by Havoc’s Mastery and Demon Soul effects.
Hunter
- Beast Mastery
- War Orders now grants Barbed Shot a 25/50% chance to reset the cooldown of Kill Command (was 50/100%)
- Healing done to your pets from Mend Pet or Exhilaration no longer grants any healing to the Hunters from Leech.
- Marksmanship
- Corrected an issue where Chimaera Shot had two chances to proc the Lethal Shots talent.
- Reduced Damage of Aimed Shot by 15%.
Monk
- Windwalker
- Fists of Fury damage reduced by 20%.
- Rising Sun Kick damage reduced by 20%.
- Blackout Kick damage reduced by 10%.
- Storm, Earth, and Fire damage transfer reduced by 6.66(repeating, of course)%.
- Serenity causes the Monk to deal 15% increased damage (was 20%).
- Invoke Xuen duration reduced to 20 seconds (was 24 seconds).
- Shadowboxing Treads increases Blackout Kick damage by 10% (was 20%).
- Teachings of the Monastery now causes Blackout Kick to have a 12% chance to reset the remaining cooldown on Rising Sun Kick (was 15%).
- Fury of Xuen haste bonus has been reduced to 5% (was 8%).
- Whirling Dragon Punch damage reduced by 10%.
- Forbidden Technique now causes Touch of Death to deal 20% increased damage (was 40%) in addition to its current effects.
- Rushing Jade Wind damage reduced by 10%.
- Xuen’s Battlegear now causes Rising Sun Kick critical strikes to reduce the cooldown of Fists of Fury by 4 seconds (was 5) and when Fists of Fury ends, the critical strike chance of Rising Sun Kick is now increased by 40% (was 50%).
- Developers’ notes: Windwalker Monks are dealing too much damage across the board. As a result, we’ve reduced the damage of most Chi spenders (Spinning Crane Kick and the recently improved Strike of the Windlord being the notable exceptions), reduced the throughput of major cooldowns (Storm, Earth, and Fire, Serenity, and Invoke Xuen), and reduced the effect of some powerful talents with the goal of preserving build parity after these changes.
Priest
- Crystalline Reflection reflects 6%/12% of damage absorbed (was 10%/20%).
- Mindgames damage reduced by 25% for Shadow and Holy.
- Mindgames damage reduced by 50% for Discipline.
- Discipline
- Power Word: Radiance applies Atonement at 50% duration (was 60%).
- Power Word: Radiance healing increased by 30%.
- Ultimate Radiance increases the healing of Power Word: Radiance by 100% (was 150%).
- Evangelism cooldown increased to 3 minutes (was 1.5 minutes).
- Light’s Wrath damage increased by 25%.
- Light’s Wrath gains 6% damage per ally affected by Atonement (was 10%).
- Holy
- Renew healing reduced by 5%.
- Prayer of Mending healing reduced by 5%.
- Flash Heal healing reduced by 5%.
- Heal healing reduced by 5%.
- Prayer of Healing healing reduced by 5%.
- Holy Word: Sanctify healing reduced by 5%.
- Holy Word: Serenity healing reduced by 5%.
- Circle of Healing healing reduced by 5%.
- Cosmic Ripple healing reduced by 5%.
- Divine Hymn healing reduced by 5%.
- Divine Word: Sanctuary healing reduced by 5%.
- Holy Word: Salvation healing reduced by 5%.
- Shadow
- Shadow Word: Pain damage increased by 10%.
- Mind Blast damage increased by 10%.
- Inescapable Torment damage increased by 10%.
- Shadow Word: Death damage increased by 10%.
- Vampiric Touch damage increased by 10%.
- Mind Spike damage increased by 10%.
- Mind Flay damage increased by 10%.
- Devouring Plague damage increased by 10%.
- Mind Sear damage increased by 10%.
- Shadowy Apparition damage increased by 10%.
- Void Torrent damage increased by 10%.
- Shadow Crash damage increased by 10%.
- Idol of N’zoth’s Echoing Void damage increased by 10%.
- Idol of Yogg-Saron’s Thing from Beyond Void Spike damage increased by 10%.
- Dark Void damage increased by 10%.
- Unfurling Darkness damage increased by 10%.
- Void Eruption damage increased by 10%.
- Void Bolt damage increased by 10%.
- Void Tendril’s Mind Flay damage increased by 10%.
- Void Lasher’s Mind Sear damage increased by 10%.
Rogue
- Ambush damage increased by 20%.
- Rupture damage increased by 5%.
- Assassination
- Garrote damage increased by 5%.
- Mutilate damage increased by 5%.
- Deathmark damage increased by 15%.
- Amplifying Poison - Mutilate damage bonus increased to 35% (was 30%).
- Scent of Blood maximum Agility bonus increased to 24% (was 15%).
- Subtlety
- Backstab damage increased by 5%.
- Eviscerate damage increased by 5%.
- Shadowstrike damage increased by 5%.
- Gloomblade damage increased by 5%.
- Secret Technique damage increased by 5%.
- Deepening Shadows cooldown reduction per combo point spent increased to 0.7 seconds (was 0.6 seconds).
Shaman
- Elemental
- Lightning Bolt damage increased by 10%.
- Chain Lightning damage increased by 10%.
- Lava Burst damage increased by 18%.
- Flame Shock damage increased by 10%.
- Frost Shock damage increased by 10%.
- Elemental Blast damage increased by 10%.
- Lava Beam damage increased by 10%.
- Earthquake damage increased by 10%.
- Earth Shock damage increased by 10%.
- Icefury damage increased by 10%.
- Liquid Magma Totem damage increased by 10%.
- Fire Blast damage increased by 10%.
- Primal Fire Elemental’s Meteor damage increased by 10%.
- Primal Fire Elemental’s Immolate damage increased by 10%.
- Enhancement
- All damage dealt reduced by 25%.
Warlock
- Affliction
- Fixed an issue where your Malefic Affliction would be removed if another Warlock applied Malefic Affliction.
- Vile Taint now applies Curse of Exhaustion with a 6 second duration (was 12 seconds).
- Sacrolash’s Dark Strike now extends Curses by 0.2/0.4 seconds (was 0.5/1.0 seconds).
- Demonology
- Implosion damage increased by 25%.
- Bilescourge Bombers’ damage increased by 20%.
- Hand of Gul’dan damage increased by 35%.
- Guillotine’s Fel Explosion damage increased by 25%.
- Guillotine’s Fel Explosion radius is now 8 yards (was 4 yards).
- Vilefiend damage increased by 20%.
- Grimoire: Felguard damage increased by 20%.
- Annihilan Training now increases the damage of Felguard by 20% (was 10%).
- Wild Imps now have a 15/30% chance to become an Imp Gang Boss (was 5/10%).
- Imp Gang Bosses now deal 50% increased damage (was 20%).
- Pit Lord (from Gul’dan’s Ambition) damage increased by 25%.
- Demonic Tyrant’s Demonfire damage increased by 10%.
- Destruction
- Rolling Havoc now lasts 6 seconds (was 5 seconds).
- Madness of the Azj’Aqir now lasts 5 seconds (was 4 seconds).
Quelle: Blizzard
