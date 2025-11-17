WoW Midnight: Mythic+ Dungeons der Season 1 im Test

Blizzard testet in WoW Midnight die neuen Mythic+ Dungeons aus der ersten Saison der kommenden Erweiterung.

Wenn du in World of Warcraft (WoW) die neue Midnight-Season anspielen willst, kannst du in Season 1 die überarbeiteten Dungeons und Mythic+-Herausforderungen schon vorab im Beta-Test ausprobieren. Zwischen dem 18. November und dem 2. Dezember läuft ein begrenztes Testfenster, in dem du die Instanzen auf verschiedenen Schwierigkeitsgraden spielen und Feedback an Blizzard geben kannst.

Während dieses Testzeitraums bekommst du deine Mythic Keystones beim Händler in Sturmwind, Orgrimmar und Silbermond, passt sie dort an und startest deine Runs in die aktualisierten Dungeons. Ein Dungeon-Teleport-NPC in der Nähe unterstützt dich bei der Anreise, damit du schnell zwischen den Instanzen wechseln und verschiedene Einstellungen testen kannst.

Greetings!

Midnight Season 1 dungeon testing begins on Tuesday, November 18 at 12:00 p.m. PST (3:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 p.m. CEST) and runs until Tuesday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. CEST). Please note that this schedule may be adjusted if we encounter any technical issues during testing.

During the test period you’ll be able to acquire and customize Mythic Keystones by talking to the Keystone Vendor in Stormwind, Orgrimmar and Silvermoon. The nearby Dungeon Teleports NPC will assist you with transportation.

Throughout beta, all Midnight dungeons will be available for testing on Normal and Heroic difficulty. Seasonal dungeons will rotate with each new test period.

For this round, the following seasonal dungeons will be open for testing on Heroic, Mythic and Mythic+ difficulty:

Pit of Saron

Skyreach

Seat of the Triumvirate

Algeth’ar Academy

Dungeon Updates

We’ve made a number of updates to bring these returning dungeons in line with modern gameplay expectations while preserving what made them memorable in the first place. Below are some of the highlights:

General

Standard shoot and bolt spells will now attempt to spread their targets more evenly across available players.

Xal’atath’s Bargain affixes have had their tuning adjusted: Ascendant Cosmic Ascension’s cast time increased from 6.5 sec to 8 sec. Voidbound Dark Prayer’s cast time increased from 15 sec to 18 sec. Devour Now also snares the afflicted players, reducing their movement speed by 10%.



Pit of Saron

All creature and boss encounters have been fully reimagined for a modernized experience, including a complete pass on creature spawning.

The dungeon’s captive soldiers are now directly tied into the main objective.

Story scenes have been rebuilt to be shorter and meet modern standards while honoring the original story.

Skyreach

All creatures and boss encounters have been updated.

The wind platform after Rukhran has been updated. Birds no longer deal damage to players. The wind current can now be disabled by channeling on Coalescing Winds after crossing the platform.



Seat of the Triumvirate

All creatures and boss encounters have been updated.

All void portals now spawn after Zuraal the Ascended is defeated, and their locations are no longer random.

Story scenes have been rebuilt to be shorter and meet modern standards while honoring the original story.

Algeth’ar Academy

Crawth’s Deafening Screech no longer applies Sonic Vulnerability.

Crawth now begins casting Ruinous Winds at specific health thresholds.

Vexamus no longer gains energy when an Arcane Orb reaches it to prevent unfair overlaps with Arcane Fissure.

Thanks for testing and sharing your thoughts with us! We’ll be reviewing your feedback closely and will continue to post updates throughout the beta as changes roll out.