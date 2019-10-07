Patchnotes mit Klassenänderungen aus Patch 8.3

Die Patchnotes wurden um Einträge beim Nebelwirker-Mönch, Diziplin-Priester und um zwei Essenzen erweitert.

Patch 8.3 beinhaltet jede Menge neue Inhalte. Zu diesem Patch gehören aber auch Klassenanpassungen. Was sich bei den Klassen ändert, ist aus den offiziellen Patchnotes zu Patch 8.3 ersichtlich.

Heute hat Blizzard in einer offiziellen Vorschau auf Patch 8.3 die neuen Inhalte aus dem letzten BfA-Patch vorgestellt. Kurz danach ist der Patch auf den PTRs online gelandet, sodass die neuen Inhalte zum Testen bereit stehen. Nun hat Blizzard auch noch die Klassenänderungen zu Patch 8.3 veröffentlicht. Kurz darauf sind die Patchnotes zu Patch 8.3 in einem eigenen Artikel online gegangen.

In our next major content update, Visions of N’Zoth, we’re working on some tuning updates to a few specs that are under- and over-performing in various ways.

Developers’ notes: Specs which excel at DoTs on multiple targets have, over the course of many tiers of content, generally had very high performance on the average. Their DPS advantage in raid encounters that play into their multi-target strength (which are relatively common) is not balanced by a comparable disadvantage in other areas. A small reduction in damage on these specs will leave them noticeably strong in the situations in which they’re strong (albeit slightly less than before), and give other specs more opportunity to stand out at other times. At the same time, a few of the Essences added in Rise of Azshara are not performing as well as we would have liked, so we’re increasing the effectiveness of some parts of them to help keep them competitive with the other Essences available.

With the first build of the update on our Public Test Realm (PTR), you will see the following changes:

Classes

Druid Balance Moonfire damage and periodic damage reduced by 10%. Sunfire damage and periodic damage reduced by 10%. High Noon (Azerite Trait) damage increased by 11%. Power of the Moon (Azerite Trait) damage increased by 11%. Restoration Mastery: Harmony healing bonus reduced by 9%. High Noon (Azerite Trait) damage reduced by 34%. Developers’ note: Restoration Druid has an overall package of healing, damage, and utility that is very hard to compete with in solo-healed content. Two things that stand out in particular are the efficiency of focused healing on a single target with high Mastery, and the ease of contributing DPS with very little GCD usage on Sunfire.

Mage Frost Ice Lance damage increased by 20%. Developers’ note: Ice Lance damage hasn’t kept up with Icicles scaling, making builds that ignore Ice Lance possible. The intent of this change is to give Frost Mages a better incentive to use Ice Lance within their rotation, as a DPS net gain.

Monk Brewmaster Stamina bonus reduced to 30% (was 35%). Stagger percentage reduced to 90% of Agility (was 105%). High Tolerance now increases the effectiveness of Stagger by 5% (was 8%). Developers’ notes: Brewmaster’s extremely high effective health against Physical damage meant that they are rarely in danger against spike damage that threatens other tanks. This should still be a strength of Brewmaster, but not by such a wide margin. Fixed a bug causing Gift of the Ox orbs to spawn too often for players with high amounts of Stamina. Mistweaver Rising Mist healing increased 33%, and now extends Heal-over-time effects by 4 seconds (was 2 seconds). Developers’ note: This talent is currently overshadowed on its row, and we want to make sure it’s competitive enough to make its unique playstyle a viable option. Life Cocoon now absorbs for 60% of the caster’s maximum health (was 1100% of the caster’s spellpower). Developers’ note: This ability had gotten weaker compared to player health pools since the start of the expansion, and this will help it better maintain its value. Enveloping Mist healing increased by 10%. Revival healing increased by 12%. Renewing Mist healing increased by 15% and now costs 2.5% of mana (was 2.8%). Vivify healing increased by 6%. Windwalker Rising Sun Kick damage increased by 25%. Blackout Kick damage increased by 10%. Developers’ note: These changes are intended to help Windwalkers perform better in single-target fights.

Paladin Holy Glimmer of Light (Azerite Trait) healing reduced 12%, and may now be applied to a maximum of 8 targets. Developers’ notes: Over the past year, builds centered around this trait have steadily pulled ahead of all other Holy Paladin playstyles, and to some extent all other healers in high-end content. This change is meant to preserve the gameplay of the trait, but limit the ability to increase its value drastically by stacking every possible bonus that reduces Holy Shock cooldown.

Priest Discipline Atonement healing reduced to 50% (was 55%). Penance healing increased by 15%. Fixed a bug preventing Contrition healing from being correctly affected by Mastery. Contrition base healing reduced by 25%. Developers’ notes: In the aggregate, Contrition is gaining value, due to the increase to Penance healing, reduction to Atonement healing, and the Mastery bugfix. Purge the Wicked damage reduced 10%. Power Word:Solace damage reduced 10%. Shadow Word: Pain damage reduced 9%. Mastery: Grace effectiveness increased by 12%. Developers’ notes: Discipline’s ability to contribute both damage and healing is slightly too high for what one character can bring to a group composition. At the same time, we’re making their Mastery stat slightly more attractive. Schism now increases damage done from Priest spells and abilities only. Developers’ notes: This is intended to be consistent with other class cooldowns. Shadow Auspicious Spirits damage bonus reduced to 25% (was 50%). Fixed a bug causing Spiteful Apparitions (Azerite Trait) to be increased by 75% if you do not have Auspicious Spirits talented. Developers’ notes: The multiplicative interaction between Auspicious Spirits, Spiteful Apparitions, and Chorus of Insanity has specifically been a big part of Shadow’s damage scaling somewhat out of control at high target counts. Chorus of Insanity critical strike bonus reduced by 25%. Shadow Word: Pain damage reduced by 8%. Vampiric Touch damage reduced by 8%.

Warlock Affliction Deathbolt now deals 20% of the total remaining damage of the Warlock’s damage over time effects on the target (was 30%). Drain Soul damage increased by 50%. Nightfall now increases the damage of Shadow Bolt by 50% (was 25%), and now activates 33% more often. Developers’ notes: One of the key concepts about Affliction Warlock is spreading damage over time spells on a number of different targets. While Deathbolt keys off these types of spells, it provides more-than-expected burst damage and outperforms the other two talents in every situation. In addition to reducing Deathbolt’s effectiveness, we’re improving the other two options to give more options to Affliction Warlocks.



Essences