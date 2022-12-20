Mythisch+ Dungeons werden mit den kommenden Wartungsarbeiten abgeschwächt

Mit Wartungsarbeiten in den vergangenen Wochen wurden zahlreiche Klassenanpassungen vorgenommen. Mit den nächsten Wartungsarbeiten werden erneut Klassen angepasst. Zusätzlich dazu kommen Anpassungen bei den mythisch+ Dungeons der ersten Dragonflight Saison hinzu. Ein Blick auf die Patchnotes verrät, dass es sich nur um Abschwächungen handelt, sodass die mythisch+ Dungeons leichter werden.

Season 1 is off to a roaring start, and we’ve been playing lots of dungeons and gotten lots of great feedback from players during this first week of Mythic+ in Dragonflight. While we want to be careful not to change too much as players are still figuring out the new dungeons, we’ve identified some areas where we’d like to act on feedback sooner than later.

The following Mythic+ dungeon tuning adjustments will go live with scheduled weekly maintenance this week (tomorrow, December 20 in this region):

Algeth’ar Academy

Aggravated Skitterfly Darting Sting damage reduced by 25% and should now try to sting different targets.

Resolved an issue that caused Spectral Invoker’s Arcane Missiles to not scale properly with key levels.

Overgrown Ancient Ancient Branch’s health reduced by 40%.



The Azure Vaults

Conjured Lasher health reduced by 20%.

Arcane Tender’s Infused Ground damage reduced by 33%.

Azureblade Overwhelming Energy damage reduced by 25%. Overwhelming Energy cast time increased to 3 seconds (was 2 seconds). There is now a delay before Overwhelming Energy inflicts damage and expels Ancient Orb Fragments (was instantly inflicts damage). Ancient Orb damage reduced by 25%. Resolved an issue that caused the broadcast for Overwhelming Energy to not display. Resolved an issue that caused the cast time of Overwhelming Energy to display incorrectly.



Court of Stars

Legion Hound’s Felblaze Puddle now properly has a screen effect while standing within the fel puddle left on the ground.

Halls of Valor

Ebonclaw Worg’s Leap for the Throat damage reduced by 20%.

Resolved an issue that caused Ebonclaw Worg’s Leap for the Throat to target the primary threat player.

Fenryr Claw Frenzy’s cast time increased to 1 seconds (was instant) and now has a visual to indicate that the damage it inflicts is split by targets in the area effect.



The Nokhud Offensive

Soulharvesters’ Death Bolt Volley cast time increased to 3 seconds (was 1.5 seconds).

Soulharvesters’ Death Bolt Volley and Shatter Soul are now cast less frequently.

Ukhel Corruptor’s Death Bolt cast time increased to 2 seconds (was 1.5 seconds).

Ukhel Corruptor’s Necrotic Eruption is now cast less frequently.

Ukhel Deathspeaker’s Chant of the Dead cast time increased to 8 seconds, and it is now cast less frequently.

Risen Mystic’s Swift Wind cast time increased to 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Risen Warrior’s Mortal Strike duration reduced to 4 seconds (was 10 seconds), and it is now cast less frequently.

Desecrated Ohuna’s Rotting Wind range reduced to 25 yards (was 40 yards), and it is now cast less frequently.

The Raging Tempest Electrical Storm damage reduced by 15%. Energy Surge duration reduced to 8 seconds (was 10 seconds).



Ruby Life Pools

Scorchling no longer casts Burning Touch.

Thunderhead and Flamegullet are now visible from much further away, making their flight path easier to keep track of.

The cast time of Thunderhead’s Storm Breath and Flamegullet’s Flame Breath increased to 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Primalist Flamedancer’s Flame Dance channel duration increased to 6 seconds (was 4 seconds).

Blazebound Destroyer’s Living Bomb periodic damage reduced by 40%.

Tempest Channeler’s Lightning Storm periodic damage and duration have both been reduced by 20%.

Kokia Blazehoof Health reduced by 15%. Blazebound Firestorm health reduced by 20%.

Kyrakka and Erkheart Stormvein Erkheart Stormvein health reduced by 10%. Kyrakka health reduced by 10%. While Kyrakka is grounded, Flamespit will now target a maximum of 3 players (was 5).



Temple of the Jade Serpent