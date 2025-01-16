WoW Patch 11.1 – Alle Neuerungen und Inhalte in den Patchnotes

World of Warcraft Patch 11.1 bringt zahlreiche aufregende Neuerungen mit sich und führt Spieler in die Tiefen von Lorenhall, der Hauptstadt des goblinischen Handelsimperiums. Diese bisher unerforschte Stadt ist ein wahres Zeugnis goblinischer Ingenieurskunst und Alchemie. Zu den Highlights gehören das neue Raid-Abenteuer Befreiung von Lorenhall, ein dynamisches Fahrzeug-Feature namens F.A.H.R.E.N., der Dungeon Operation: Schleuse sowie die PvP-Arena Cage of Carnage.

Darüber hinaus erhalten alle Klassen bedeutende Anpassungen, um das Spielerlebnis zu optimieren. Saison 2 der Mythic+-Dungeons und eine Vielzahl neuer Gegenstände, Erfolge sowie benutzerfreundliche Verbesserungen runden das Update ab. Entdecke die packenden Inhalte und bahnbrechenden Features dieses Patches!

Zu den größten Highlights aus Patch 11.1 findet ihr bei uns eigene Artikel und Guides.

The War Within: Undermine(d) Development Notes

UNDERMINE

Players will travel deep into the goblin city of Undermine, the capital of the goblin’s trade empire! It is a city like none other seen before in World of Warcraft and stands as a testament to goblin intelligence and creativity as experts in both technology and alchemy. As our adventures continue, we’ll learn more about goblin culture and society that we have never been able to see before. We’ll learn what’s important to them, the problems they are trying to solve —everything that makes them truly unique, and what they’re capable of as a society. We’ll dig a bit deeper beyond just their humor and explosions, though there will still be explosions and a LOT of mayhem to be found.

THE CARTELS OF UNDERMINE

While in the Undermine, you’ll meet the four major goblin cartels:: Steamwheedle, Blackwater, Bilgewater, and the Venture Company. Each cartel is run by notorious goblins like Monte Gazlowe, Baron Revilgaz, Marin Noggenfogger, and more. There may also be a fifth cartel waiting in the wings to learn about a bit later. Which of these cartels you align yourself with is up to you. Your experience will change within the Undermine depending on which of these cartels you ally with. As you progress, you’ll gain access to customizations for your car within the Undermine, new transmog appearances, toys, and more.

D.R.I.V.E.

A cool acronym needs a cool meaning, and the goblins haven’t skimped on the meaning of D.R.I.V.E.’s. Standing for Dynamic and Revolutionary Improvements to Vehicular Experiences, you’ll want to make sure you have your sweet ride to roll around town in. Players can earn a customizable vehicle early on that’s designed just for use in Undermine. You’ll push the boundaries of locomotion on the roads of Undermine and speed through its causeways and byways at a higher rate than a ground mount can.

As a part of the progression with your car, you’ll meet up with Nanny Talullah who will send you out on “Shipping and Handling” activities to earn currency and buy parts for your ride.

Players can adjust the car’s characteristics such as adjusting its color or by buying parts to add a little extra grip to hug the roads or adjust to slide and glide as they drift around corners. Want to accelerate faster? Then, you may have to sacrifice a little speed. How you customize your car’s characteristics is up to you.

LIBERATION OF UNDERMINE RAID

Despite the best efforts of the united cartels, Jastor Gallywix has holed himself away in the Gallagio and called in every favor ever owed to him… leaving a mountain of would-be oppressors between the goblins of Undermine and the Chrome King. Gazlowe and the rest of goblinkind will need to find their way into the Gallagio to rid themselves of Gallywix for good.

Raid Bosses

Vexie and the Geargrinders

Cauldron of Carnage

Rik Reverb

Stix Bunkjunker

Sprocketmonger Lockenstock

The One-Armed Bandit

Mug’Zee, Heads of Security

Chrome King Gallywix

OPERATION: FLOODGATE DUNGEON

It’s a race against time to stop the Darkfuse and Venture Co. from blowing up a dam that would flood the Ringing Deeps.

Dungeon Bosses

Big M.O.M.M.A.

Demolition Duo

Swampface

Geezle Gigazap

CAGE OF CARNAGE PVP ARENA

Set in the Demolition Dome, a close quarters gladiatorial arena where players are dropped in via trap doors separated only by a haphazard metal platform, equipped with ramps at every corner.

CLASSES

DEATH KNIGHT Developers’ notes: Currently Frost and Unholy Death Knights are incredibly survivable often boasting lower death rates then tanks and far above any other specs in the game. From a fantasy perspective it makes sense for Death Knights to be incredibly durable and their kit lends itself well to it, but it currently leans too far in the unkillable direction. We fully expect Frost and Unholy Death Knight to continue being one of the more survivable specs but this should bring them closer to a more sane level. Frost Veteran of the Third War now increases Stamina by 12% (was 20%), and 6% in PvP combat (was 10%). Null Magic now reduces the magical damage you take by 5% (was 8%), and 3% in PvP combat (was 4%). Permafrost now generates an absorb shield at 30% of your auto attack damage (was 40%). Unholy Veteran of the Third War now increases Stamina by 12% (was 20%), and 6% in PvP combat (was 10%). Null Magic now reduces the magical damage you take by 5% (was 8%), and 3% in PvP combat (was 4%). Permafrost now generates an absorb shield at 30% of your auto attack damage (was 40%). Apocalypse and Raise Dead now summon ghouls instantly. Apocalypse and Raise Dead visuals have been updated.

DEMON HUNTER Imprison now breaks based on a small damage threshold instead of any damage. Spectral Sight has been reworked: No longer removed upon taking an action. No longer removed when taking damage. Now removed by loss-of-control effects. Now Magic-dispelled. Movement penalty reduced to 20% (was 30%). Lost in Darkness has been redesigned – Spectral Sight has 5 second reduced cooldown and no longer reduces movement speed. Hero Talents Fel-Scarred Demonsurge now deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. Havoc New Talent: Screaming Brutality – Blade Dance automatically triggers Throw Glaive on your primary target for 100% damage and each slash has a 50% chance to Throw Glaive an enemy for 35% damage. Momentum renamed Exergy and has been updated – The Hunt and Vengeful retreat increase your damage by 5% for 20 seconds. Inertia has been updated – The Hunt and Vengeful retreat cause your next Fel Rush or Felblade to empower you, increasing damage by 18% for 5 seconds. Unbound Chaos has been updated – The Hunt and Vengeful Retreat cause your next Fel Rush or Felblade to deal 500% increased damage. Cycle of Hatred has been redesigned – Eye Beam reduces the cooldown of your next Eye Beam by 2.5/5 seconds, stacking up to 10/20 seconds. Exergy and Inertia choice node has swapped locations with Unbound Chaos. Any Means Necessary has been removed. Vengeance Demon Spikes duration increased to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds). Cycle of Binding effect is now triggered by Sigil of Flame (was all Sigil skills) and reduces Sigil skill cooldowns by 5 seconds (was 2 seconds).

DRUID Many talents have changed position in the talent tree. New Talent: Grievous Wounds – Rake, Rip, and Thrash damage increased by 10%. New Talent: Gale Winds – Increases Typhoon’s radius by 20% and its range by 5 yards. New Talent: Incessant Tempest – Reduces the cooldown of Typhoon by 5 seconds. New Talent: Circle of the Wild – Physical damage dealt by your abilities increased by 5% (25% for Restoration Druids). New Talent: Circle of the Heavens – Magical damage dealt by your spells increased by 5% (25% for Restoration Druids). New Talent: Lycara’s Meditation – You retain Lycara’s Teachings’ bonus from your most recent form for 5 seconds after shifting out of it. New Talent: Symbiotic Relationship – Form a bond with an ally. Your self-healing also heals your bonded ally for 10% of the amount healed. Your healing to your bonded ally also heals you for 8% of the amount healed. New Talent: Aessina’s Renewal – When a hit deals more than 12% of your maximum health, instantly heal for 10% of your health. This effect cannot occur more than once every 30 seconds. New Talent: Perfectly-Honed Instincts – Well-Honed Instincts can trigger up to once every 90 seconds. Ursoc’s Spirit has been updated – Stamina increased by 4%. Stamina in Bear Form is increased by an additional 5%. Developers’ notes: These bonuses multiply together, so Druids’ health in Bear Form remains unchanged. Light of the Sun replaces Skull Bash for Balance Druids only – The remaining cooldown of Solar Beam is reduced by 15 seconds when it interrupts its primary target. Improved Rejuvenation has been changed to Lingering Healing – Rejuvenation’s duration is increased by 3 seconds. Regrowth’s duration is increased by 3 seconds when cast on yourself. Instincts of the Claw is now a 1-point talent (was 2) and has been updated – Ferocious Bite and Maul damage increased by 8%. Lore of the Grove is now a 1-point talent (was 2) and has been updated – Moonfire and Sunfire damage increased by 10%. Fluid Form has been updated – Skull Bash can now be used in any form and shifts you into Cat Form if necessary. Rejuvenation healing increased by 5%. Wild Growth healing increased by 5%. Rip damage reduced by 9%. Shred damage increased by 10%. Swipe damage increased by 10%. Ferocious Bite damage reduced by 8%. Cyclone duration is now 5 seconds (was 6 seconds). Disorienting Roar now breaks based on a small damage threshold instead of any damage. Rising Light, Falling Night has been removed. Hero Talents Druid of the Claw Ravage damage reduced by 8%. Balance Sunfire is now learned at level 10 (was a talent). The following talents have been removed: Light of the Sun Sunfire (now learned at level 10) Feral Thrash now learned at level 10 (was a talent). Brutal Slash damage increased by 10%. Killer Instinct no longer increases damage dealt by Moonfire cast with Lunar Inspiration. Guardian New Talent: Ursol’s Warding – Gain magical damage reduction equal to 5/10% of your damage reduction from armor. Reinvigoration has been updated – Frenzied Regeneration heals over 1/2 additional seconds, and casts Rejuvenation and Regrowth on you at 100/200% effectiveness. Verdant Heart now learned at level 10 (was a talent). Mangle damage increased by 10%. Maul damage reduced by 8%. Raze damage reduced by 8%. Raze now replaces Maul. Layered Mane has been removed. Restoration Improved Nature’s Cure is now learned at level 10 (was a talent). Mastery: Harmony – Effectiveness increased by 30%. Now reduces its bonus with each additional heal over time effect. Developers’ notes: This update to Mastery: Harmony is intended to reward more heavily the first few heal over time effects applied to allies while tempering the scaling at large heal over time counts. This scaling will still always make it a bonus to have additional heal over time effects on targets. Tranquility channel time reduced to base 5 seconds (was 8 seconds). Total healing unchanged. Nature’s Swiftness now increases the healing of Regrowth by 200% (was 100%). Flourish now causes an initial heal effect on affected allies, split evenly among them. All damage reduced by 20%. Developers’ notes: This damage reduction keeps Restoration Druid’s physical or magic damage dealt equivalent to previous patches when selecting the Circle of the Wilds or Circle of the Heavens talents. We are making this change with the goal of moving Restoration Druids towards utilizing either their damaging physical abilities or magic spells instead of weaving between them both in order to reduce the damage rotation complexity.

EVOKER Rescue now clears movement impairing effects from you and your target. Sleep Walk now has a 1.7 second cast time (was 1.5 seconds). Hero Talents Flameshaper Developers’ notes: We’re looking to improve some of the weaker talents for Flameshaper and enable them to be more effective in dungeon content. Instead of increasing duration and spreading Fire Breath and Dream Breath, Flameshapers can now cast Fire Breath and Dream Breath more often, and have them deal more damage/healing in a compressed window of time. In addition, we’re adding a way to opt out of Enkindle so that Echo builds can function better with Flameshaper. New Talent: Fulminous Roar – Fire Breath and Dream Breath deal their damage and healing in 20% less time. Traveling Flame has been redesigned – No longer increases Dream Breath or Fire Breath duration and spreads. Instead, reduces the cooldown of Fire Breath or Dream Breath by 5 seconds when you cast Engulf. Engulf’s cooldown is now reduced by Haste. Titanic Precision no longer references Reversion critically striking for Preservation, as it cannot critically heal on application. Conduit of Flame Critical Strike chance increased to 15% (was 10%). Now correctly specifies that it increases critical strike chance above 50% health for Preservation. Enkindle deals 25% of Essence ability damage (was 20%). Expanded Lungs is now a choice talent against Enkindle. Fan the Flames has been removed. Augmentation New Talent: Rockfall – Upheaval reaches maximum empower level 20% faster and has a 60% chance to grant Essence Burst. New Passive: Close as Clutchmates – Ebon Might and Breath of Eons are 25% more effective when not in a raid. Ebon Might no longer affects tanks and healers (was prefers damage dealers). Developers’ notes: In Undermine(d) we’re making a large adjustment to Ebon Might’s ally targeting functionality with the goal of better balancing their performance in smaller group content such as Dungeons and PvP. Augmentation Evoker has previously boosted group survivability too much in smaller group content compared to other specializations due to Ebon Might affecting Tanks and Healers, which has impacted our ability to tune their damage without having their overall performance surpass our purely damage dealing specializations. Without Ebon Might affecting Tanks and Healers, we’re returning the Close as Clutchmates passive to allow for their damage to be more tunable and equivalent between raid and dungeons. Motes of Possibility chance to trigger increased to 25% (was 15%). While in dungeons and raids, allies can no longer see additional Upheavals from Rumbling Earth. Seismic Slam talent has moved to PvP talents. Devastation New Talent: Azure Celerity – Disintegrate ticks 1 additional time, but deals 8% less damage. Scorching Embers damage increase now scales with empower level, up to a maximum of 40%, similar to Molten Embers for Augmentation. Firestorm damage increased by 50% and duration reduced to 6 seconds (was 10 seconds). Eternity Surge now targets enemies within a 25 yard radius around the Evoker (was a 12 yard radius around the target). Hoarded Power has been removed. Preservation Dream Breath now heals yourself and 5 injured allies (was 5 injured allies). Developers’ notes: This guarantees a Dream Breath heal over time effect will always be on yourself, so you never have to purposely miss allies with the breath cone. Dream Breath and Reversion no longer snapshot with Mastery: Lifebinder. Instead, they will re-evaluate the Mastery bonus each time they tick based on the target’s current health and yours.

HUNTER Kindling Flare has been redesigned – Now increases the radius of flare by 50%. Territorial Instincts has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Intimidation by 10 seconds and no longer summons a pet for you if you do not have a pet out. Wilderness Medicine has been updated – Now additionally increases the cooldown reduction effect of Natural Mending by 0.5 seconds. No Hard Feelings has been updated – Now additionally reduces the cooldown of Misdirection by 5 seconds. Roar of Sacrifice has been updated for Marksmanship Hunters only – Instructs your pet to protect a friendly target from critical strikes, making attacks against that target unable to be critical strikes. Lasts 12 seconds. While Roar of Sacrifice is active, your Spotting Eagle cannot apply Spotter’s Mark. Intimidation now has a unique variant when you’re in Marksmanship spec that does not require line of sight and uses your Spotting Eagle. Explosive Shot projectile speed increased. Eyes of the Beast is now only learned by Survival and Beast Mastery Hunters. Eagle Eye is now only learned by Marksmanship Hunters. Freezing Trap now breaks based on a small damage threshold instead of any damage. Roar of Sacrifice, Wilderness Medicine, and No Hard Feelings have had their tooltips updated to not present Marksmanship Hunters with information irrelevant to their specialization. Hero Talents Dark Ranger Withering Fire has been updated – Withering Fire now triggers from casting Black Arrow during Trueshot/Bestial Wrath and no longer auto-fires Black Arrow instead of gaining Deathblow. Developers’ notes: A common complaint of Withering Fire is its consistency. The goal with this change is to raise Withering Fire’s randomness floor while lowering its ceiling, still allowing for exciting high-roll moments where you get many Deathblow procs rapidly and reducing the times where nothing happens during Withering Fire. Fixed an issue preventing Bleak Powder’s cone from dealing damage over its intended area. Pack Leader New Talent: Howl of the Pack Leader – Every 30 seconds, your next Kill Command summons the aid of a Bear, Wyvern, or Boar. Your Bear leaps into the fray, rending the flesh of up to 8 nearby enemies dealing heavy damage over time. Your Wyvern increases the damage you and your pets deal. Your Boar charges into battle, dealing heavy damage to your target and moderate damage to nearby enemies. New Talent: Better Together – Howl of the Pack Leader’s cooldown is reduced to 25 seconds. Your pets gain an extra 5% of your attack power. New Talent: Dire Summons – Kill Command reduces the cooldown of Howl of the Pack Leader by 1 second. Cobra Shot/Raptor Strike/Mongoose Bite reduces the cooldown of Howl of the Pack Leader by 1 second. New Talent: Pack Mentality – Howl of the Pack Leader causes your next Kill Command to deal 50% increased damage/generate an additional stack of Tip of the Spear. New Talent: Ursine Fury – Your Bear’s periodic damage has a 10% chance to reduce the cooldown of Kill Command/Butchery or Flanking Strike by 1 second/2 seconds. Choice node with Envenomed Fangs. New Talent: Envenomed Fangs – Initial damage from your Bear will consume Serpent Sting from up to 8 nearby targets, dealing 100% of its remaining damage instantly. Choice node with Ursine Fury. New Talent: Fury of the Wyvern – Your pet’s attacks increase your Wyvern’s damage bonus by 1%, up to 10%. Casting Kill Command/Wildfire bomb extends the duration of your Wyvern by 1 second/2 seconds, up to 10 additional seconds. New Talent: Hogstrider – Each time your Boar deals damage, your next Cobra Shot/Raptor Strike/Mongoose Bite strikes 1 additional target. Beast Mastery Hunters also gain 25% increased damage to their next Cobra Shot and it stacks up to 4 times. Survival Hunters have a 25% chance to gain Mongoose Fury. New Talent: No Mercy – Damage from your Kill Shot sends your pets into a rage, causing all active pets within 20 yards and your Bear to pounce to the target and attack it. New Talent: Shell Cover – When dropping below 40% health, summon the aid of a Turtle, reducing the damage you take by 10% for 6 seconds. This effect can only occur once every 2 minutes. New Talent: Slicked Shoes – When Disengage removes a movement impairing effect, its cooldown is reduced by 4 seconds. Choice node with Horsehair Tether. New Talent: Horsehair Tether – When an enemy is stunned by Binding Shot, it is dragged to the center of the Binding Shot. Choice node with Slicked Shoes. New Talent: Lead From the Front – Casting Bestial Wrath/Coordinated Assault summons the aid of a Beast and increases the damage dealt by your Beasts by 25% for 12 seconds. The following talents have been removed: Beast of Opportunity Cornered Prey Covering Fire Cull the Herd Den Recovery Frenzied Tear Furious Assault Howl of the Pack Pack Assault Pack Coordination Scattered Prey Tireless Hunt Vicious Hunt Wild Attacks Sentinel Lunar Storm damage increased by 25%. Lunar Storm’s radius increased to 12 yards (was 8 yards). Lunar Storm’s duration increased to 12 seconds (was 8 seconds). Lunar Storm now triggers once every 30 seconds (was 15 seconds). Lunar Storm now does initial damage in addition to its periodic damage. Lunar Storm’s visual effects have been updated. Lunar Storm’s cooldown can now be tracked via an aura on the player. Lunar Storm will now present an aura on the personal resource display when it is ready to be fired. Lunar Storm now follows its target very slowly. Developers’ notes: Our goal with these changes is to help make Lunar Storm feel like more of a “moment” be reducing its frequency and increasing its damage. We’re also looking to increase its usability by allowing it to slowly track its target. Since Lunar Storm is spawned at your enemy’s position, and in most content, Hunters have very little agency over where mobs are moving, we felt that allowing it to slowly follow your target is more justifiable relative to other ground / area spells. Beast Mastery Developers’ notes: We’re happy with how Beast Mastery Hunter is playing and performing, we are just adding more hooks to ensure that this spec has appropriate area of effect tunability. New Talent: Dire Cleave – When summoned, Dire Beasts gain Beast Cleave at 100% effectiveness for 8 seconds. New Talent: Poisoned Barbs – Direct damage from Barbed Shot has a 30% chance to explode on impact, dealing Nature damage to nearby enemies. Damage reduced beyond 8 targets. New Talent: Solitary Companion – Your pet damage is increased by 35% and your pet’s size is increased by 10%. Choice node with Animal Companion. Developers’ notes: Our vision for Beast Mastery’s fantasy is tied to Animal Companion, but for players who would like to opt-in to solo-pet Beast Mastery, this talent should allow you to enjoy that playstyle with only a marginal throughput loss. We’ve taken some initial steps to ensure that this talent doesn’t dramatically increase the throughput of spells like Call of the Wild and we’ll be making changes as necessary if issues arise. Stomp has been updated – Now deals separate damage instances between its primary target and secondary targets. Serpent Sting damage increased by 50%. Barrage damage increased by 100%. Barrage focus cost reduced to 40 (was 60). Alpha Predator now increase Kill Command’s damage multiplicatively rather than additively. Additional Kill Shots fired from Hunter’s Prey will now target enemies regardless of health percentage. Dire Command summon chance reduced to 20% (was 30%). Dire Beast’s visual effects have been updated. Dire Beasts now leap to their target when summoned. Dire Frenzy is now a 2-point node and replaces Basilisk Collar. The following talents have been removed: Basilisk Collar Venom’s Bite Marksmanship Developers’ notes: Moving into Undermine(d), we are looking to reimagine Marksmanship’s Sharpshooter fantasy and reconcile some large spec friction points such as Lone Wolf. Undermine(d) is seeing Marksmanship lose their pet functionalities and it is instead joined in battle by a unique Eagle pet that will exist outside of the game space but continue to support you in combat in a uniquely Marksmanship way. New Ability: Harrier’s Cry – Your Eagle descends from the skies with a screech, giving the signal to attack. Increases Haste by 30% for all party and raid members for 40 seconds. Allies receiving this effect will become Sated and unable to benefit from Harrier’s Cry or similar effects again for 10 minutes. Learned at level 48. New Passive: Manhunter – Damaging a player with Aimed Shot applies Grievous Injury, reducing the healing they receive by 25%. Learned at level 11. Developers’ notes: Marksmanship lost access to Mortal Wounds by losing pet access, so we’re returning Aimed Shot’s ability to apply Mortal Wounds. New Passive: Eyes in the Sky – Gain the aid of a Spotting Eagle. Damaging an enemy with an ability empowered by Precise Shots has a 30% chance to cause your Spotting Eagle to mark your target. Enemies marked by your Spotting Eagle take 10% increased damage from your Aimed Shot. Replaces Call Pet and all associated Pet abilities. Learned at level 13. New Talent: Aspect of the Hydra – Aimed Shot, Rapid Fire, and Arcane Shot now hit a second nearby target for 40% of their damage. Choice node with Trick Shots. New Talent: Improved Spotter’s Mark – Spotter’s Mark’s damage bonus is increased by 20%. New Talent: Moving Target – Consuming Precise Shots increases the damage of your next Aimed Shot by 20% and grants Streamline. New Talent: Obsidian-Tipped Ammunition – The damage of Auto Shot is increased by 25% and its critical strike chance is increased by 15%. Choice node with On Target. New Talent: Shrapnel Shot – Damaging an enemy with Explosive Shot increases the damage they receive from your next Arcane Shot or Multi-Shot by 30%. New Talent: Magnetic Gunpowder – Consuming Precise Shots reduces the cooldown of Explosive Shot by 2 seconds. Consuming Lock and Load reduces the cooldown of Explosive Shot by 8 seconds. New Talent: Precise Detonation – Casting Explosive Shot grants Streamline. When Aimed Shot damages a target affected by your Explosive Shot, Explosive Shot instantly explodes, dealing 25% increased damage. New Talent: On Target – Consuming Spotter’s Mark grants 4% increased Haste for 10 seconds, stacking up to 4 times. Multiple instances of this effect can overlap. Choice node with Obsidian-Tipped Ammunition. New Talent: Quickdraw – Lock and Load now increases the damage of Aimed Shot by 15%. New Talent: Target Acquisition – Consuming Spotter’s Mark reduces the cooldown of Aimed Shot by 2 seconds. New Talent: Eagle’s Accuracy – Spotter’s Mark’s Aimed Shot damage bonus is increased by 5/10%. New Talent: Headshot – Kill Shot can now benefit from Precise Shots at 25% effectiveness. Kill Shot now consumes Precise Shots. New Talent: Feathered Frenzy – Trueshot sends your Spotting Eagle into a frenzy, instantly applying Spotter’s Mark to your target. During Trueshot, your chance to apply Spotter’s Mark is increased by 50%. New Talent: Tensile Bowstring – While Trueshot is active, consuming Precise Shots extends Trueshot’s duration by 1 second, up to 5 seconds. Additionally, Trueshot now increases the effectiveness of Streamline by 50%. New Talent: Incendiary Ammunition – Bulletstorm now increases your critical strike damage by 2% and Bulletstorm now stacks up to 5 more times. New Talent: Bullet Hell – Damage from Multi-Shot and Volley reduces the cooldown of Rapid Fire by 0.25 seconds. Damage from Aimed Shot reduces the cooldown of Volley by 0.25 seconds. New Talent: Improved Streamline – Streamline’s cast time reduction effect is increased to 30%. Choice node with Focused Aim. New Talent: Windrunner Quiver – Precise Shots can now stack up to 2 times, but its damage bonus is reduced to 90%. Casting Aimed Shot has a 50% chance to grant an additional stack of Precise Shots. Developers’ notes: Precise Shots’ stacking behavior has been updated. The damage bonus of Precise Shots now stacks and all stacks are consumed when Arcane Shot or Multi-Shot are cast. New Talent: Eagle’s Accuracy – Spotter’s Mark’s damage bonus is increased by 5/10%. New Talent: Cunning – Your Spotting Eagle gains the Cunning specialization, granting you Master’s Call and Pathfinding. Choice node with Tenacious. New Talent: Tenacious – Your Spotting Eagle gains the Tenacity specialization, granting you Air Superiority and Endurance Training. Choice node with Cunning. New Talent: Ohn’ahran Winds – When you Eagle applies Spotter’s Mark, it has a 25% chance to apply a Spotter’s Mark to up to 3 additional nearby enemies. New Talent: Double Tap – Casting Trueshot grants Double Tap, causing your next Aimed Shot to fire again at 100% power, or your next Rapid Fire to fire 100% additional shots during its channel. This talent’s effectiveness is reduced by 50% in PvP combat. New Talent: Killer Mark – Spotter’s Mark now additionally increases the critical strike chance of Aimed Shot by 15%. New Talent: Deadeye – Kill Shot now has 2 charges and has its cooldown reduced by 2 seconds. Choice node with Headshot. Developers’ notes: Headshot has substantial rotational implications, and Deadeye should provide a simpler option for players who want to improve Kill Shot’s throughput without substantially increasing cognitive load. Streamline has been updated – Rapid Fire’s damage is increased by 15%. Casting Rapid Fire grants Streamline. Streamline: Your next Aimed Shot has a 20% reduced cast time. Stacks up to 2 times. Precise Shot renamed to Precise Shots and has been updated – Aimed Shot causes your next Arcane Shot or Multi-Shot to deal 100% more damage and cost 70% less Focus. Your Auto Shot damage is increased by 100% and increases the time between auto shots by 2 seconds. Focused Aim has been updated – Precise Shots reduces the cooldown of Aimed Shot by 0.75 seconds. Choice node with Improved Streamline. Trueshot has been redesigned – Increases your critical strike chance by 10% and critical strike damage by 15 seconds. Reduces the cooldown of Aimed Shot and Rapid Fire by 60%. Razor Fragments has been updated – Now only triggers when Deathblow is gained (was when Trick Shots was consumed or Deathblow was gained). Calling the Shots has been updated – Consuming Spotter’s Mark reduces the cooldown of Trueshot by 2 seconds. Choice node with Unerring Vision. Unerring Vision has been updated - Trueshot now increases your critical strike chance by an additional 10% and increases your critical strike damage by an additional 20%. Choice node with Calling the Shots. Bulletstorm has been updated – Damage from Rapid Fire increases the damage of Aimed Shot by 2% for 15 seconds, stacking up to 15 times. New stacks do not refresh duration and are removed upon casting Rapid Fire. This talent’s effectiveness is reduced by 50% in PvP combat. In the Rhythm has been updated – Channeling Rapid Fire decreases the time between Auto Shots by 1 second for 12 seconds. Fan the Hammer renamed to Ammo Conservation and has been updated – Now also reduces Aimed Shot’s cooldown by 1 second. Multi-Shot now learned at level 10 (was a talent). Aimed Shot damage increased by 20%. Aimed Shot cast time increased to 3 seconds (was 2.5 seconds). Rapid Fire now grants 2 Focus per shot (was 1). Volley damage increased by 100%. Steady Shot damage increased by 30%. Steady Shot now grants 20 Focus. Small Game Hunter now increases Explosive Shot’s damage by 15% (was 25%). Pin Cushion’s functionality is now baseline to Steady Shot (was a talent). Salvo is now passive and only triggers from Volley. Now a choice node with Kill Zone. Surging Shots will now properly highlight Rapid Fire when its cooldown is reset. Fixed an issue that caused many Kill Shot damage bonus talents to apply twice to Black Arrow. Many tooltips, talents, and aura descriptions have been updated for clarity. Bullseye is now a 2-point talent. The following talents have been removed: Barrage Careful Aim Chimera Shot Crack Shot Heavy Ammo Hydra’s Bite Improved Steady Shot Legacy of the Windrunners Light Ammo Lone Wolf Multi-Shot (now learned at level 10) Pin Cushion (effect added to Steady Shot) Rapid Fire Barrage Readiness Serpentstalker’s Trickery Steady Focus Tactical Reload Unerring Vision Wailing Arrow Survival Developers’ notes: We’re mostly happy with Survival Hunter’s gameplay after the 20th Anniversary Celebration update, but the spec continues to have a lot of cognitive load around what buttons to press and when. To better condense Survival’s rotational decision space, we’re making access to Butchery and Flanking Strike mutually exclusive. Both spells have their own strengths and nuances, but having access to both at all times creates a crowded rotation that is absent of filler spells like Raptor Strike or Mongoose Bite. New Talent: Cull the Herd – Kill Shot increases the damage units receive from your Bleed effects by 30% for 6 seconds. Developers’ notes: The emergent power of Survival’s bleed effects paired with old Pack Leader’s Cull the Herd mechanic was compelling, so we thought we’d preserve it and expand upon it in the spec tree to ensure some spec depth isn’t lost with the Pack Leader rework. New Talent: Born to Kill – Your chance to gain Deathblow is increased by 5% and the duration of Cull the Herd is increased by 2 seconds. Cull the Herd now additionally increases the damage taken from your Kill Shot by 25%. Frenzy Strikes has been updated – Now additionally causes Flanking Strike to deal 15% increased damage and increases your attack speed by 25% for 12 seconds. Merciless Blow has been updated – Now additionally causes enemies damaged by Flanking Strike to suffer a heavy bleed over 8 seconds. Developers’ notes: The damage of Flanking Strike’s Merciless Blow damage is equivalent to 20th Anniversary Celebration update Butchery’s Merciless Blow damage. Alpha Predator now increase Kill Command’s damage multiplicatively rather than additively. Merciless Blow’s Butchery bleed damage reduced by 50%. Tactical Advantage now additionally increases the damage of Butchery. Flanking Strike and Butchery are now on a choice node. Exposed Flank has been removed.

MAGE Mass Barrier mana cost reduced to 8% base mana (was 12%). Polymorph health regeneration reduced by 50%. Polymorph now breaks based on a small damage threshold instead of any damage. Hero Talents Frostfire Developers’ notes: Our updates for Frostfire Mage are focused on reducing the incentive to track auras and to make the talents more connected and conducive with each other. Excess Fire now triggers when you cast Meteor or Comet Storm (was reach max stacks of Fire Mastery). Frostfire Burst damage increased by 70%. Excess Frost now triggers when you consume Excess Fire (was reach max stacks of Frost Mastery) and may stack up to twice. Excess Frost now casts Ice Nova at 200% effectiveness (was 125%). The talent locations of Excess Frost, Excess Fire, Isothermic Core, Imbued Warding, and Meltdown have changed. Frostfire Bolt will now appropriately consume Overflowing Energy when it critically strikes. Frostfire Empowerment is now tracked on the personal resource display. Sunfury Consuming Glorious Incandescence while at or around max range will now appropriately summon Meteorites. Arcane Developers’ notes: We’re happy with where Arcane’s gameplay has landed after their 20th Anniversary Celebration update changes. Our primary goal in Undermine(d) is to simplify the number of variables one has to consider when casting Arcane Barrage. Enlighted has been updated – Arcane damage dealt is increased based on your current mana, up to 6% at full mana. Mana regen is increased based on your current mana, up to 20% when out of mana. Arcane Surge is now tracked on the personal resource display. The position of some talents have changed in gates 1 and 2. Sunfury Glorious Incandescence has been updated – Spells that consume Burden of Power summon a storm of 4 Meteorites at their target. Meteorites summoned this way grant 1 Arcane Charge upon landing. Burden of Power once again benefits Arcane Barrage. Burden of Power is now tracked on the personal resource display. Fire Developers’ notes: Fire’s resource economy post-The War Within has been too generous, which has made certain spells like Fireball and Scorch feel unnecessary while also impacting how we can tune Pyroblast and Flamestrike. Our goal here is to reduce your access to Phoenix Flames and less-so Fire Blast while amping up your spenders to help increase skill expression, increase your reliance on casting, and make your exciting spells hit a bit harder. We will be monitoring these changes and adjusting accordingly. Heat Shimmer has been updated – No longer makes Scorch instant-cast. Now increases Scorch damage by 10%. Developers’ notes: Instant-cast Scorches are another contributing factor to Fire’s resource overflow. Pyrotechnics has been updated – Critical chance increased to 20% (was 10%). Controlled Destruction has been updated – Now also triggers from Fireball. Master of Flame has been updated – Now increases Ignite and Fireball’s damage by 15% when Combustion is not active. Call of the Sun King has been updated – No longer grants an additional charge of Phoenix Flames and now grants 15% increased Phoenix Flames damage. Fire Blast cooldown increased to 14 seconds (was 12 seconds). Hyperthermia duration reduced to 5 seconds (was 6 seconds). Pyroblast damage increased by 10%. Pyroblast mana cost reduced to 1.5% base mana (was 2.5%). Flamestrike damage increased by 10%. Flamestrike mana cost reduced to 1.5% base mana (was 2.5%). Sun King’s Blessing damage bonus increased to 280% (was 260%). Phoenix Reborn now refunds 1 Phoenix Flame charge on use (was 2). Phoenix Reborn’s Phoenix Flames damage bonus increased to 200% (was 100%). Phoenix Reborn’s description, auras, and tooltips have been updated to better communicate their effects. Fixed an issue that caused Pyromaniac to grant Hyperthermia more often than it should. You can no longer trigger Hyperthermia when you already have it. Sunfury Glorious Incandescence Fire Blast cooldown reduction increased to 2 seconds when a meteorite strikes (was 1 second). Memory of Al’ar will now extend an existing Hyperthermia instead of replacing it. Frost Freezing Winds has been redesigned – Now causes Frozen Orb to deal 15% more damage to units affected by your Blizzard. Developers’ notes: Freezing Winds was impacting our ability to increase access to Frozen Orb or put more power into Fingers of Frost. With the addition of Hero Talents, Frost is more flooded with Fingers of Frost than ever before, and we’d like to reduce Fingers of Frost’s proc rate so it can feel more meaningful when you have it while also giving us the design space to do more with it in the future. Blizzard damage increased by 100%. Blizzard increased to a 12 yard radius (was 8 yards). Blizzard duration increased to 12 seconds (was 8 seconds). Developers’ notes: We’re interested in increasing Blizzard’s usability so it remains a compelling option when Frost Mages are in area of effect scenarios without requiring too much cognitive load. Ice Lances empowered by Fingers of Frost no longer consume Winter’s Chill. Glacial Assault’s description has been updated to better communicate its effects. Permafrost Lance’s talent icon has been updated to match its aura icon. Spellslinger Consuming Fingers of Frost or Winter’s Chill now generates a Splinter (was Winter’s Chill). Developers’ notes: Fingers of Frost not consuming Winter’s Chill means that Spellslinger would now not generate Splinters in many situations they would’ve previously. This adjustment is to make the flow of generating Splinters feel more consistent from your core rotation while pulling back on the Splinter generation from ancillary effects. Splintering Orbs now generates 5 Splinters for Frost Mages (was 6). Frost Splinter damage reduced by 10%. Splinterstorm damage reduced by 10%. Embedded Frost Splinter damage reduced by 10%.

MONK Paralysis now breaks based on a small damage threshold instead of any damage. Mistweaver Developers’ notes: We’re making several updates to Mistweaver focused on smoothing out their healing output on varying target sizes and shifting rotational damage priority to a more intuitive space (when players should optimally use each offensive spell should be more obvious). New Talent: Emperor’s Favor – Sheilun’s Gift’s healing is increased by 150% and its cast time is reduced by 100%, but it now only heals a single ally. Dance of the Wind has been redesigned – Now reduces physical damage taken by 10% and an additional 10% every 4 seconds until you receive a physical attack. Jade Empowerment has been redesigned – Increases Crackling Jade Lightning’s damage by 2000% to its primary target and cleaves 4 additional enemies at 25% effectiveness. Yu’lon’s Whisper healing increased by 100%. Blackout Kick damage increased by 75%. Spinning Crane Kick damage increased by 30%. Jadefire Awakening now causes Blackout Kick to cleave 2 additional enemies at 20% effectiveness (was 70%). Invoke Chi-Ji, the Red Crane now causes 3 Gust of Mists per target (was 1), but only activates once per Blackout Kick and Rushing Wind Kick cast. Developers’ notes: Teachings of the Monastery Blackout Kicks will continue to function to activate additional gusts but not from their cleave damage. Sheilun’s Gift’s talent location has been moved up to above the final talent gate and now connects with Focused Thunder. Windwalker New Talent: Slicing Winds – Envelop yourself in razor-sharp winds, then lunge forward dealing Nature damage to enemies in your path. Damage reduced beyond 5 enemies. Hold to increase lunge distance. Replaces Flying Serpent Kick. Mastery: Combo Strikes effectiveness increased by 35%. Developers’ notes: We’re increasing the value Mastery: Combo Strikes for Windwalker Monks with the goal of pushing it as a stat. Dance of the Wind has been redesigned – Now reduces physical damage taken by 10% and an additional 10% every 4 seconds until you receive a physical attack. All damage done reduced by 2%. Spinning Crane Kick damage increased by 80%. Courageous Impulse now increases the damage of Blackout Kick by 350% (was 200%). Shadowboxing Treads now increases the damage of Blackout Kick by 10% (was 20%). The following talents have been removed: Darting Hurricane Mark of the Crane Conduit of the Celestials Heart of the Jade Serpent no longer reduces the cooldown of Rising Sun Kick. Heart of the Jade Serpent now reduces the cooldown of Flying Serpent Kick.

PALADIN Seal of the Crusader healing reduced by 50%. Lightforged Blessing now heals 1% of health (was 2%). A Just Reward now has a more just reward, its healing increased by 140%. Blinding Light and Repentance now break on a damage threshold instead of breaking on any damage. Hero Talents Herald of the Sun Dawnlight now prefers player targets over creatures/summons. Templar Empyrean Hammer now prefers player targets over creatures/summons. The Hammer of Light implementation has been revamped to resolve issues such as casting delays, tuning difficulties, and the limited scalability of its infrastructure. Hammer of Light now displays the correct amount of damage done by its secondary target damage effect for Retribution Paladin. Hammerfall internal cooldown reduced to 0.1 second. Holy New Talent: Unbound Freedom – Blessing of Freedom increases movement speed by 30%, and you gain Blessing of Freedom when cast on a friendly target. Choice node with Echoing Blessings. Unending Light has been redesigned – Now causes Holy Power spent on Word of Glory to increase the healing of Light of Dawn. Light’s Conviction now additionally causes Holy Shock to refund half its mana cost when cast offensively. Flash of Light mana cost reduced to 0.6% base mana (was 1.8%). Flash of Light healing decreased by 25%. Holy Light’s healing increased by 90%. Infusion of Light now increases the healing of Holy Light by 30% (was 100%). Infusion of Light now increases the healing of Flash of Light by 30% (was reduce mana cost). Inflorescence of the Sunwell now increases Infusion of Light’s healing increase to Flash of Light by an additional 15%. Inflorescence of the Sunwell now increases the healing of Holy Light by an additional 15% (was 50%). Developers’ notes: Flash of Light and Holy Light have a lot of power tied into talents modifying their effectiveness and we would like these spells to be more effective to cast without these talents and casting these spells without Infusion of Light active to be a more viable option. Echoing Blessings now increases movement speed during Blessing of Freedom by 30% (was 15%). Lightsmith: Hammer and Anvil healing decreased by 20%. Blessed Assurance now increases the damage of Crusader Strike by 20% (was 180%). Protection Templar Undisputed Ruling has been updated – Hammer of Light grants Shield of the Righteous, erupts a Consecration beneath its target, and increases your Haste by 12% for 6 seconds. Additionally, Eye of Tyr grants 3 Holy Power. Retribution Divine Hammer has been redesigned – Divine Hammers spin around you, striking enemies nearby for Holy damage every 2 seconds for 8 seconds. While active, each Holy Power spent increases the duration of Divine Hammer by 0.5 seconds. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. Costs 3 Holy Power and has a 1 minute cooldown. Flash of Light healing increased by 35%. Word of Glory’s mana cost has been increased to 15% (was 10%). Healing Hands now only functions to increase Word of Glory’s healing on the Paladin themselves (was increased healing on allies). Divine Toll will now cast Judgments at units near your main target, even if you’re not in combat with them.

PRIEST Discipline The goal of these changes is to reduce the number of cooldowns Discipline has access to and bake some of that power into other abilities. In addition, we’re resolving some pain points in the talent tree and making it easier to quickly get Atonements on allies by moving Overloaded with Light into a more central location. Finally, we’re re-theming Purge the Wicked into a Shadow spell so that Twilight Equilibrium can be more consistently activated. New Talent: Divine Procession – Smite extends the duration of an active Atonement by 3 seconds. New Talent: Inner Focus – Flash Heal, Power Word: Shield, Penance, Power Word: Radiance, and Power Word: Life have a 20% increased chance to critically heal. Purge the Wicked renamed to Encroaching Shadows and has been updated – Now causes Shadow Word: Pain to spread instead of overriding Shadow Word: Pain with a new spell. Evangelism now heals all targets affected by Atonement for 4200% spell power, split amongst targets healed. Evangelism continues to extend Atonement by 6 seconds and its visual has been updated. Contrition has been made baseline, and now logs as Penance healing. Penance healing now triggers Divine Aegis. Power Word: Shield absorption increased by 15%. Power Word: Radiance healing radius increased to 40 yards (was 30 yards). Luminous Barrier healing increased by 20%. Indemnity increases the duration of Atonement applied by Power Word: Shield by 4 seconds (was 3 seconds). Ultimate Penitence now shields the Priest for 100% of their health (was 50%). Smite damage increased by 25%. Shadow Word: Pain damage increased by 25%. Developers’ notes: Shadow Word: Pain should be an important part of Discipline’s healing on Atonement targets to provide a steady stream of healing over time. Its damage has been weaker than we would like, especially compared to other spells in the kit like Entropic Rift, so we’re bringing it up and reducing Entropic Rift’s damage. This has a side effect of boosting Oracle’s damage comparatively to Voidweaver. Pain and Suffering increases the damage of Shadow Word: Pain by 15/30% (was 7/15%). Void Summoner now only triggers from Mind Blast and Penance casts. Void Summoner reduces the cooldown of Shadowfiend by 8 seconds or Mindbender by 4 seconds (was 4 seconds and 2 seconds). Divine Aegis no longer triggers from periodic healing or Atonement or causes Power Word: Shield critical heals to be stronger. Absorption increased to 30% (was 5%). Divine Aegis now displays on raid frames. Ultimate Penitence has swapped positions with Castigation in the talent tree. Overloaded with Light is now in a new position, directly below Ultimate Penitence in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Heaven’s Wrath Rapture Train of Thought Oracle New Talent: Twinsight – 3 additional Penance bolts are fired at an enemy within 40 yards when healing an ally with Penance, or fired at an ally within 40 yards when damaging an enemy with Penance. Premonition now has 2 charges baseline. Divine Providence has been removed. Voidweaver Entropic Rift damage reduced by 20%. Holy Developers’ notes: We’re aiming to provide a better experience when using Divine Hymn while pulling back on the number of raid cooldowns available to the specialization. We’re also doing some consolidation in the tree by removing Circle of Healing and adding more interactions with Prayer of Healing. Finally, we’re looking to provide options for a gameplay style centered around Renew uptime in addition to existing playstyles. Several talents have changed positions on the talent tree. New Talent: Lasting Words – Holy Word: Serenity applies 12 seconds of Renew to its target and Holy Word: Sanctify applies 4 seconds of Renew to allies it heals. New Talent: Light in the Darkness – Increases the healing done by Holy Word: Serenity and Holy Word: Sanctify by 20%/40%. Increases the radius of Holy Word: Sanctify by 15%/30%. New Talent: Dispersing Light – 6% of healing done with Heal, Flash Heal, and Power Word: Life is replicated to 4 injured allies within 40 yards. New Talent: Divinity – Your healing is increased by 10% while Apotheosis is active. When you activate Apotheosis, your next 3 Heal or Prayer of Healing casts are instant and heal for 25% more. New Talent: Eternal Sanctity – Your Holy Words extend the duration of Apotheosis by 1.5 seconds. New Talent: Holy Celerity – Reduces the cooldown of your Holy Words by 15 seconds. New Talent: Empowered Renew – Renew reduces the cooldown of Sanctify by an additional 6 seconds and heals for 60% more when cast, but has a 12 second cooldown. Voice of Harmony has been updated – Power Word: Life now also reduces the cooldown of Holy Word: Serenity. Divine Star and Halo now reduce the cooldown of Holy Word: Sanctify. Seraphic Crescendo has been redesigned and moved from PvP talents to the Holy tree – Now reduces the cooldown of Divine Hymn by 60 seconds. Choice node against Gales of Song. Gales of Song has been redesigned – While channeling Divine Hymn, place 2 stacks of Prayer of Mending on up to 3 allies within its range every 1 second.Prayerful Litany has been redesigned – Now causes the primary target of Prayer of Healing to be healed for 75% more. All healing reduced by 8%. Holy Mending healing increased by 30%. Prayer of Healing healing increased by 40%. Prayer of Healing mana cost increased by 25%. Prayer of Healing cast time is now 2.5 seconds (was 2 seconds). Prayer Circle now triggers from Holy Word: Sanctify. Cosmic Ripple healing increased by 150%. Lightwell’s health threshold is now 75% (was 50%). Resonant Words now also affects Power Word: Life. Lightweaver can now also be consumed by Prayer of Healing in addition to Heal. Lightweaver now accumulates up to 4 charges (was 2). Divine Hymn channel duration is now 5 seconds (was 8 seconds). Total healing unchanged. Afterlife no longer grants a resurrection cast during Spirit of Redemption. Holy Nova now reduces the cooldown of Chastise by 4 seconds baseline and no longer interacts with Voice of Harmony. Crisis Management now also increases the critical strike chance of Power Word: Life. Trail of Light’s healing replication is now 35% (was 25%). Apotheosis now reduces the cooldown of Holy Words by 200% (was 300%). Prismatic Echoes now also increases the healing of Renew by 15%/30%. Prismatic Echoes increases the healing of Mastery: Echo of Light by 5%/10% (was 6%/12%). Prayer of Healing now prioritizes nearby injured targets instead of the closest targets. Prayer of Healing now has an impact visual on allies it heals. Resonant Words is now on the Personal Resource Display. Benediction is no longer on a choice node with Holy Mending. Lightwell is no longer on a choice node with Lightweaver. Divine Word is no longer on a choice node with Restitution. Restitution is now a choice node against Guardian Angel. The following talents are now 1-point: Crisis Management Epiphany Prayers of the Virtuous Prismatic Echoes Resonant Words Voice of Harmony The following talents have been removed: Circle of Healing Guardians of the Light Healing Chorus Holy Word: Salvation Orison Pontifex Revitalizing Prayers Sanctified Prayers Say Your Prayers Oracle New Talent: Twin Sight – An additional 2 stacks of Prayer of Mending is placed on a second ally within 40 yards when casting Prayer of Mending. Preemptive Care now increases the duration of Renew by 25% (was 6 seconds). Premonition now has 2 charges baseline. Divine Providence has been removed.

ROGUE Blind and Gouge now break on a damage threshold instead of breaking on damage. Outlaw Sleight of Hand’s bonus now also affects Roll the Bones’ chance to roll 5 combat enhancements (was only increased chance to roll 2 combat enhancements). Sleight of Hand’s bonus chance for Roll the Bones to roll additional combat enhancements reduced to 12% (was 15%).

SHAMAN Ghost Wolf visuals have been updated to scale with player model, and have been made more transparent to reduce visual clutter. Lightning Bolt has a new spell visual. Ancestral Guidance has been removed. Developers’ notes: We have a couple goals we are trying to address with this change. One is to reduce the overlap between Ascendance and Ancestral Guidance for Restoration. They both serve a similar purpose and are often combined together. Second, we’d like to bolster Enhancement and Elementals off-healing utility from intentional global cooldown usage while pulling back on more passive ways to restore group health. Elemental Deeply Rooted Elements is now a small percent chance per Maelstrom spent rather than being a flat chance per Maelstrom Spender. Developers’ notes: This change should make it equally valuable to cast a Maelstrom spender while talented into Deeply Rooted Elements, so abilities such as Elemental Blast no longer generate less Ascendance activations over time. Primordial Wave has been redesigned – Now deals a high amount of damage to all targets affected by your Flame Shock. Developers’ notes: Primordial Wave is a complicated spell to manage and get optimal use out of. We’re adjusting it to be more of a big damage impact upon activating the ability rather than priming your next Lava Burst to hit many targets. Healing Stream Totem healing increased by 80%. Enhancement Developers’ notes: Enhancement Shaman currently have Maelstrom Weapon spending abilities that potentially do very high damage, while their melee abilities are not hitting as hard as we would like them to be. We’re redistributing some of your overall damage to be less weighted towards Maelstrom Weapon spenders and more damage towards your melee abilities, and making some buffs like Feral Spirits always grant bonuses to your physical damage abilities regardless of what talent options you have chosen. New Talent: Primordial Storm – Primordial Wave transforms into a single use Primordial Storm for 15 seconds after it is cast. Devastate nearby enemies with a Primordial Storm dealing Flamestrike, Froststrike, Stormstrike damage, and unleashing a Lightning Bolt or a Chain Lightning at 150% effectiveness(100% in PVP combat). Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets. Consumes all Maelstrom Weapon for increased damage. Molten Thunder has been updated – Sundering has a 40% chance to reset its own cooldown, increased by 12% for up to 5 targets. Each consecutive reset reduces these chances by half. Developers’ notes: Molten Thunder proc rates were a bit too unpredictable, causing significant shifts in damage output, especially with the Totemic hero talent tree. We’re making adjustments to make it more predictable while preserving its functionality. Additionally, we’re transferring some power away from Tremor and Earthsurge into other abilities alongside the proc trigger adjustments. Elemental Spirits has been updated – Your Feral Spirits are now imbued with Fire, Frost, or Lightning, increasing your damage dealt with that element by 10%, but now only increase your Physical damage dealt by 10%. Voltaic Blaze has been updated – Tempest, Lightning Bolt, and Chain Lightning have a high chance to make your next Flame Shock become Voltaic Blaze. Developers’ notes: With this change, we’re aiming to make Voltaic Blaze procs more consistent, allowing them to align better with the Enhancement Shaman rotation. Lashing Flames has been updated – Lava Lash and Sundering increases the damage of Flame Shock on its target by 100% for 20 seconds. Primordial Wave has been updated – Now deals a high amount of damage to all targets affected by your Flame Shock. Developers’ notes: Primordial Wave is a complicated spell to manage and get optimal use out of. We’re adjusting it to be more of a big damage impact upon activating the ability rather than priming your next Lightning Bolt to hit many targets. Primordial Wave generates 5 Maelstrom Weapon stacks. Primordial Wave is now disabled and enabled on the action bar depending on the availability of Flame Shock targets. Stormstrike is now learned at level 10 (was a talent). Developers’ notes: The primary resource system, Maelstrom Weapon, was not very noticeable as a passive in the spell book. To address this, we’re making Stormstrike the introductory ability for those choosing the Enhancement specialization and replacing its spot on the talent tree with Maelstrom Weapon. Alongside this update, we’re allowing Stormstrike to be cast without an offhand weapon for the new player experience. Stormstrike can now be used without an offhand weapon, dealing only its main hand weapon damage. Maelstrom Weapon passive is now the first node on the talent tree. Stormstrike damage increased by 100%. Does not apply to PvP combat. Ice Strike damage increased by 100%. Does not apply to PvP combat. Lava Lash damage increased by 100%. Does not apply to PvP combat. Elemental Blast damage increased by 20%. Crash Lightning initial damage increased by 200%. Healing Stream Totem healing increased by 100%. Molten Assault now spreads Flame Shock up to 5 nearby enemies (was 4). Ice Strike now generates 1 Maelstrom Weapon. Swirling Maelstrom no longer causes Ice Strike to generate Maelstrom Weapon. Deeply Rooted Elements is now a small percent chance per Maelstrom Weapon stack consumed, rather than being a flat chance per Maelstrom Weapon stack consumer. Developers’ notes: This change should no longer make it seem advantageous to always try to cast as many spells as possible while at exactly 5 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon. Any amount of Maelstrom Weapon stacks consumed grant the same linear chance towards getting an Ascendance activation. Developers’ notes: We have been carefully examining the user experience of playing Enhancement Shaman and our messaging to guide the players towards taking the correct actions at any given moment. After the adjustments done in 11.0.5, we’re further iterating on our messaging to help players better prioritize their actions. The constant highlighting of Maelstrom Weapon spending abilities has become a hindrance in understanding how to play Enhancement Shaman, causing too much information overload that is often inaccurate. Our goal here is to let the fundamental design of the specialization speak for itself, similar to our other specializations, and be more deliberate with procs that require immediate actions. Moving into Undermine(d), we will be rolling back most of the highlights on the main resource system, and start relying on UI overlays (Top) and personal resource display to show the current state of Maelstrom Weapon. We do not take these changes lightly, and realize there will be an adjustment period. We are excited for you to experience Enhancement Shaman in this new way and look forward to hearing your feedback. Maelstrom Weapon no longer highlights spenders when they become instant cast at 5 stacks. Maelstrom Weapon will display a UI overlay at the top for when it reaches 10 stacks, overriding the 5-stack display (was at the bottom). Maelstrom Weapon will not be highlighting Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning and Elemental blast at 10 stacks. Developers’ notes: After the user experience improvements in 11.0.5, which dedicated the UI overlay space exclusively to Maelstrom Weapon, we no longer believe that highlighting your baseline spender abilities is necessary. The initial five stacks for Maelstrom Weapon will be displayed at the top as usual. Upon reaching ten stacks, another visual will override the five-stack display, utilizing the visual previously used for the mastery reset on Stormstrike’s cooldown. We’re aware that some players are currently using custom UI solutions and disabling the in-game UI overlay system. However, we hope you’ll give this experience a try and provide us with valuable feedback for further improvements. Maelstrom Weapon highlights Tempest when it is at 10 stacks. Maelstrom Weapon will highlight Primordial Storm when it is at 10 stacks. Maelstrom Weapon and Stormweaver spender abilities will now indicate in their tooltip that they consume Maelstrom Weapon or Stormweaver to increase cast speed, as well as damage or healing if talented into. Static Accumulation will highlights Maelstrom Weapon spenders for a short duration when the refund effect triggers. Arc Discharge will highlights Maelstrom Weapon spenders while its active. Legacy of the Frost Witch duration is increased to 8 seconds (was 5 seconds). Rank 1 of Legacy of the Frost Witch talent now grants 15% increased Physical and Frost damage. Developers’ notes: After the Maelstrom Weapon economy pace adjustments and the increased access to Stormstrike, Legacy of the Frost Witch has significantly fallen in power compared to other 3rd gate talents. We’re adjusting the value gained from investing 1 talent point into it. Ice Strike now highlights Frost Shock. Ice Strike buff is no longer on the personal resource display. Lava Lash now consumes Whirling Earth if it activates Molten Assault. Crash Lightning’s visual, animation and sound has been completely revamped. Developers’ notes: We’re excited for you to experience the updated version of Crash Lightning. We believe the visual, sound, and animation now truly captures the fantasy of this ability. Fire Nova spell visual updated. Ice Strike empowered Frost Shock visual and sound updated. Ice Strike impact sound updated. Glyph of Spirit Raptors now function with Flowing Spirits. Doom Winds is no longer on personal resource display. Hot Hands is now on personal resource display. An issue causing Hot Hands to grant 50% increased damage to Lava Lash through Whirling Elements when not talented into Hot Hands has been resolved. An issue causing Hot Hands to display 0% value on its aura tooltip has been resolved. Some talents have moved locations. Splintered Elements is now a 2-point talent and moved to Primal Maelstrom’s location. Some talent icons have been updated. Primal Maelstrom has been removed. Totemic Searing Bolt damage increased by 40%. Searing Volley damage increased by 40%. Oversurge now increases Surging Totem damage during Ascendance by 50% (was 150%). Sundering from Lava Lash Reactivity procs now trigger Earthsurge at 50% effectiveness. Earthsurge now causes a Tremor at the target area at 100% effectiveness (was 200%). While active, Surging Totem is replaced with a relocation spell that summons your Surging Totem nearby. This spell has a 6-second cooldown and does not trigger the global cooldown. An issue causing Reactivity Sundering not to trigger Windfury Weapon has been resolved. Stormbringer Arc Discharge now stacks up to 2 times (was 1). Conductive Energy now causes Primordial Wave to apply Lightning Rod to its targets. Chain Lightning with Conductive Energy will apply Lightning Rods to secondary targets that are not already affected by Lightning Rod. If the main target and all the secondary targets are already affected, it will refresh the Lightning Rod on the main target. Restoration Developers’ notes: Our updates to Restoration Shaman are focused on simplification, condensing keybind space, and adding support to Riptide focused builds. New Talent: Mana Tide – Healing Tide Totem now additionally grants 80% increased mana regeneration to allies. New Talent: Therazane’s Resilience – Earth Shield and Water Shield no longer lose charges and are 115% effective. New Talent: Whispering Waves – 10% of Healing Wave’s healing is duplicated onto each of your targets with Riptide. Healing Wave is now learned at level 11 (was a talent). Wavespeaker’s Blessing now additionally increases the periodic healing of Riptide by 10/20%. Spiritwalker’s Tidal Totem now triggers after casting Healing Tide Totem. Downpour now overrides Healing Rain for 8 seconds (was 6 seconds). Developers’ notes: We are leaving some room for this to expire before the cooldown of Healing Rain or Surging Totem becomes available to avoid having to cancel the buff or wait for it to expire when Downpour is not necessary to cast. The starter build has been updated. Several talents have moved locations. Ancestral Vigor is now a 2-point talent. The following talents have been removed: Healing Wave (now learned at level 11) Mana Tide Totem Primordial Wave Totemic Downpour now overrides Surging Totem for 22 seconds (was 12 seconds).

WARLOCK Drain Life damage increased by 100%. Affliction Developers’ notes: Soul Rot provides Affliction with a burst damage window that focuses on casting Malefic Rapture in quick succession. While the Drain Life functionality of Soul Rot is unique and has some niche uses, it goes largely unused and can be confusing to newer players as to what they should be doing while Soul Rot is active. To address this, we are updating Soul Rot to heal its caster for a percentage of the damage dealt. This retains some of Soul Rot’s identity as an Affliction spell while providing a benefit that doesn’t clash with throughput. Soul Rot has been redesigned - Devour the life force of your current target and up to 4 additional targets nearby, causing your primary target to suffer Shadow damage and secondary targets to suffer Shadow damage over 8 seconds. Damage dealt by Soul Rot also heals you for 50% of damage done. Demonology Developers’ notes: In Undermine(d), the duration of Doom is now reduced for each Soul Shard spent on Hand of Gul’dan. Our goal with this change is to provide more control over when Doom explodes since its application is dependent on randomly receiving a Demonic Core. In addition, Doom Eternal wasn’t attractive enough to warrant a talent point but still felt missed as it made Doom feel incomplete since its duration reduction wasn’t maximized. Considering this, we’ve redesigned Doom Eternal to increase the uptime of Doom and provide a slight nudge to the Demonic Core economy. Doom has been updated – Consuming a Demonic Core no longer reduces the duration of Doom. The duration of Doom is now reduced by 1 second per Soul Shard spent on Hand of Gul’dan. Doom Eternal has been redesigned – When Doom expires, you have a 30% chance to generate a Demonic Core. Demonic Calling now has a 20% chance to make your next Call Dreadstalkers cost 2 fewer Soul Shards and have no cast time (was 10%). Destruction Developers’ notes: War Within introduced a lot of new spells to Destruction’s kit, increasing its complexity considerably compared to prior versions of the specialization. In Undermine(d), we are adding passive versions of Dimensional Rift and Channel Demonfire as well as adding the ability to change Rain of Fire’s targeting to an enemy target rather than a reticle. These changes are aimed at providing more options for players to customize their gameplay to fit their preferred level of complexity when it comes to playing Destruction. New Talent: Demonfire Infusion – Periodic damage from Immolate/Wither has a 4% chance to fire a Demonfire bolt at 100% increased effectiveness. Incinerate has a 25% chance to fire a Demonfire bolt at 100% increased effectiveness. Dimension Ripper has been redesigned – Periodic damage dealt by Immolate/Wither has a 5% chance to tear open a Dimensional Rift. Now a choice against Dimensional Rift. Havoc duration is now 15 seconds (was 12 seconds). Mayhem now has a 35% chance to activate (was 25%). Decimation will now highlight Soul Fire while active. Diabolic Embers has been moved to row 10. Rain of Fire is now a choice node that can be used to change the targeting from reticle to your current target.

WARRIOR Developers’ notes: We feel that Warriors are in a good place overall, however, there are a few places we’d like to make improvements to each spec, and to the class as a whole. Warrior survivability in particular has been a weak point, and Endurance Training competing against powerful throughput nodes in the bottom of the Warrior tree makes it difficult to talent into. We’re combining Endurance Training and Reinforced Plates to put the choice in the second tier, which has more choice against other utility and survival nodes and thus be easier to spend points on. The Weapon Specialization nodes have been increased to 2 points to keep the tree structure and overall talent build costs similar, and the nodes have been rearranged slightly to make the choice about how to access Avatar more distinct for each spec. Reinforced Plates is now a 2-point talent that grants 5% Stamina and 5% Armor per point. Overwhelming Rage is now a 1-point talent that increases maximum Rage by 30. Two-Handed Weapon Specialization (Arms) is now a 2-point talent that grants 3% damage and 2% reduction of damage from area-of-effect attacks while wielding a 2-hand weapon per point. Dual Wield Specialization (Fury) is now a 2-point talent that grants 3% damage and 2% movement speed while dual-wielding per point. One-Handed Weapon Specialization (Protection) is now a 2-point talent that grants 3% damage and 2% Leech per point. Thunderous Words increases your Bleed damage by 20% on affected targets (was 30%). Cruel Strikes, Wild Strikes, and the Weapon Specialization nodes have changed positions in the tree. Endurance Training has been removed. Arms Developers’ notes: Arms Warriors should always feel good about using Mortal Strike when it’s available, so we’re moving damage from the Overpower buff into Mortal Strike and Cleave baseline to open up more rotational and build options. Mortal Strike damage increased by 15%. Cleave Damage increased by 15%. Martial Prowess’ Overpower now increases the damage of your next Mortal Strike or Cleave by 15% per stack, up to 2 (was 30%). Bloodborne increases Bleed effect damage by 5/10% (was 7.5/15%). Bloodsurge now causes damage from Deep Wounds to have a chance to generate 3 Rage. Colossus Colossal Might is no longer applied by Execute. Developers’ notes: Using your hard-hitting rotational ability regularly is core to the Colossus playstyle, and Execute applying Colossal Might pushed Colossus away from that during Execute phases. An issue causing Demolish’s animation to not correctly play sometimes is now fixed. Slayer Cleave will only trigger Reap the Storm if 3 or more targets are hit. Imminent Demise and Death Drive now correctly require the Sudden Death talent to be taken to function. Developers’ notes: This was an oversight during implementation. Slayers are expected to talent into Sudden Death. Fury Developers’ notes: Fury is overall in a place we are happy with, and we’re taking this opportunity to redesign some talents to keep their effects unique and powerful. Titan’s Torment has been redesigned – While Avatar is active Rampage’s Rage cost is reduced by 20 and Bloodthirst’s cooldown is reduced by 1.5 seconds. Developers’ notes: We want to provide a new option for Avatar to impact Fury’s rotation, and let you make the best use of your Avatar duration with more Rampages and Bloodthirsts. This change will also allow us to maintain Odyn’s Fury as a powerful and signature Fury ability independent of Avatar. Reckless Abandon has been redesigned – Activating Recklessness generates 50 Rage and while Recklessness is active, Raging Blow and Bloodthirst are replaced by Crushing Blow and Bloodbath. Crushing Blow – A powerful dual-weapon strike that deals 10% increased Critical Strike damage. Bloodbath – A powerful attack that applies a Bleed to the target that is extended by its full duration when reapplied. Developers’ notes: Reckless Abandon has been having an outsized impact on rotations and we’d like to bring the focus of the talent back to Recklessness as well as make Crushing Blow and Bloodbath abilities with unique additional effects. Slayer Imminent Demise and Death Drive now correctly require the Sudden Death talent to be taken to function. Developers’ notes: This was an oversight during implementation. Slayers are expected to talent into Sudden Death. Protection Developers’ notes: Protection Warriors are currently constantly flooded with Rage which undermines rotational defensive decision-making and encourages constant dumping of Rage into Ignore Pain to maximize effectiveness. We’re taking a pass at reducing Protection’s overall Rage generation to make decisions on when and how to spend it more meaningful, without reducing Protection Warriors’ ability to tank effectively. Chance to reset the cooldown of Shield Slam from Devastator and Strategist reduced to 20% (was 30%). Impenetrable Wall no longer increases Rage generated by Shield Slam. Booming Voice causes Demoralizing Shout to generate 20 Rage (was 30). Champion’s Bulwark no longer increases the Rage generated by Shield Charge. Bloodsurge now causes damage from Deep Wounds to have a chance to generate 3 Rage. Violent Outburst has been rebuilt to be easier to understand and track progress towards the next Outburst. Additional Rage generated from Violent Outburst reduced to 50% (was 100%). Shield Wall cooldown reduced to 3 minutes (was 3.5 minutes). Amount of damage ignored from each use of Ignore Pain increased by 30%. Colossus Colossal Might is no longer applied by Execute. Developers’ notes: Using your hard-hitting rotational ability regularly is core to the Colossus playstyle, and Execute applying Colossal Might pushed Colossus away from that during Execute phases. An issue causing Demolish’s animation to not correctly play sometimes is now fixed.



DELVES

Two new delves are available: Excavation Site 9 and Sidestreet Sluice

New variants to almost all of the War Within delves, with the majority of them being goblin-themed.

Delver’s Journey has been updated with new rewards for Season 2.

New delve mount: Delver’s Gob-trotter

New challenge encounter. Rewards a gold variant of the new gob-trotter mount.

Brann Bronzebeard now specializes in an additional role: Tank Developers’ notes: In Undermine(d), we’re aiming to make healing a more viable and engaging option for doing solo Delves content. Brann relies on his allies, scavenged advanced technology, and his trusty shotgun to charge into the front lines. Abilities Pistol Shot – Brann pulls out his pistol and quickly shoots his enemy. Shield Bash – Brann bashes enemies in front with a shield. Boomstick Blitz – Brann uses his shotgun to blast his enemies. Talents Veteran of Ironforge – Brann wields a pistol, and a shield that wears in battle, providing damage reduction per stack. As the shields gets damaged, Brann’s survival instincts kick in, increasing his damage dealt, and when the shield gets worn-out, he switches to his trusty shotgun. Bronzebeard’s Brown Bear – Brann summons the family bear, which charges into battle, launching enemies up into the air. The bear then prepares for a series of massive stomps, dealing damage, forming an area that increases dodge chance, and increasing maximum health. Electro-Charged Gadgets – Brann’s equipment is enhanced with cutting-edge tech upgrades. Electro-Charged Shield – Effective healing done to Brann pulsates as Nature damage to nearby enemies. Electro-Charged Pistol – Each shot discharges and electrical current, arcing through nearby enemies and reducing their attack speed. Healing Brann super-charges his pistol to deal more damage. Electro-Charged Shotgun – Each enemy hit has a chance to be knocked down. Healing Brann super-charges his shotgun to deal more damage. Neat Rope Trick – When an enemy attacks a player, Brann throws his trusty lasso, pulling the enemy back to him. The same enemy cannot be lassoed more than once within 10 seconds. Sentry Totem – Brann deploys an electrifying totem, nullifying up to 3 harmful spells and boosting combat capabilities of allies within the area. Grand Brann Slam – Brann leaps into battle with concussive force, dealing damage and taunting enemies nearby. Lightning Link – Brann generates an electro link that transfers damage done to nearby allies to himself. Explorer’s Survival Journal (Paragon Ability) – Brann’s combat mastery grants him increased maximum health and healing received.



DUNGEONS

SEASON 2 MYTHIC+ DUNGEONS Operation: Floodgate Cinderbrew Meadery The Rookery Darkflame Cleft Priory of the Sacred Flame The Motherlode Mechagon Workshop Theatre of Pain

New character-specific achievement: The War Within Keystone Legend: Season Two Requirement: Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 2850 during The War Within Season Two. Reward: Failing to clear a Mythic+ dungeon within the timer will no longer reduce the level of your Keystones below 12 for the season. Keystone from the weekly vault will not decay below level 12 with this achievement. Keystone can still be lowered below level 12 by speaking to Lindormi.

AFFIXES Unified enemy buffs on all Xal’atath’s Bargain affixes with Xal’atath’s Gift, increasing damage done up to 50% and reducing damage taken up to 100% for 20 seconds on all nearby enemies in combat. New Affix: Xal’atath’s Bargain: Pulsar – While in combat, Xal’atath summons pulsars that orbit players. Replaces Xal’atath’s Bargain: Oblivion in Season 2. Xal’atath’s Guile has been redesigned – Now causes keystones above level 12 to increase health and damage of enemies by 12% per level instead of 10% per level. Xal’atath’s Bargain: Voidbound has been redesigned – Dark Prayer now has a 15 second cast time, and grants all nearby enemies in combat Xal’atath’s Gift when the cast completes. No longer grants damage reduction while active. Potency of Xal’atath’s Gift granted by Dark Prayer is based on the remaining shield percentage on the Void Emissary.



ITEMS

Item effects that increase their damage for each enemy struck while splitting between all enemies (sometimes known as “meteor damage”) increased by 100%. Developers’ notes: Trinkets of this type tend to scale very poorly compared to stat trinkets in area-of-effect situations. While this change is not necessarily intended to put them on par with each other, it should make them more competitive overall.

Completing the Feat of Strength for achieving Keystone Master, or 1600+ in rated PvP, or killing the final raid boss on Heroic or Mythic difficulty now grants one additional Catalyst charge as a reward. Developers’ notes: This previously awarded a token for one set armor piece. We feel that the time has come to move on from earning and redeeming class set armor tokens at their vendors for a desired armor variant. Players will now want to find an eligible Veteran-track or higher armor piece to convert at the Catalyst, and these can be acquired from many sources around Undermine.



PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER

Developers’ notes: We’re making updates to PvP talents focused on removing, replacing, and modernizing our designs to encourage talent diversity, save keybinds and reduce complexity, and carve new gameplay space.

Conqueror’s Prized Varnish and Conqueror’s Prized Lacquer are now purchasable from Lalandi in Dornogal for 875 and 700 Conquest respectively and can be consumed to apply rated PvP item level to class set armor acquired from PvE content. Developers’ notes: These new consumables allow players to avoid having to choose between catalyzing PvP and PvE armor. For example, a player could acquire a Hero-track chestpiece from Mythic+, convert it into their class set armor at the Catalyst, and then purchase a Conqueror’s Prized Varnish to reach the same PvP item level that they would receive from purchasing and converting a Prized Gladiator’s Leather Vest for the same Conquest and Catalyst costs. Please note that armor upgraded in this way maintains its PvE origin and so cannot be socketed with a Prized Jeweler’s Setting.

DEATH KNIGHT Blood Walking Dead (PvP Talent) has been removed. Frost New PvP Talent: Death’s Cold Embrace – Pillar of Frost grants you Remorseless Winter and increases its damage by 1000% and its radius by 150%, but your movement speed is heavily reduced for its duration. Pillar of Frost’s cooldown increased by 15 seconds. Veteran of the Third War now increases Stamina by 6% in PvP combat (was 10%). Null Magic now reduces the magical damage you take by 3% in PvP combat (was 4%). Dead of Winter (PvP Talent) has been removed. Unholy Veteran of the Third War now increases Stamina by 6% in PvP combat (was 10%). Null Magic now reduces the magical damage you take by 3% in PvP combat (was 4%). Necrotic Wounds no longer has a healing component.

DEMON HUNTER Havoc New PvP Talent: Illidan’s Grasp – You strangle the target with demonic magic, stunning them in place and dealing Shadow damage over 5 seconds while the target is grasped. Can move while channeling. Use Illidan’s Grasp again to toss the target to a location within 20 yards. Replaces Fel Eruption. Vengeance Illidan’s Grasp (PvP Talent) throw range reduced to 20 yards (was 40 yards) and no longer stuns and damages on throw impact.

DRUID Thorns (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Now a passive that activates when you cast Barkskin or Ironbark. Feral King of the Jungle (PvP Talent) has been removed. Restoration New PvP Talent: Ancient of Lore – Shapeshift into an Ancient of Lore for 12 seconds, preventing all crowd control effects, reducing damage taken by 20%, and granting you access to Blossom Burst and Mass Blooming. Reduced movement speed and replaces Incarnation: Tree of Life. 1.5 minute cooldown. Blossom Burst – Heals an ally and applies 1 missing heal over time effect. If all of them are present, Blossom Burst critically heals. Mass Blooming – Heals 5 allies and applies 1 missing heal over time effect. New PvP Talent: Forest Guardian – Wrath, Starfire, Cyclone, and Combo-Point generating abilities extend the duration of your active heal over time effects by 1 second on up to 3 allies. Starsurge and Combo-Point spending abilities increase the rate of your heal over time spells by 25% for 4 seconds. Mastery: Harmony’s effectiveness is no longer reduced by 20% in PvP combat. Lifebloom’s healing has been increased by 15% in PvP combat. The following PvP talents have been removed: Focused Growth Preserve Nature

EVOKER Sleep Walk no longer has a cooldown. Dream Catcher (PvP Talent) has been removed. Augmentation New PvP Talent: Seismic Slam – Landslide causes enemies who are mid-air to be slammed to the ground, stunning them for 4 seconds and Landslide’s cooldown is reduced by 15 seconds. Dream Projection (PvP Talent) has been removed.

HUNTER New PvP Talent: Explosive Powder – Bursting Shot now also knocks you back and snares enemies by an additional 20%. Beast Mastery Dire Beast: Basilisk has been redesigned – Now triggers automatically onto your target when you cast Call of the Wild. Marksmanship New PvP Talent: Sniper’s Advantage – Trueshot and Volley increase the range of all shots by 30% for their duration. New PvP Talent: Aspect of the Fox – Aimed Shot may be cast while moving during Aspect of the Cheetah and Aspect of the Cheetah’s delayed effect is increased by 4 seconds. Ranger’s Finesse no longer increases the effectiveness of Bursting Shot. The following PvP talents have been removed: Interlope (Marksmanship only) Sniper Shot Trueshot Mastery Wild Kingdom

MAGE New PvP Talent: Overpowered Barrier – All barriers absorb 100% more damage and have an additional effect, but last 5 seconds. Ice Barrier – If the barrier is fully absorbed, enemies within 10 yards suffer massive Frost damage and are slowed by 70% for 4 seconds. Blazing Barrier – Reflects 100% of damage absorbed. Prismatic Barrier – If the barrier is fully absorbed, gain Time Warp for 4 seconds. Ring of Fire (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Now disorients enemies who enter for 3 seconds and burns for 3% of their maximum health over its duration (was 18%). Cooldown increased to 45 seconds (was 30 seconds). Overrides Ring of Frost. Ring of Fire now has a more pronounced visual effect. Alter Time is now affected by healing reduction effects, such as dampening. Arcane Temporal Shield (PvP Talent) has been removed. Fire New PvP Talent: Ignition Burst – Heat Shimmer now additionally causes your next Scorch to become instant cast and cast at 100% effectiveness.

MONK Absolute Serenity (PvP Talent) has been updated – Now prevents all crowd control (was incapacitate, disorient, snare, and root effects). Brewmaster Alpha Tiger (PvP Talent) has been removed. Mistweaver New PvP Talent: Feather Feet – You may now cast while moving during Lighter than Air and it now lasts 4 seconds. Alpha Tiger (PvP Talent) has been removed. Windwalker Reverse Harm (PvP Talent) has been removed.

PALADIN New PvP Talent: Shining Revelation – The light reveals all enemies in stealth or invisible to you while under the effects of Divine Shield. This effect lingers for 20 seconds after Divine Shield fades. Luminescence (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Lightbearer’s healing transfer is increased by up to 200% based on your current health. Lower health heals allies for more. Now available to Holy Paladins. Holy New PvP Talent: Blessing of Spellwarding – Blesses a party or raid member, granting immunity to magical damage and harmful effects for 10 seconds. Cannot be used on a target with Forbearance. Causes Forbearance for 30 seconds. Shares a cooldown with Blessing of Protection. The following PvP talents have been removed: Blessed Hands Judgments of the Pure Protection Aura of Reckoning (PvP Talent) has been removed. Retribution The following PvP talents have been removed: Aura of Reckoning Lawbringer

PRIEST Discipline Archangel has been redesigned – Now a passive spell that upgrades Evangelism, causing it heal for 30% more and increase your healing and absorption by 20% for 15 seconds. Dark Archangel has been redesigned – Now triggers automatically when you cast Shadowfiend or Mindbender and increases damage done by 10% (was 15%). Shadow Word: Pain damage no longer increased by 15% in PvP combat. Holy Seraphic Crescendo has moved from PvP talents to the Holy tree.

ROGUE New PvP Talent: Preemptive Maneuver – Feint decreases your damage taken by an additional 40% while stunned and its energy cost is reduced by 30%. Veil of Midnight (PvP Talent) has been removed. Outlaw The following PvP talents have been removed: Enduring Brawler Take Your Cut Subtlety Shadowy Duel (PvP Talent) has been removed.

SHAMAN Electrocute (PvP Talent) damage increased by 100%. Elemental New PvP Talent: Storm Conduit – Casting Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning reduces the cooldown of Astral Shift, Gust of Wind, Wind Shear, and Nature Totems by 1 second. Enhancement Ride the Lightning (PvP Talent) has been removed. Restoration New PvP Talent: Storm Conduit – Casting Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning reduces the cooldown of Astral Shift, Gust of Wind, Wind Shear, and Nature Totems by 3 seconds. Totem of Wrath (PvP Talent) now triggers from Nature’s Swiftness.

WARLOCK New PvP Talent: Bloodstones – Your Healthstones are replaced with Bloodstones which increase their user’s Haste by 20% for 12 seconds instead of healing. Call Observer (PvP Talent) has been removed. Destruction Bonds of Fel (PvP Talent) damage increased by 40%.

WARRIOR New PvP Talent: Berserker Roar – Go berserk, removing and granting immunity to Fear, Sap, and Incapacitate effects for 6 seconds. Also reduces the duration of the next crowd control effect within 15 seconds by 50% on group members within 40 yards. Replaces Berserker Shout. Dragon Charge (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – You can now move slightly left and right during its effect. Cooldown increased to 45 seconds (was 20 seconds). Now available to all warrior specializations and overrides Heroic Leap. Dragon Charge can no longer be cast while rooted and may be double tapped to cancel early. Rebound (PvP Talent) now increases the damage of reflected spells by 100% (was 50%). Rallying Cry is now 100% more effective in PvP combat. Warbringer (PvP Talent) has been removed. Arms Sharpen Blade (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Now empowers your next Mortal Strike after you cast Colossus Smash or Warbreaker. Storm of Destruction (PvP Talent) now additionally functions with Demolish. Master and Commander no longer increases the effectiveness of Rallying Cry by 10%. The following PvP talents have been removed: Shadow of the Colossus War Banner Fury Death Wish now causes you to grow in size with each stack. The following PvP talents have been removed: Barbarian Battle Trance Protection Warpath (PvP Talent) has been removed.



USER INTERFACE AND ACCESSIBILITY