Patchnotes zu allen Patch 8.3 Hotfixes

Patch 8.3 ist der letzte große Patches in World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth. Dieser beinhaltet zahlreiche neuer Inhalte, welche idealerweise auf den PTRs getestet wurden. Viele dieser Fehler werden jedoch erst auf den Live-Realms entdeckt. Diese behebt Blizzard meist durch so genannte Hotfixes. Manchmal werden aber auch Klassenanpassungen und andere Änderungen am Spiel durch diese Hotfixes vorgenommen.
Nachfolgend sind die Patchnotes aller Hotfixes aus Patch 8.3 im Überblick. Meist erscheinen zuerst die englischen Patchnotes, gefolgt von den deutschen Patchnotes. Da wir euch schnell informieren wollen, stellen wir zuerst die englischen Patchnotes online und ersetzen diese durch die deutschen, sobald diese erschienen sind.
January 14, 2020
Assaults
- Void Conduits now grant credit toward Assaults.
Creatures and NPCs
- Knockback reduced on Magni Bronzebeard's Reverberating Clap.
- Blastatron X-81 no longer taps, so all combatants can receive credit.
- Kames, Blade of the Dawn’s Sun’s Retribution ability now has a 3 second cooldown.
Items and Rewards
- Fixed a bug that allowed some Honorbound and 7th Legion items to both Corrupt and Titanforge. N'Zoth works in mysterious and terrible ways.
- The Kernel of E-Steam now correctly awards reputation to characters not yet Exalted with the Rustbolt Resistance.
Player versus Player
- Resolved an issue that prevented the weekly Brawl quest “Something Different” from starting when entering the Deepwind Gorge Battleground highlight brawl.
Quests
- Players investigating Blackwing Descent with Wrathion should no longer be blocked from entering the instance during “Beginning the Descent” and “To the Catacombs!”.
- Highland Worgs are no longer endangered and can be readily slaughtered to fulfill "A Little Goodwill."
- Fixed an issue that caused the first Lesser Vision daily quest, “A Dark, Glaring Reality” to incorrectly reward 1,000 Coalescing Visions instead of 2,000 Coalescing Visions for some players. Players affected by this issue will be offered the quest rewarding 2,000 Coalescing Visions tomorrow.
- Zahra Sandstalker should no longer disappear for nearby players when someone accepts "To The Moon." Additionally, multiple copies will no longer show up.
- Locating the anomalous source for “Deeper Into Darkness” now shares credit with all party members.
- “Against Overwhelming Odds” now grants credit for slaying enemy players in Uldum when Assaults are active.
World
- Players should no longer disconnect when traveling on the boat between Booty Bay and Gadgetzan.
WoW Classic
- Alterac Valley
- Spirit Guides now apply Honorless Target to the players they resurrect.
- Developers’ note: We observed some behavior in Alterac Valley that can only be described as griefing—a violation of the In-Game Code of Conduct. If this had taken place in original WoW, it would have been seen as either a situation that needed to be fixed preventatively or a circumstance that called for account suspensions. We feel that the preventative solution is the more amicable one.
