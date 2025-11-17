WoW Midnight: Mythic+ Dungeons der Season 1 im Test
Blizzard testet in WoW Midnight die neuen Mythic+ Dungeons aus der ersten Saison der kommenden Erweiterung.
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Wenn du in World of Warcraft (WoW) die neue Midnight-Season anspielen willst, kannst du in Season 1 die überarbeiteten Dungeons und Mythic+-Herausforderungen schon vorab im Beta-Test ausprobieren. Zwischen dem 18. November und dem 2. Dezember läuft ein begrenztes Testfenster, in dem du die Instanzen auf verschiedenen Schwierigkeitsgraden spielen und Feedback an Blizzard geben kannst.
Während dieses Testzeitraums bekommst du deine Mythic Keystones beim Händler in Sturmwind, Orgrimmar und Silbermond, passt sie dort an und startest deine Runs in die aktualisierten Dungeons. Ein Dungeon-Teleport-NPC in der Nähe unterstützt dich bei der Anreise, damit du schnell zwischen den Instanzen wechseln und verschiedene Einstellungen testen kannst.
Wichtigste Fakten zur Midnight Season 1 in WoW
- Midnight Season 1 dungeon testing beginnt am Dienstag, 18. November um 12:00 p.m. PST (3:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 p.m. CEST) und läuft bis Dienstag, 2. Dezember um 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. CEST).
- Während des Testzeitraums kannst du Mythic Keystones beim Keystone Vendor in Stormwind, Orgrimmar und Silvermoon erwerben und anpassen.
- Ein Dungeon Teleports NPC in der Nähe hilft dir bei der Fortbewegung und bringt dich schnell zu den Test-Instanzen.
- Während der Beta sind alle Midnight-Dungeons auf Normal- und Heroic-Schwierigkeit testbar.
- Saisonale Dungeons rotieren mit jeder neuen Testphase; in dieser Runde sind Pit of Saron, Skyreach, Seat of the Triumvirate und Algeth’ar Academy auf Heroic, Mythic und Mythic+ verfügbar.
- Standard-Schuss- und -Blitzzauber verteilen ihre Ziele gleichmäßiger auf verfügbare Spieler, und mehrere Xal’atath’s Bargain-Affixe wie Ascendant, Voidbound und Devour wurden in ihren Zauberzeiten angepasst.
- Devour versieht betroffene Spieler zusätzlich mit einem Effekt, der ihre Bewegungsgeschwindigkeit um 10 % reduziert.
- Zurückkehrende Dungeons wie Pit of Saron, Skyreach, Seat of the Triumvirate und Algeth’ar Academy wurden umfassend modernisiert – mit aktualisierten Kreaturen, Bosskämpfen, klareren Zielen und kürzeren Story-Szenen.
- In Skyreach wurde die Wind-Plattform nach Rukhran überarbeitet: Vögel verursachen keinen Schaden mehr, und der Windstrom lässt sich nach dem Überqueren durch Kanalisieren auf Coalescing Winds deaktivieren.
- In Seat of the Triumvirate erscheinen alle Voidportale nach Zuraal the Ascended an festen Positionen, und die Story-Szenen wurden verkürzt und an moderne Standards angepasst.
- In Algeth’ar Academy wurde das Verhalten mehrerer Bossfähigkeiten geändert: Crawths Deafening Screech wendet Sonic Vulnerability nicht mehr an, Crawth beginnt bei bestimmten Lebenspunktschwellen mit Ruinous Winds, und Vexamus erhält keine Energie mehr, wenn eine Arcane Orb ihn erreicht.
Greetings!
Midnight Season 1 dungeon testing begins on Tuesday, November 18 at 12:00 p.m. PST (3:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 p.m. CEST) and runs until Tuesday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. CEST). Please note that this schedule may be adjusted if we encounter any technical issues during testing.
During the test period you’ll be able to acquire and customize Mythic Keystones by talking to the Keystone Vendor in Stormwind, Orgrimmar and Silvermoon. The nearby Dungeon Teleports NPC will assist you with transportation.
Throughout beta, all Midnight dungeons will be available for testing on Normal and Heroic difficulty. Seasonal dungeons will rotate with each new test period.
For this round, the following seasonal dungeons will be open for testing on Heroic, Mythic and Mythic+ difficulty:
- Pit of Saron
- Skyreach
- Seat of the Triumvirate
- Algeth’ar Academy
Dungeon Updates
We’ve made a number of updates to bring these returning dungeons in line with modern gameplay expectations while preserving what made them memorable in the first place. Below are some of the highlights:
General
- Standard shoot and bolt spells will now attempt to spread their targets more evenly across available players.
- Xal’atath’s Bargain affixes have had their tuning adjusted:
- Ascendant
- Cosmic Ascension’s cast time increased from 6.5 sec to 8 sec.
- Voidbound
- Dark Prayer’s cast time increased from 15 sec to 18 sec.
- Devour
- Now also snares the afflicted players, reducing their movement speed by 10%.
Pit of Saron
- All creature and boss encounters have been fully reimagined for a modernized experience, including a complete pass on creature spawning.
- The dungeon’s captive soldiers are now directly tied into the main objective.
- Story scenes have been rebuilt to be shorter and meet modern standards while honoring the original story.
Skyreach
- All creatures and boss encounters have been updated.
- The wind platform after Rukhran has been updated.
- Birds no longer deal damage to players.
- The wind current can now be disabled by channeling on Coalescing Winds after crossing the platform.
Seat of the Triumvirate
- All creatures and boss encounters have been updated.
- All void portals now spawn after Zuraal the Ascended is defeated, and their locations are no longer random.
- Story scenes have been rebuilt to be shorter and meet modern standards while honoring the original story.
Algeth’ar Academy
- Crawth’s Deafening Screech no longer applies Sonic Vulnerability.
- Crawth now begins casting Ruinous Winds at specific health thresholds.
- Vexamus no longer gains energy when an Arcane Orb reaches it to prevent unfair overlaps with Arcane Fissure.
Thanks for testing and sharing your thoughts with us! We’ll be reviewing your feedback closely and will continue to post updates throughout the beta as changes roll out.
Quelle: Blizzard
Greetings!
Midnight Season 1 dungeon testing begins on Tuesday, November 18 at 12:00 p.m. PST (3:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 p.m. CEST) and runs until Tuesday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. CEST). Please note that this schedule may be adjusted if we encounter any technical issues during testing.
During the test period you’ll be able to acquire and customize Mythic Keystones by talking to the Keystone Vendor in Stormwind, Orgrimmar and Silvermoon. The nearby Dungeon Teleports NPC will assist you with transportation.
Throughout beta, all Midnight dungeons will be available for testing on Normal and Heroic difficulty. Seasonal dungeons will rotate with each new test period.
For this round, the following seasonal dungeons will be open for testing on Heroic, Mythic and Mythic+ difficulty:
- Pit of Saron
- Skyreach
- Seat of the Triumvirate
- Algeth’ar Academy
Dungeon Updates
We’ve made a number of updates to bring these returning dungeons in line with modern gameplay expectations while preserving what made them memorable in the first place. Below are some of the highlights:
General
- Standard shoot and bolt spells will now attempt to spread their targets more evenly across available players.
- Xal’atath’s Bargain affixes have had their tuning adjusted:
- Ascendant
- Cosmic Ascension’s cast time increased from 6.5 sec to 8 sec.
- Voidbound
- Dark Prayer’s cast time increased from 15 sec to 18 sec.
- Devour
- Now also snares the afflicted players, reducing their movement speed by 10%.
Pit of Saron
- All creature and boss encounters have been fully reimagined for a modernized experience, including a complete pass on creature spawning.
- The dungeon’s captive soldiers are now directly tied into the main objective.
- Story scenes have been rebuilt to be shorter and meet modern standards while honoring the original story.
Skyreach
- All creatures and boss encounters have been updated.
- The wind platform after Rukhran has been updated.
- Birds no longer deal damage to players.
- The wind current can now be disabled by channeling on Coalescing Winds after crossing the platform.
Seat of the Triumvirate
- All creatures and boss encounters have been updated.
- All void portals now spawn after Zuraal the Ascended is defeated, and their locations are no longer random.
- Story scenes have been rebuilt to be shorter and meet modern standards while honoring the original story.
Algeth’ar Academy
- Crawth’s Deafening Screech no longer applies Sonic Vulnerability.
- Crawth now begins casting Ruinous Winds at specific health thresholds.
- Vexamus no longer gains energy when an Arcane Orb reaches it to prevent unfair overlaps with Arcane Fissure.
Thanks for testing and sharing your thoughts with us! We’ll be reviewing your feedback closely and will continue to post updates throughout the beta as changes roll out.
Quelle: BlizzardZurück zur Übersicht
Verpasse keine World of Warcraft News und Guides und folge uns auf Facebook, X oder abonniere unseren RSS-Feed.Zurück zur Übersicht
Kommentare: