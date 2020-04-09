Die ersten Datamining Infos Shadowlands Alphaclient sind online
Geschrieben von Telias am 09.04.2020 um 00:12
Sowohl MMO Champion, als auch Wowhead haben den Alphaclient (Build 9.0.1.33978) von WoW Shadowlands heruntergeladen und sind gerade dabei Infos aus den Spieldateien zu gewinnen.
Shadowlands Erfolge
- The Master of Revendreth - Complete the Revenreth storylines listed below.
- Venthyr Campaign - Complete the Venthyr Covenant campaign.
- Awaken, Ardenweald - Complete the Ardenweald storylines listed below.
- Sanguine Depths - Defeat General Kaal in Sanguine Depths.
- Heroic: Sanguine Depths - Defeat General Kaal in Sanguine Depths on Heroic difficulty or higher.
- Mythic: Sanguine Depths - Defeat General Kaal in Sanguine Depths on Mythic difficulty.
- Mythic: Sanguine Depths Guild Run - Defeat General Kaal in Sanguine Depthts on Mythic difficulty while in a guild group.
- General Kaal kills (Normal Sanguine Depths) -
- General Kaal kills (Heroic Sanguine Depths) -
- General Kaal kills (Mythic Sanguine Depths) -
- Blade of the Primus - Complete the Maldraxxus storylines listed below.
- Il'gynoth, Corruption Reborn (Raid Finder Ny'alotha, the Waking City) -
- Il'gynoth, Corruption Reborn (Normal Ny'alotha, the Waking City) -
- Il'gynoth, Corruption Reborn (Heroic Ny'alotha, the Waking City) -
- Il'gynoth, Corruption Reborn (Mythic Ny'alotha, the Waking City) -
- "hidden" 8.3 Main Line - Account Has Obtained Legendary Cloak (DNT)"/hidden" -
- 9.0 - Covenant - Night Fae - Soulshape Selected - Soulshape form currently selected if you have joined the Night Fae covenant.
- "hidden" - NPE - Sold Item"/hidden" -
- New Player Experienced - Complete the new player quest experience.
- "hidden" - NPE - Bought Item"/hidden" -
- Tea Tales - Hear every side of the story at Theotar's tea party.
- Kyrian Campaign - Complete the Kyrian Covenant campaign.
- 9.0 Shadowlands - Expansion Quest Launch - Prologue -
- WoW's 16th Anniversary - Logged in during WoW's 16th Anniversary.
- Best Bud With Benefits - Earn Stonehead's friendship in Revendreth.
- Crypt Kicker - Open 50 Atonement Crypts in Revendreth.
- Absolution for All - Help 100 fugitive souls complete a ritual of absolution in Revendreth.
- It's Always Sinny in Revendreth - Defeat the following inquisitors in Revendreth.
- The Accuser's Avowed - Complete the Revendreth achievements listed below.
- Necrolords Campaign - Complete the Necrolords Covenant campaign.
- Loremaster of Shadowlands - Complete the Shadowlands quest achievements listed below.
- The Path to Ascension - Complete the Bastion storylines listed below.
- Night Fae Campaign - Complete the Night Fae Covenant campaign.
- Heroic Edition: Ensorcelled Everwyrm - Owner of the Shadowlands Heroic Edition Ensorcelled Everwyrm mount.
Shadowlands Fraktionen
- 9.0 Maldraxxus - Abominations - Insert Ebert Awesomeness Here
- 9.0 Maldraxxus - Lich - Insert Ebert Awesomeness Here
- 9.0 Maldraxxus - Warriors - Insert Ebert Awesomeness Here
- Kyrian -
- Dark Kyrian -
- 9.0 Maldraxxus - End Game - Insert Ebert Awesomeness Here
- Stone Legion -
- Sinfall - Revendreth
- Court of Harvesters - Revendreth
- Shadowlands -
- Night Fae - Ardenweald
- Maw Broker -
- Torghast - Guard -
- Torghast - Prisoner -
Shadowlands Titel
- Pilgrim %s the Mallet Bearer
- %s, As Themselves
- %s the Cryptkeeper
Shadowlands Kampagnen
- 9.0 Shadowlands - Narrative Arc - Revendreth (ZTO) - Sire Denathrius may know the secrets to ending the anima drought. Venture into his realm of Revendreth to learn more.
- 9.0 Shadowlands - Covenant Campaign - Revendreth (ZTO) - The road to redemption for Revendreth is a long one, and the Dark Prince of Sinfall is ready to walk it. He will need your help if he is to wrest control of Revendreth from the clutches of the Master and his loyalists.
- 9.0 Shadowlands - Narrative Arc - Bastion - GJC - TBD
- 9.0 Shadowlands - Covenant Campaign - Maldraxxus (MDE) - TBD
- 9.0 Shadowlands - Covenant Campaign - Ardenweald (KRB) - The groves of Ardenweald are dying. As each great celestial tree falls, the Winter Queen's desperation grows. The queen and her Court of Night will need your help to restore balance to Ardenweald.
- 9.0 Shadowlands - Narrative Arc - Maldraxxus - SJC - TBD
- 9.0 Shadowlands - Covenant Campaign - Bastion - GJC - TBD
- 9.0 Shadowlands - Narrative Arc - Ardenweald (ZTO) - TBD
Shadowlands Währungen
- Progenitor Shard - TEST
- Phantasma - This extinguished strand of anima can be used to gain power within Torghast. Leaving Torghast will destroy all Phantasma.
- Shadowlands Anima -
- Freed Soul - With enough Freed Souls, you may be able to advance aspects of your Covenant Sanctum.
- Soul Ash - Soul Ash powers the Pyres of Creation.
- Enemy Damage - Dummy currency for Torghast UI
- Enemy Health - Dummy currency for Torghast UI
- Deaths - Dummy currency for Torghast UI
- Stygia - The byproduct of the violent destruction of a Soul within the Maw.
- Quest Experience (Standard) -
- Shadowlands PvP Rated -
- Shadowlands PvP Unrated -
- Covenant Anima - Placeholder Resource
- Shadowlands PvP Rated - Item Purchase - Use this to purchase Shadowlands Gladiator gear.
- Echoes of Ny'alotha - Scoured of N'Zoth's corruption, MOTHER can use this substance to synthesize essences in the Chamber of Heart.
- Kyrian - Grants reputation with the Kyrian.
- Maldraxxus - Grants reputation with Maldraxxus.
- Ardenweald - Grants reputation with Ardenweald.
- Revendreth - Grants reputation with Revendreth.
Shadowlands Zonen
Area PoI
- Realm of the Soultwister - Defeat the Soultwister and take her loot!
- Anima Anomaly - Dark forces are in play here. The Jailer watches this area closely.
- Extraction Point - Return to Oribos
- Temple of Purity (Disabled for BlizzCon Playtest GJC 9/17/19) - Progress on empowering the temple.
- Temple of Wisdom (Disabled for BlizzCon Playtest GJC 9/17/19) - Progress on empowering the temple.
- Scarlet Halls - Dungeon
- Scarlet Monastery - Dungeon
- Blackfathom Deeps - Dungeon
- Blackrock Depths - Dungeon
- The Deadmines - Dungeon
- Dire Maul - Dungeon
- Gnomeregan - Dungeon
- Maraudon - Dungeon
- Lords of the Blade - Raid Level Challenge
- Zidormi - Travel through time to another point in the Vale's history.
- Zidormi - Travel through time to another point in the Vale's history.
- Astarii Starseeker - Obtain a Cypher of Extrication to free Astarii from her cage.
- Tower of the Progenitors - Use Stygia to create Cyphers or turn in Constellan Writs to Ve'nari.
- The Necrotic Wake - Dungeon
- Spires of Ascension - Dungeon
- Theater of Pain - Dungeon
- Plaguefall - Dungeon
- Mists of Tirna Scithe - Dungeon
- The Other Side - Dungeon
- Halls of Atonement - Dungeon
- Sanguine Depths - Dungeon
- Castle Nathria - Raid
- Ven'ari's Favor - This location has an item of interest for Ven'ari. |cFFE51D05 |cFFE51D05 (PH: THESE ARE OTHERWISE LOW DROPRATE RANDOM DROPS)
Areas
- ShadowCore - Shadow Core
- BabylonTestDevArea - zzOLDBastion
- ShadowCore - Shadow Core
- ShadowCore - Shadow Core
- Revendreth - Revendreth
- ExilesReach - Exile's Reach
- NPEProvingGrounds - Abandoned Camp
- NPEProvingGrounds - Murloc Hideaway
- TheJailersArmory - Torghast, Tower of the Damned
- AllianceTrainingGrounds - Training Grounds
- Quilboarbriarpatch - Quilboar Briarpatch
- CampBronzebeard - Hrun's Barrow
- HarpyRoost - Harpy Roost
- OgreRuins - Ogre Ruins
- DarkmaulCitadel - Darkmaul Citadel
- BabylonZone - Bastion
- TheJailersArmoryFloorLayoutA - Torghast, Tower of the Damned
- TheJailersArmoryFloorLayoutB - Torghast, Tower of the Damned
- TheJailersArmoryFloorLayoutC - Torghast, Tower of the Damned
- TheJailersArmoryFloorLayoutD - Torghast, Tower of the Damned
- TheJailersArmoryFloorLayoutE - Torghast, Tower of the Damned
- TheJailersArmoryFloorLayoutF - Torghast, Tower of the Damned
- TheJailersArmoryFloorLayoutG - Torghast, Tower of the Damned
- TheJailersArmoryBossA - Torghast, Tower of the Damned
- TheJailersArmoryBossB - Torghast, Tower of the Damned
- TheJailersArmoryEntrance - Torghast, Tower of the Damned
- Oribos - Oribos
- DarkmaulBridge - Darkmaul Bridge
- NPEDungeon - Darkmaul Citadel
- DarkmaulPlains - Darkmaul Plains
- NorthSeaAlliance - The North Sea
- TheEndmire - The Endmire
- TheBanewood - The Banewood
- Darkhaven - Darkhaven
- CastleNathria - Castle Nathria
- TheCatacombs - [The Catacombs]
- PridefallHamlet - Pridefall Hamlet
- WanecryptHill - Wanecrypt Hill
- CourtoftheHarvesters - Court of the Harvesters
- EmberWard - Ember Ward
- Sinfall - Sinfall
- TheShroudedAsylum - The Shrouded Asylum
- SanctuaryoftheMad - Sanctuary of the Mad
- DominanceKeep - Dominance Keep
- MenagerieoftheMaster - Menagerie of the Master
- CharredRamparts - Charred Ramparts
- HallsOfAtonement - Halls of Atonement
- RevendrethCoastalHighway - Revendreth Coastal Highway
- Archivam - Archivam
- CryptoftheForgotten - Crypt of the Forgotten
- GrandPalisade - Grand Palisade
- RedelavDistrict - Redelav District
- ChaliceDistrict - Chalice District
- OldGate - Old Gate
- DarkwallTower - Darkwall Tower
- DominanceGate - Dominance Gate
- Dredhollow - Dredhollow
- StalkersLodge - Stalker's Lodge
- EttinDen - Killclaw's Lair
- KyrianCovenantHall - Elysian Hold
- BastionZoneEntrance - Vestibule of Eternity
- BastionTempleOfPurityOutskirts - The Temple of Purity
- FeedersThicket - Feeders' Thicket
- DecimatedCrossroad - Decimated Crossroad
- WitherfallRuin - Witherfall Ruin
- Wildwall - Wildwall
- Dredgewood - Dredgewood
- CaretakersManor - Caretaker's Manor
- StonevigilOverlook - Stonevigil Overlook
- MistfallVillageTest2 - Mistfall Village
- ShrineofSevenStarsTest2 - Shrine of Seven Stars
- ShrineofTwoMoonsPhase - Shrine of Two Moons
- BastionWelcomeVillage - Aspirant's Crucible
- BastionTempleOfWisdom - The Eonian Archives
- BastionTempleOfLoyaltyOutskirts - Citadel of Loyalty
- BastionTempleOfCourageOutskirts - The Temple of Courage
- BastionMainHub - Hero's Rest
- TravisTestTerrainZone - TravisTestTerrain
- TheMawOutdoor - The Maw
- BastionTempleOfHumility - Temple of Humility
- BastionAnimaWorkshop - The Eternal Forge
- BastionAmphitheatre - Seat of Eternal Hymns
- MattTestTerrainZone - MattTestTerrain
- TPhaseTheSilentSanctuary - The Silent Sanctuary
- TheDesiccation - The Desiccation
- AshenTraverse - Ashen Traverse
- Cinderwall - Cinderwall
- VignetteSpace1 - [Vignette Space 1]
- VignetteSpace2 - [Vignette Space 2]
- TheScorchedCrypt - The Scorched Crypt
- RepentanceBridge - Repentance Bridge
- DreadPoint - Dread Point
- PenanceBridge - Penance Bridge
- DecreptiDepot - Decrepit Depository
- MattTestTerrainZone2 - MattTestTerrain2
- Maldraxxus - Maldraxxus
- MalDoodadtest - MalDoodadtest
- MalPestDoodadTest - MalPestDoodadTest
- TheaterofPain - Theater of Pain
- BleakRedbout - Bleak Redoubt
- TheSpearhead - The Spearhead
- Spiderarea - Bony Spindels
- UnfallensSanctum - Unfallen's Sanctum
- ArenaofAcension - Ashen Gate
- BastionWelcomeVillageHub - Aspirant's Rest
- BastionWelcomeVillageMicro - Aspirant's Reflection
- EnvArtDevMaldraxxusPestilence - EnvArtDevMaldraxxus- Pestilence
- EnvArtMaldraxxusBattlefield - EnvArtMaldraxxus- Battlefield
- ThePrimeReliquary - The Prime Reliquary
- BastionMemoryExtractionUpper - The Mnemonic Locus
- BastionMemorialGarden - Korinna's Conservatory
- BastionOrchard - Firstborne's Bounty
- BastionAncientBattlefield - Agthia's Repose
- BastionBrokerTarget - Forge of the Zephyr
- BastionBrokerTown - Kraznir's Exchange
- BastionCh02Courtyard - Court of Elation
- BastionBellShrinePurity - Sophia's Aria
- BastionBellShrineHumility - Bell Shrine
- BastionAnimaExtractorHumility - Anima Extractor
- BastionAnimaShrineAmpitheatre - Anima Shrine
- BastionMemorialShrineAmpitheatre - Memorial Shrine
- BastionTinyShrineOrchard - Ithys' Basin
- BastionBellShrineOrchard - Bell Shrine
- BastionBellShrineCourage - Small Shrine
- BastionMemorialCourage - Kalliope's Rest
- BastionWisdomHub - Sagehaven
- BastionAnimaShrineWisdom - Anima Shrine
- SinewTestArea - SinewTestArea
- BastionTempleOfPurityEntrance - Purity's Reflection
- Ardenweald - Ardenweald
- DyingTreeGrove - Waning Grove
- HazyBluffs - Shrouded Mire
- GrazingHills - Spirit Glen
- CrumbleHusks - Crumbled Ridge
- SpiritTreeHub - Tirna Vaal
- HiveBurrow - Dusty Burrows
- TranquilPools - Tranquil Pools
- MuckPoolBanewood - Muck Pool: Banewood
- FaerieTreeHub - Tirna Fenn
- FungalGrowth - The Stalks
- BastionTempleOfPurityMainTemple - Purity's Pinnacle
- MawTorment - Planes of Torment
- MawBeastwarrens - The Beastwarrens
- MawFire - Zovaal's Cauldron
- MawMagic - Erasure
- MawSoulRiver - Gorgoa: River of Souls
- MawCitadel - Pandemonium Citadel
- MawSoulPile - Crucible of the Damned
- YseraPodHub - Tirna Glayn
- CreepingHive - Creeping Hive
- DeadDreamTree - The Fallen Tree
- YseraHubArea - Emerald Glade
- PathofRebirth - Path of Rebirth
- Forgottenwounds - Forgotten Wounds
- HouseofTaam - House of Rituals
- DyingTreeProper - Tirna Rowen
- IronTrench - Iron Trench
- GatheringBanks - Banks of Life
- ToolSupply - The Growthworks
- GlitteringFalls - Glittering Falls
- FaunHubTree - Tirna Eas
- GroveofMemory - Grove of Memory
- GossamerCliffs - Gossamer Cliffs
- ConclaveofShadows - Keres' Rest
- SpiritTreeGrotto - Vaal Grotto
- HouseofPlagues - House of Plagues
- Ruinousmelt - Ruinous Melt
- OsseinFoundry - Ossein Foundry
- AbsolutionCrypt - Absolution Crypt
- WarlordHouse - House of the Chosen
- BastionAutomatonLionStable - Forgefire Outpost
- BastionLarionStable - Nemea's Retreat
- MalAbominationHouse - House of Constructs
- MalAbominationHouseUpperTerrace - The Stitchyard
- DarkveinVilla - Darkvein Villa
- SourwineEstate - Sourwine Estate
- DuskmireDomain - Duskmire Domain
- PrimroseResidence - Primrose Residence
- RedelavHall - Redelav Hall
- BriarbaneManor - Briarbane Stables
- BastionLionStableField - The Golden Pasture
- IremooreEstate - Iremoore Estate
- GlutharnsDecay - Glutharn's Decay
- SinfangParlor - Sinfang Parlor
- ThornhillManor - Thornhill Manor
- RedelavTower - Redelav Tower
- TheEternalTerrace - The Eternal Terrace
- PromenadeofBones - Challenger's Promenade
- HighStand - High Stand
- MalAbominationHouseSmallPoI - Separation Chamber
- AhnomBlackthorn - Blackthorn Grove
- BastionHeroShrineCave1 - First Chamber of Kalliope
- BastionHeroShrineCave2 - Second Chamber of Kalliope
- BastionHeroShrineCave3 - Third Chamber of Kalliope
- TirnaVaalRise - Autumnal Rise
- Zerekriss - Zerekriss
- Vortrexxis - Vortrexxis
- Callacax - Exoramas
- Callacax - Necropolis - Unused
- RenouncedBastille - Renounced Bastille
- TheNightMarket - The Night Market
- CourtoftheHarvestersFINALE - Court of the Harvesters
- DominanceGateFINALE - Dominance Gate
- MenagerieoftheMasterFINALE - Menagerie of the Master
- CastleNathriaFINALE - Castle Nathria
- RevendrethCathedralDungeon - Halls of Atonement
- Shimmerleafforest - Shimmerleaf Forest
- BastionLionStableMedCave - Hall of Beasts
- BastionLionStableRoost - Greatwing Roost
- BastionCityDungeon - Spires of Ascension
- StarLakeAmphitheater - Star Lake Amphitheater
- MaldraxxusArenaDungeon - Theater of Pain
- RevendrethCatacombDungeon - Sanguine Depths
- HouseofArachnids - House of Eyes
- TreetopVillage - Shimmerbough
- ForbiddenLibrary - Forbidden Library
- BriarGate - Briar Gate
- BastionVignettes - Bastion - Vignettes
- BastionTreasures - Bastion - Treasures
- TheCatacombs - The Catacombs
- JrokgarCoast - Jrokgar's Coast
- ArdenwealdCovenantHall - Heart of the Forest
- DeathsEnd - Death's End
- MuehzalaHub - Forest's Edge
- MaldraxxusLibrary - Sepulcher of Knowledge
- EntGraveyard - Elder Stand
- YseraRuneArea - Dreamshrine Basin
- SeatofthePrimus - Seat of the Primus
- GardenofNight - Garden of Night
- Livery - Butcher's Block
- BlightedScar - Blighted Scar
- HiveMind - Gormhive
- EthericVault - Etheric Vault
- AscensionGrove - Grove of Awakening
- FolsWatch - Blackhound Outpost
- ChamberofHeartScenario - Chamber of Heart
- WranglerPit - Wrangler Pit
- BastionStewardSpa - Anarros
- EventideGrove - Eventide Grove
- TheStabbingWastes - The Stabbing Wastes
- TheNecroticWake - The Necrotic Wake
- SinfallInterior - Sinfall
- ScensarioYseraPodHub - Tirna Glayn
- ScenarioYseraRuneArea - Dreamshrine Basin
- ScenarioYseraHubArea - Emerald Glade
- ScenarioPathofRebirth - Path of Rebirth
- ScenarioTreetopVillage - Shimmerbough
- ScenarioArdenwealdCovenantHall - Heart of the Forest
- ScenarioMainArdenweald - Ardenweald
- LakeshireBastion - Lakeshire
- DreadPrelude - Dread Prelude
- BastionMemoryExtractionLower - The Walk of Recollection
- EntGraveyardCave - Tirnenn's Rest
- Dryaddefensewall - Gormhive Defense Wall
- DryadTreeHub - Tirna Kaithe
- MaldraxxusFinaleScenario - Maldraxxus
- BleakRedboutFinaleScenario - Bleak Redoubt
- TheSpearheadFinaleScenario - The Spearhead
- UnfallensSanctumFinaleScenario - Unfallen's Sanctum
- IronTrenchFinaleScenario - Iron Trench
- LiveryFinaleScenario - The Stabbing Wastes
- OsseinFoundryFinaleScenario - Ossein Foundry
- WarlordHouseFinaleScenario - House of the Chosen
- PromenadeofBonesFinaleScenario - Challenger's Promenade
- SeatofthePrimusFinaleScenario - Seat of the Primus
- LiveryFinaleScenario - Butcher's Block
- HouseofPlagueFinaleScenario - House of Plague
- TheaterofPainFinaleScenario - Theater of Pain
- BlightedScarFinaleScenario - Blighted Scar
- CrystalVeins - Crystal Veins
- BastionOrchardHole - Windshorn Expanse
- TheUmbralForests - The Umbral Forests
- MawCalcis - Calcis
- DryadTreeOverlook - Kaithe Overlook
- NetherHollowOribos - Netherhollow
- HiveMothersGrotto - Hive Mother's Grotto
- MawEntranceArea - Desmotaeron
- MawSoutheastCorner - Cocyrus
- MawTowerOfChains - The Tremaculum
- MawBladesSpiral - Ruin's Cradle
- MawBoneWastes - Marrow's Coppice
- MawBeastCavern - Prodigum
- MawHangingFields - Penderghast
- MawDevourers - Ravener's Lament
- MawCitadelFront - Face of Oblivion
- MawCitadelDeep - Altar of Domination
- CastleNathria - Castle Nathria
- TheFearstalkersLodge - The Fearstalker's Lodge
- Plaguefall - Plaguefall
- BastionCampaignCapperScenario - Bastion
- FelscarBreach - Felscar Breach
- EntHub - Root-Home
- MawOblivionCave - Pit of Anguish
- BladeCrypt - The Blade Crypt
- ScaplianRidge - Scaplian Ridge
- StarlitOverlook - Starlit Overlook
- Primeseigeworks - Prime Siegeworks
- WarlordHouse - Ragebringer Terrace
- WarlordHouse - Unyielding Assembly
- PlagueWatch - Plague Watch
- BurningThicket - Burning Thicket
- BastionWelcomeVillageMicro - Aspirant's Quarters
- CastleNathria - Castle Nathria (Scenario)
- BwonsamdiDungeon - De Other Side
- BastionCh02CourtyardScenario - Court of Elation
- BastionTempleOfLoyaltyOutskirtsScenario - Citadel of Loyalty
- MaldrxxusCovenantFinaleScenario - Maldrxxus Covenant Finale Scenario
- MaldraxxusCovenantFinaleScenario - Maldraxxus
- SpiderareaCovenantFinaleScenario - Bony Spindels
- ForgottenwoundsCovenantFinaleScenario - Forgotten Wounds
- HouseofTaamCovenantFinaleScenario - House of Rituals
- ConclaveofShadowsCovenantFinaleScenario - Keres' Rest
- ScaplianRidgeCovenantFinaleScenario - Scaplian Ridge
- GlutharnsDecayCovenantFinaleScenario - Glutharn's Decay
- PromenadeofBonesCovenantFinaleScenario - Challenger's Promenade
- HighStandCovenantFinaleScenario - High Stand
- RenouncedBastilleCovenantFinaleScenario - Renounced Bastille
- HouseofArachnidsCovenantFinaleScenario - House of Eyes
- CrystalVeinsCovenantFinaleScenario - Crystal Veins
- TheaterofPainCovenantFinaleScenario - Theater of Pain
- RuinousmeltCovenantFinaleScenario - Ruinous Melt
- TirnaMarwol - Tirna Marwol
- SinfallScenario - Sinfall
- MalAbominationPens - Hall of Chains
- BastionShimmeringPools - Shimmering Pools
- TheMawIntro - The Maw
- MaldraxxusAbominationOverlook - Spider's Watch
- MistsofTirneScithe - Mists of Tirna Scithe
- TheNecroticWake - Zolramus
- HoleintheWall - Hole in the Wall
- RenardsDen - Renard's Den
- Nurakkir - Nurakkir
- Toxxulanar - Toxxulanar
- DougLand - Not Doug Land
- IntroForlornRespite - Forlorn Respite
- BodyBanks - Body Banks
- ThreadHouse - Thread House
- Ampulatory - Amputory
- IntroMawSoulPile - Crucible of the Damned
- IntroMawSoulRiver - Gorgoa: River of Souls
- IntroMawCalcis - Calcis
- IntroMawEntranceArea - Desmotaeron
- IntroMawSoutheastCorner - Cocyrus
- IntroMawTowerOfChains - The Tremaculum
- IntroMawBladesSpiral - Ruin's Cradle
- IntroMawTorment - Planes of Torment
- IntroMawFire - Zovaal's Cauldron
- BlisteringBog - Blistering Bog
- BwonsamdiDungeon - The Other Side ARD
- FurrowedGlen - Furrowed Glen
- ShatteredGrove - Shattered Grove
- ArdenwealdGardenInstance - Ardenweald Garden
- MadDukesParlor - Mad Duke's Parlor
- KyrianCovenantHallScenario - Elysian Hold
- BastionCh02CourtyardOverlook - Exaltation Rise
- MawCocyrusCave - Desolate Hollow
- TheaterofPainIntro - Theater of Pain
- FungalGrowthCenterCave - Fungal Terminus
- BastionAncientBattlefieldHill - Gleaming Overlook
- NorthSeaHorde - The North Sea
- ArdenwealdTeleporterMushroomHub - The Ring
- ScenarioCOVDrustCh2FinaleArdenweald - Ardenweald
- CovenantScenarioArdenwealdCovenantHall - Heart of the Forest
- Stillglade - Stillglade
- BastionMemoryExtractionLowerMicro01 - Vault of Memory
- BastionMemoryExtractionLowerMicro02 - Vault of the Archon
- BastionTempleOfCourageBridge - Shattered Span
- BastionTempleOfCourageDungeonOutdoor - The Necrotic Wake
- TirnaScitheDepletedArea - Tirna Scithe
- MistveilTangle - Mistveil Tangle
- OakenAssembly - Oaken Assembly
- ForgottenChamber - Forgotten Chamber
- BastionTempleOfCourageHub - Xandria's Vigil
- TorghastSkoldusHall - Skoldus Hall
- GlutharnsDecaySlimeMansion - Slime Mansion
- TorghastFractureChambers - The Fracture Chambers
- TorghastSoulforges - The Soulforges
- IntroDetritus - Detritus
- ValleyLegs - Valley of a Thousand Legs
- DuskyGrotto - Dusky Grotto
- TheRestingHole - The Resting Hole
- ArdenwealdMushroomCaves - Underweald
- TorghastColdheartInterstitia - Coldheart Interstitia
- TorghastMortregar - Mort'regar
- TorghastUpperReaches - The Upper Reaches
- TheSinposium - The Sinposium
- BastionWelcomeVillageOverlook - Crucible Overlook
Shadowlands Artefakte
- Instruments of Justice
- Wings of War
- Bastion's Stalwarts
- Lightfoot Vanguard
- Righteous Vengeance
- Creed of Revendreth
- Creed of Revendreth
- Creed of Revendreth
- Creed of Revendreth
- Creed of Revendreth
Shadowlands Dungeon Bosse
- Tunk
- Ravnyr
- Boss 2
- Kin-Tara
- Oryphrion
- Boss 4
- Kryxis the Voracious
- Executor Tarvold
- Grand Proctor Beryllia
- General Kaal
- Kul'tarok
- Gorechop
- Warlord Boss
- Echelon
- Lord Chamberlain
- Boss 01
- Hungering Destroyer
- Boss 02
- Boss 03
- Boss 04
- Blightbone
- Amarth, The Reanimator
- Stichflesh
- Nalthor the Rimebinder
- An Affront of Challengers
- Mistcaller
- Tred'ova
- The Manastorms
- Hakkar, the Soulflayer
- Mueh'zala
- Ingra Maloch
- Bat Gargoyle
- Sludgefist
- Dealer G'exa
- Halkias, the Sin-Stained Goliath
- Kael'thas
- The High Priestess of Nathria
- Mordretha
- Broker Curator
- Lady Inerva Darkvein
- Sire Denathrius
- Nurgash Muckformed
- Oranomonos the Everbranching
- Mortanis
- Valinor
- Venthyr Nobility
- Ember Court
Shadowlands Pakt Talente
- Tier 1 - Mirror, Mirror - First tier of the Revendreth travel network
- Tier 2 - Through the Looking Glass - Second tier of the Revendreth travel Network
- Tier 3 - Mirror's Edge - Third tier of the Revendreth travel network
- Tier 1 - Ziggaraut Now - First tier of the Maldraxxus Transport Network
- Tier 2 - A Keep Above - Second tier of the Maldraxxus Transport Network
- Tier 3 - Flying Fortress - Third tier of the Maldraxxus travel network
- Tier 1 - Nurtered Roots - First tier of the Ardenweald Travel Network
- Tier 2 - Fun with Fungi - Sceond tier of the Ardenweald travel network
- Tier 3 - Blossoming Network - Thirs tier of the Ardenweald travel network
- Tier 1 - Step of Faith - First tier of the Bastion travel network
- Tier 2 - Leap of Power - Second tier of the Bastion travel network
- Tier 3 - Eternal Paths - Third tier of the Bastion travel Network
- Tier 1 - Flowing Tendrils - First tier of the Bastion Anima Divertor
- Tier 2 - Streaming Threads - Sceond tier of the Bastion Anima Divertor
- Tier 3 - Flowing Power - Third tier of the Bastion Anima Divertor
- Tier 1 - Flowing Tendrils - First tier of the Maldraxxus Anima Divertor
- Tier 2 - Streaming Threads - Second tier of the Maldraxxus Anima Divertor
- Tier 3 - Flowing Power - Third tier of the Maldraxxus Anima Divertor
- Tier 1 - Flowing Tendrils - First tier of the Revendreth Anima Divertor
- Tier 2 - Streaming Threads - Second tier of the Revendreth Anima Divertor
- Tier 3 - Flowing Power - Third tier of the Revendreth Anima Divertor
- Tier 1 - Flowing Tendrils - First tier of the Ardenweald Anima Divertor
- Tier 2 - Streaming Threads - Second tier of the Ardenweald Anima Divertor
- Tier 3 - Flowing Power - Third tier of the Ardenweald Anima Divertor
- Tier 1 - Tactical Insight - First tier of the Ardenweald Adventure Upgrades
- Tier 2 - Forward Planning - Second tier of the Ardenweald Adventure Upgrades
- Tier 3 - Strategic Genius - Third tier of the Ardenweald Adventure Upgrades
- Tier 1 - Tactical Insight - First tier of the Bastion Adventure Upgrades
- Tier 2 - Forward Planning - Second tier of the Bastion Adventure Upgrades
- Tier 3 - Strategic Genius - Third tier of the Bastion Adventure Upgrades
- Tier 1 - Tactical Insight - First tier of the Revendreth Adventure Upgrades
- Tier 2 - Forward Planning - Second tier of the Revendreth Adventure Upgrades
- Tier 3 - Stratgeic Genius - Third tier of the Revendreth Adventure Upgrades
- Tier 1 - Tactical Insight - First tier of the Maldraxxus Adventure Upgrades
- Tier 2 - Forward Planning - Second tier of the Maldraxxus Adventure Upgrades
- Tier 3 - Strategic Genius - Third tier of the Maldraxxus Adventure Upgrades
- Tier 1 - First Planting - First tier of the Ardenweald Spirit grove
- Tier 2 - Initial Growth - Second tier of the Ardenweald Spirit grove
- Tier 3 - Nurtured Souls - Third tier of the Ardenweald Spirit grove
- Tier 4 - Flourishing Beds - Fourth tier of the Ardenweald Spirit grove
- Tier 5 - Final Forms - Final tier of the Ardenweald Spirit grove
- Tier 1 - Sparring Buddy - First tier of the Bastion Path of Ascension
- Tier 2 - Proving Time - Second tier of the Bastion Path of Ascension
- Tier 3 - Fighting Talk - Third tier of the Bastion Path of Ascension
- Tier 4 - Blessed Champion - Fourth tier of the Bastion Path of Ascension
- Tier 5 - Ascended Warrior - Final tier of the Bastion Path of Ascension
- Tier 1 - Build a Buddy - First tier of the Maldraxxus Abomination Factory
- Tier 2 - Crafting limbs - Second tier of the Maldraxxus Abomination Factory
- Tier 3 - Bring them to Life - Third tier of the Maldraxxus Abomination Factory
- Tier 4 - Forged Friends - Fourth tier of the Maldraxxus Abomination Factory
- Tier 5 - Best Fiends Forvever - Final tier of the Maldraxxus Abomination Factory
- Tier 1 - Party Time - First tier of the Revendreth - The New Court
- Tier 2 - Dress to Impress - Second tier of the Revendreth - The New Court
- Tier 3 - Death of the Party - Third tier of the Revendreth - The New Court
- Tier 4 - Crowd Management - Fourth tier of the Revendreth - The New Court
- Tier 5 - Exclusive Ticket - Final tier of the Revendreth - The New Court
- Party Time - First option for Revendreth - The New Court
- Dress to Impress - Second option for Revendreth - The New Court
- Death of the Party - Third option for Revendreth - The New Court
- Crowd Management - Fourth option for Revendreth - The New Court
- Exclusive Ticket - Fifth option for Revendreth - The New Court
- Party Time - First option for Revendreth - The New Court
- Dress to Impress - Second option for Revendreth - The New Court
- Death of the Party - Third option for Revendreth - The New Court
- Crowd Management - Fourth option for Revendreth - The New Court
- Exclusive Ticket - Fifth option for Revendreth - The New Court
- Tier 1 - Expanding Potential - First tier of the Revendreth Reservoir Upgrades
- Tier 2 - Growing Power - Second tier of the Revendreth Reservoir Upgrades
- Tier 3 - Final Capacity - Third tier of the Revendreth Reservoir Upgrades
- Tier 1 - Expanding Potential - First tier of the Bastion Reservoir Upgrades
- Tier 2 - Growing Power - Second tier of the Bastion Reservoir Upgrades
- Tier 3 - Final Capacity - Third tier of the Bastion Reservoir Upgrades
- Tier 1 - Expanding Potential - First tier of the Ardenweald Reservoir Upgrades
- Tier 2 - Growing Power - Second tier of the Ardenweald Reservoir Upgrades
- Tier 3 - Final Capacity - Third tier of the Ardenweald Reservoir Upgrades
- Tier 1 - Expanding Potential - First tier of the Maldraxxus Reservoir Upgrades
- Tier 2 - Growing Power - Second tier of the Maldraxxus Reservoir Upgrades
- Tier 3 - Final Capacity - Third tier of the Maldraxxus Reservoir Upgrades
- Temple of Purity - Divert anima to the Temple of Purity, allowing access to a special treasure.
- Temple of Courage - Divert anima to the Temple of Courage, allowing you to fight an enemy champion.
- Temple of Humility - Divert anima to the Temple of Humility, unlocking a new World Quest.
- Eternal Forge - Divert anima to the Eternal Forge, unlocking new Daily Quests.
- Temple of Loyalty - Divert anima to the Temple of Loyalty, allowing you to challenge a powerful foe.
- Temple of Wisdom - Divert anima to the Temple of Wisdom, allowing access to mighty Kyrian enhancements.
- Tirna Eas - Divert anima to Tirna Eas, allowing access to a special treasure.
- Tirna Fenn - Divert anima to Tirna Fenn, allowing you to fight an enemy champion.
- Tirna Vaal - Divert anima to Tirna Vaal, unlocking a new World Quest.
- Tirna Glayn - Divert anima to Tirna Glayn, unlocking new Daily Quests.
- Tirna Scithe - Divert anima to Tirna Scithe, allowing you to challenge a powerful foe.
- Tirna Kaithe - Divert anima to Tirna Kaithe, allowing access to mighty Night Fae enhancements.
- House of the Chosen - Divert anima to the House of the Chosen, allowing access to a special treasure.
- House of Constructs - Divert anima to the House of Constructs, allowing you to fight an enemy champion.
- House of Plagues - Divert anima to the House of Plagues, unlocking a new World Quest.
- House of Eyes - Divert anima to the House of Eyes, unlocking new Daily Quests.
- Theatre of Pain - Divert anima to the Theatre of Pain, allowing you to challenge a powerful foe.
- House of Rituals - Divert anima to the House of Rituals, allowing access to mighty Necrolord enhancements.
- Cathedral Ward - Divert anima to the Cathedral Ward, allowing access to a special treasure.
- Forest Ward - Divert anima to the Forest Ward, allowing you to fight an enemy champion.
- Castle Ward - Divert anima to the Castle Ward, unlocking a new World Quest.
- Village Ward - Divert anima to the Village Ward, unlocking new Daily Quests.
- Military Ward - Divert anima to the Military Ward, allowing you to challenge a powerful foe.
- Ember Ward - Divert anima to the Ember Ward, allowing access to mighty Venthyr enhancements.
Shadowlands Dungeonjournal
- Echelon -
- Kryxis the Voracious - Kryxis the Voracious sensed the anima stores deep within the Sanguine Depths, and his lust to consume this energy has driven him to madness. With the recent tear that has formed in Revendreth, Kryxis the Voracious has a found a way into these catacombs, and aims to drain every last drop of anima out of the subterranean storage house.
- Kul'tharok -
- Hazak the Unfallen -
- Amarth, The Reanimator - Amarth is the powerful, sadistic leader of the necromancers of Zolramus. He oversees the harvesting of corpses from atop his flying mount, the undead monstrosity Bonefang.
- Surgeon Stitchflesh - Surgeon Stitchflesh is the mastermind behind the grisly abominations that are deployed from the floating fortress of Zolramus. He bends to his task with maniacal fervor, crafting the flesh of fallen enemies into undead constructs to be used in Maldraxxus' wars.
- Bat Gargoyle - Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, omnis ignota reformidans ius ad, cibo brute impedit te qui, stet sale forensibus usu no. Mel erat nonumy moderatius cu, enim nibh ne eos. Usu erant numquam aliquid eu, eum et facilisi adipisci assueverit, ad mei aliquip aperiam iudicabit. Dictas nostrud contentiones duo ut.
- Dredger Giant - Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, omnis ignota reformidans ius ad, cibo brute impedit te qui, stet sale forensibus usu no. Mel erat nonumy moderatius cu, enim nibh ne eos. Usu erant numquam aliquid eu, eum et facilisi adipisci assueverit, ad mei aliquip aperiam iudicabit. Dictas nostrud contentiones duo ut.
- Blightbone - The corpulent mass of rotting flesh known as Blightbone was lovingly stitched together by Surgeon Stichflesh to lead the vanguard of the assault upon the Temple of Courage.
- Nalthor the Rimebinder - As a commander of the House of Rituals, the conniving Nalthor the Rimebinder leads the attack upon the unwitting kyran forces.
- An Affront of Challengers -
- Dealer G'exa - Dealer G'exa is a cunning aquisitionist, wielding an array of magical contrivances that she has collected over the millennia. She relies on spatial manipulation to stay one step ahead of the innumerable enemies she's made in her dealings.
- Kin-Tara -
- Ingra Maloch - Cursed to exist outside the cycle of Life and Death, the Drust now seek to circumvent their fate using Ardenweald's mechanisms of Rebirth. Their would-be conquest has found its way to Tirna Scithe, where Ingra Maloch and his followers use foul magic to subjugate the local inhabitants.
- Gorechop -
- Mistcaller -
- Doctor Ickus - Amidst the fallout from the slime eruption, the deranged Doctor Ickus continues his mad experiments with ooze.
- Stradama Margrave - Transformed due to the explosion that destroyed her house, Margrave Stradama is now the source of the plague that continues to ooze across Maldraxxus.
- Tred'ova -
- Halkias, the Sin-Stained Goliath - A massive sin-stone golem with stained glass windows on all four sides, infused with sin and anima, unfortunately awakened by the Depraved Venthyr's machinations.
- General Kaal - General Kaal stands as one of Sire Denathrius's main generals overseeing his operations in Revendreth. Strong, agile and full of guile, General Kaal uses her agility and anima-infused nature to eliminate all who would stand against her master.
- Hakkar the Soulflayer - [PH]
- The Manastorms -
- Mueh'zala -
- The High Priestess of Nathria - Within the Halls of Atonement, past the courtyard and gargoyles, is a church unlike any seen on Azeroth. A Venthyr Priestess presides over a congregation of spirits, spreading the dark word of the Nathrian religion.
- Paragon of Loyalty -
- Lord Chamberlain -
- Oryphrion - [PH]Oryphrion is the firepower in the Paragon of Loyalty's vanguard. The Dark Colossus has dominated the invasion into the city with their Anima fueled artillery, and now fiercely defends the font of power before the Archon's seat.
- Executor Tarvold -
The depraved warden of the Sanguine Depths, Executor Tarvold, takes sick pleasure in tormenting the prisoners here. Freeing the prisoners of their sins and their anima.
- Ventunax - A Dark Kyrian construct, powered by Anima and honed to a razor edge. The Praetorian's movements are so quick she can seem to disappear before players' eyes, appearing behind them or in cover, and can cut through the air such that she generates tornados in her wake.
- Mordretha, the Endless Empress -
- Broker Curator - Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, omnis ignota reformidans ius ad, cibo brute impedit te qui, stet sale forensibus usu no. Mel erat nonumy moderatius cu, enim nibh ne eos. Usu erant numquam aliquid eu, eum et facilisi adipisci assueverit, ad mei aliquip aperiam iudicabit. Dictas nostrud contentiones duo ut.
- Globgrog - A monstrosity formed from the fallout of the destruction of the Plague House.
- Lady Inerva Darkvein - [NYI]
- Grand Proctor Beryllia -
Grand Proctor Beryllia has spent an eternity studying the flows of anima in Revendreth. Her skill and knowledge has been put to the test learning about a very curious prisoner deep within the Sanguine Depths, the naaru Z'rali.
- Kael'thas -
- Domina Venomblade - A vile and sinister figure of the House of Many Eyes who fought her way to the source of the Plaguefall.
- Sire Denathrius -
Shadowlands Strings
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_392 - Not enough Vitality.
- UNITNAME_SUMMON_TITLE42 - %s's Pactbound Protector
- UNITNAME_SUMMON_TITLE43 - %s's Automaton
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_420 - You must gather your party before venturing forth.
- CONFIRM_COVENANT_CHOICE - Are you sure you wish to join this Covenant? It is challenging to change this decision.
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_428 - You cannot ascend while the Tarragrue is nearby.
- KIOSK_SESSION_EXPIRE_WARNING - The demo will end in %d |4minute:minutes;.
- KIOSK_SESSION_TIMER_CHANGED - Session timer changed.
- NPEV2_ABILITYINITIAL - |cFF00FFFFPress [%s]|r on your keyboard to use [%s].
- KIOSK_SESSION_EXPIRED_BODY - We'd love to hear what you think. Please take a survey on the way out.
- KIOSK_SESSION_EXPIRED_TITLE - Thank You For Playing
- NPEV2_WARRIOR_ABILITYINITIALREPEAT - When you have enough |cFF00FFFFRage|r, press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] again!
- KYRIAN_ZONE_ABILITY_TUTORIAL - Kyrian zone ability unlocked!\n\nYou can drag this to your action bar.
- NPEV2_WARRIOR_ABILITYINITIAL - You build |cFF00FFFFRage|r by dealing or taking damage.|cFF00FFFFPress [%s]|r to use [%s]!
- NPEV2_PALADIN_ABILITYINITIAL - Paladin's smite their enemies with the power of Light! |cFF00FFFFPress [%s]|r to use [%s].
- NPEV2_PALADIN_ABILITYINITIALREPEAT - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] again.
- NPEV2_ROGUE_ABILITYINITIAL - Rogues constantly generate |cFF00FFFFenergy|r.|cFF00FFFFPress [%s]|r to use [%s].
- NPEV2_ROGUE_ABILITYINITIALREPEAT - When you have enough |cFF00FFFFenergy|r, press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] again.
- NPEV2_CASTER_ABILITYINITIAL - |cFF00FFFFPress [%s]|r to use [%s].\nDon't move, or your spell will be interrupted!
- NPEV2_CASTER_ABILITYINITIALREPEAT - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] again.\nStay still while casting, or your spell will be interrupted.
- NPEV2_SPELLBOOKTUTORIAL - Your current and future abilities are here.\n|cFF00FFFFLeft click and drag|r |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to your ability bar at the bottom of the screen.
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_441 - Requires the Fix-It-Stick.
- NPEV2_ROGUE_BUILDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] and build up |cFF00FFFFCombo Points|r!
- ANIMA - Anima
- NPEV2_ROGUE_SPENDER - You have Five|cFF00FFFF Combo Points|r! Press|cFF00FFFF [%s]|r to use [%s] on Captain Garrick!
- NPEV2_OPENMAP - Open the map by pressing |cFF00FFFF%s|r to see your next destination.
- CHAR_CREATE_NEW_PLAYER - New players cannot create characters of this class.
- NPEV2_CLASSQUESTABILITY - \n|cFF00FFFFLeft click and drag|r |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to your ability bar.
- CHAR_CREATE_CLASS_DISABLED_GENERIC - You are not currently allowed to create this class.
- CHAR_CREATE_CLASS_DISABLED_TEMPLATE - The currently selected template does not support this class.
- CHAR_CREATE_NEED_EXPANSION - This class requires an expansion that you do not own.
- CAMPAIGN_PROGRESS_CHAPTERS - Campaign: |cffffd200%1$d/%2$d Chapters|r
- CAMPAIGN_PROGRESS_CHAPTERS_TOOLTIP - |cffffd200Campaign Progress|n|cffffffff%1$d/%2$d Chapters|r|n|n
- NPEV2_SPELLBOOKREMINDER - {Atlas|NPE_LeftClick:16}|cFF00FFFF and drag|r |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to your Action Bar at the bottom of the screen.
- NPEV2_PALADIN_BUILDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] and generate |cFF00FFFFHoly Power|r!
- NPEV2_PALADIN_SPENDER - Use your|cFF00FFFF Holy Power|r! Press|cFF00FFFF [%s]|r to use [%s] on Captain Garrick!
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_445 - You do not have enough anima.
- CLASS_WARRIOR_2 - Warriors are plate-wearing fighters who strive for perfection in armed combat.
- CLASS_PALADIN_2 - Paladins are heavily-armored fighters and defenders who use Holy magic to heal wounds and combat evil.
- CLASS_HUNTER_2 - Hunters are at home in the wilderness and have a special affinity for beasts.
- CLASS_ROGUE_2 - Rogues often serve as assassins or scouts, though many are lone wolves as well.
- CLASS_PRIEST_2 - Priests are well-rounded healers with a variety of tools.
- CLASS_SHAMAN_2 - Shaman use the power of the elements to enhance their weapon damage or spells.
- CLASS_MAGE_2 - Mages are the iconic magic-users of Azeroth who learn their craft through intense research and study.
- CLASS_WARLOCK_2 - Warlocks cast Fire or Shadow magic to damage, drain, or curse their enemy.
- CLASS_MONK_2 - Monks are known for their skill in hand to hand fighting, relying on their fists and feet as much as their weapons.
- CLASS_DRUID_2 - Druids are shape-shifters with an affinity for the plant and animal kingdoms.
- CLASS_DEMONHUNTER_2 - Demon Hunters are dark outcasts that use forbidden demonic magic to hunt and kill their enemies.
- CLASS_DEATHKNIGHT_2 - Death Knights are a melee class with an emphasis on causing diseases and using dark magic.
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_451 - You cannot use this item in War Mode.
- TARGETFPS - Target FPS
- TARGETFPS_CHECK - Target FPS Toggle
- OPTION_TARGETFPS_CHECK - Enable this option to dynamically reduce graphics quality if you fall below a specific framerate.
- OPTION_TARGETFPS - Framerate you ideally want to play at. If your framerate is below this number, dynamic systems will reduce graphics quality to attempt to hit this framerate.
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_454 - That Object is Locked.
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_455 - Invalid Combination.
- UNITNAME_SUMMON_TITLE45 - %s's Assassin
- UNITNAME_SUMMON_TITLE46 - %s's Pod
- NPEV2_ABILITY_REMINDER - Press |cFF00FFFFPress [%s]|r to use [%s].
- WARLORD_BOSS_PVP_MECHANIC_ENERGY_BAR - Warlord's Challenge
- SPELL_FAILED_CANT_BE_ENCHANTED - Item cannot be enchanted
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_456 - No nearby enemy players are corrupted.
- EXPANSION_NAME8 - Shadowlands
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_457 - That spell is already active
- LEFTSHOULDERSLOT - Left Shoulder
- RIGHTSHOULDERSLOT - Right Shoulder
- SPELL_FAILED_MUST_BE_ON_GROUND - Must be on ground
- JAILERS_TOWER_BUFFS_BUTTON_TEXT - Anima Powers |cffffd200(%d)|r
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_458 - You have no deaths on this level.
- JAILERS_TOWER_SCENARIO_FLOOR - Floor %d
- AUCTION_HOUSE_TOOLTIP_OVERFLOW_SELLERS_FORMAT - Sellers: |cffffffff%s|r, and %s more
- JAILERS_TOWER_PENDING_POWER_SELECTION - Pending Anima Power
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_459 - That guest doesn't want this.
- ERR_PLAYER_CHOICE_ERROR_PENDING_CHOICE - You have an unselected choice already. Please select a choice to open a new one.
- FEATURE_UNAVAILBLE_PLAYER_IS_NEUTRAL - This feature is not available until you pick a faction.
- NPEV2_INTRO_CAMERA_LOOK - |cFF00FFFFHold and move |r {Atlas|NPE_RightClick:16} to look around.
- NPEV2_INTRO_QUESTGIVER_INTERACT_ALLIANCE - {Atlas|NPE_RightClick:16} on the {Atlas|NPE_ExclamationPoint:16} to receive your first quest!
- NPEV2_INTRO_MELEE_COMBAT - Move close to a |cFF00FFFFCombat Dummy|r and {Atlas|NPE_RightClick:16} on it to begin auto attacking.
- NPEV2_TURN_MINIMAP_ON - Find nearby objectives by looking at your minimap.
- NPEV2_USE_HEARTHSTONE_TUTORIAL - You gained a Hearthstone! Open your bag to see it.
- NPEV2_USE_HEARTHSTONE_TUTORIAL_IN_BAG - Your hearthstone will teleport you back to this tavern. Try binding at new taverns you find!
- NPEV2_XP_BAR_TUTORIAL - You've gained experience! You will level up when this bar is filled.
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_460 - Requires Shadowlands Skinning.
- CLUB_FINDER_TUTORIAL_LANGUAGE_FILTER - The Guild and Community Finder has added a language filter.
- CLUB_FINDER_TUTORIAL_LANGUAGE_SET - You can set your language here. Changing this will require your message to be reposted.
- NPEV2_QUEST_COMPLETE_HELP - Quest complete! Return to questgiver.
- NPEV2_SPELLBOOK_TUTORIAL - You have leveled up and gained an ability! Click here to see your new abilities.
- NPEV2_LEVEL_UP_TUTORIAL - You have gained a level! Congratulations!
- NPEV2_STEALTH_TUTORIAL - You have learned Stealth! Try using stealth to sneak around and attack your foes.
- NPEV2_EAT_FOOD_P1 - You're injured! Press |cFF00FFFF%s|r to open your bag.
- NPEV2_EAT_FOOD_P2_BEGIN - Right click {Atlas|NPE_LeftClick:16} on your |cFF00FFFFTough Jerky|r to eat it and regain health.
- NPEV2_EAT_FOOD_P2_SUCCEEDED - Don't move while eating and your |cFF00FFFFhealth|r will recover while you enjoy a nice meal!
- NPEV2_LFD_INTRO - Click here to access the Dungeon Finder to enter Darkmaul Citadel.
- NPEV2_LFD_ROLE_INFO - Roles are {Atlas|groupfinder-icon-role-large-tank:16}Tanking, {Atlas|groupfinder-icon-role-large-heal:16}Healing, or {Atlas|groupfinder-icon-role-large-dps:16}Damage. Not every class can be every role!
- NPEV2_LFD_INFO_MESSAGE - Other players are now being sought out to join your dungeon.
- NPEV2_LFD_ROLE_UPDATE - Using this drop down select Specific Dungeon. Then select Select Darkmaul Citadel, and click Find Group. You will be matched with other players seeking to do this dungeon.
- NPEV2_CALL_QUEST_ABILITY_TUTORIAL - You have earned a new class ability! Click here to see see it.
- NPEV2_MOUNT_TUTORIAL_INTRO - You've earned a mount! Open your bags to see it.
- NPEV2_MOUNT_TUTORIAL_P2_BEGIN - Right click on the mount to add it to your collection.
- NPEV2_MOUNT_TUTORIAL_P2_NEW_MOUNT_ADDED - Click here to view your mount in your Collections.
- NPEV2_MOUNT_TUTORIAL_P3 - Your mounts live here. Drag it to your ability bar to use it whenever you want.
- NPEV2_SPEC_TUTORIAL_GOSSIP_CLOSED - Click here to see combat specializations.
- NPEV2_SPEC_TUTORIAL_TOGGLE_TALENT_FRAME - Choose your specialization. You can change this whenever you are in a rest area.
- NPEV2_REMIND_USE_ITEM - Click on the Re-Sizer to use it on an enemy.
- NPEV2_SHOW_BAGS - You have a new item! Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to open your bag.
- NPEV2_HIGHLIGHT_EQUIPPED_ITEM - Your item has been successfully equipped!
- SPELL_REAGENTS_OPTIONAL - Optional Reagents:
- OPTIONAL_REAGENT_POSTFIX - Add Optional Reagent
- EMPTY_OPTIONAL_REAGENT_TOOLTIP_TITLE - Optional Reagent Slot
- POWER_TYPE_PLAGUEDOCTOR - Plague
- OPTIONAL_REAGENT_LIST_HIDE_UNOWNED - Hide Unowned
- OPTIONAL_REAGENT_TUTORIAL_TOOLTIP_TITLE - Optional Reagents
- OPTIONAL_REAGENT_TUTORIAL_TOOLTIP_TEXT - [PH] Customize the final output of an item craft. Select from a variety of Optional Reagents to change the stat outcome of your items guranteed.|n|nYou can fill 2 slots, 1 slot or none.
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_461 - Requires Hunter's Mark on a target.
- ITEM_MOD_MODIFIED_CRAFTING_STAT_1 - Random Stat 1
- ITEM_MOD_MODIFIED_CRAFTING_STAT_2 - Random Stat 2
- SPELL_DENSITY - Spell Density
- OPTION_TOOLTIP_SPELL_DENSITY - Controls visibility of non-essential spells.
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_462 - King Adagar is busy.
- CHROMIE_TIME_TITLE_TEXT - With time on our side, we can do anything! Select the timeline that you would like to experience.
- CHROMIE_TIME_PREVIEW_CARD_DEFAULT_TITLE - Chromie Time
- CHROMIE_TIME_PREVIEW_CARD_DEFAULT_DESCRIPTION - Journey back to your favorite story and tackle challenges from the past that scale for characters level 10 - 50!|n|nPick a timeline and get to adventuring!
- SOULBIND_ACTIVATE_BUTTON - Activate
- VIDEO_OPTIONS_DYNAMIC - Dynamic
- VIDEO_OPTIONS_EVERYTHING - Everything
- OPTIONAL_REAGENT_NONE_AVAILABLE - [PH] None available
- OPTIONAL_REAGENT_TOOLTIP_CLICK_TO_ADD - [PH]
- OPTIONAL_REAGENT_TOOLTIP_CLICK_TO_CHANGE - [PH]
- OPTIONAL_REAGENT_TOOLTIP_CLICK_TO_REMOVE - [PH]
- VIDEO_OPTIONS_SPELL_DENSITY_EVERYTHING - Always show all spells.
- VIDEO_OPTIONS_ONLY_ESSENTIAL - Essential
- VIDEO_OPTIONS_SPELL_DENSITY_ONLY_ESSENTIAL - Only show essential spells. Your own spells are always shown.
- VIDEO_OPTIONS_SOME - Some
- VIDEO_OPTIONS_MOST - Most
- VIDEO_OPTIONS_SPELL_DENSITY_DYNAMIC - Reduce non-essential spells shown based on framerate. If you are above your desired framerate, everything will be shown.
- VIDEO_OPTIONS_SPELL_DENSITY_SOME - Reduce non-essential spells shown by around 75%.
- VIDEO_OPTIONS_SPELL_DENSITY_MOST - Reduce non-essential spells shown by around 25%.
- VIDEO_OPTIONS_HALF - Half
- VIDEO_OPTIONS_SPELL_DENSITY_HALF - Reduce non-essential spells shown by around 50%.
- CHROMIE_TIME_SELECT_EXAPANSION_BUTTON - Select
- GENERAL_SUBHEADER - General
- EXPLOSIVE_CONTRIVANCE_ENERGY - Explosive Contrivance Energy
- LEGENDARY_CRAFTING_CRAFT_ITEM - Create
- LEGENDARY_CRAFTING_EXIT - Exit
- LEVEL_UP_BATTLEGROUND - Battleground Unlocked!
- LEVEL_UP_EPIC_BATTLEGROUND - Epic Battleground Unlocked!
- LEVEL_UP_BATTLEGROUND2 - New battleground unlocked:
- LEVEL_UP_EPIC_BATTLEGROUND2 - New epic battleground unlocked:
- LEVEL_UP_UNLOCKED_BG_LINK - |cff66bbff|Hbattleground:%d|h[%s]|h|r
- IN_GAME_NAVIGATION_RANGE - %d |4yd:yds
- COVENANT_PREVIEW_TITLE - View the %s Covenant's offerings
- COVENANT_PREVIEW_ZONE_HOME - Home: %s
- PLAGUEFALLDUNGEON_SLIMEFLESHGIANT_ENERGY_BAR - Energy
- OPTIONAL_REAGENT_TOOLTIP_STAT_FORMAT - |c%1$s%2$c%3$s %4$s|r
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_463 - Requires Coil of Rope.
- COVENANT_PREVIEW_CLASS_ABILITY - Class Ability
- COVENANT_PREVIEW_RACIAL_ABILITY - Racial Ability
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_464 - Must be in a rest area.
- RIGHT_CLICK_FOR_MORE - Right click for more
- RIGHT_CLICK_FOR_LESS - Right click for less
- RACE_INFO_HUMAN_SHORT - Humans are a young race, and thus highly versatile, mastering the arts of combat.
- NPEV2_WARRIOR_BUILDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] and close the distance with Captain Garrick.
- RACE_INFO_DWARF_SHORT - In ages past, the dwarves cared only for riches taken from the earth's depths.
- RACE_INFO_NIGHTELF_SHORT - Ten thousand years ago, the night elves founded a vast empire.
- RACE_INFO_GNOME_SHORT - Though small in stature, the clever gnomes of Khaz Modan have used their great intellect.
- RACE_INFO_DRAENEI_SHORT - Driven from their home world of Argus, the honorable draenei fled the Burning Legion for eons.
- RACE_INFO_WORGEN_SHORT - The worgen were first unleashed upon the Eastern Kingdoms by Archmage Arugal.
- RACE_INFO_ORC_SHORT - The orc race originated on the planet Draenor. A peaceful people with shamanic beliefs.
- RACE_INFO_SCOURGE_SHORT - Once mindless slaves to the terrible Lich King, the gruesome Forsaken have overthrown his rule.
- RACE_INFO_TAUREN_SHORT - Always the tauren strive to preserve the balance of nature and heed the will of their goddess.
- RACE_INFO_TROLL_SHORT - Once at home in the jungles of Stranglethorn Vale, the fierce trolls of the Darkspear tribe.
- RACE_INFO_BLOODELF_SHORT - Long ago the majestic high elves created the splendid golden city of Quel'Thalas.
- RACE_INFO_GOBLIN_SHORT - Originally the slaves of jungle trolls on the Isle of Kezan, the goblin race was forced to mine.
- NPEV2_ENHANCED_COMBAT_TACTICS_WARNING_WARRIOR - You need to add [%s] to your Action Bar so you can get close to Captain Garrick.
- RACE_INFO_PANDAREN_SHORT - Shrouded in fog for ages, the ancient realm of Pandaria has remained unspoiled by war.
- RACE_INFO_VOIDELF_SHORT - Seeking to harness the corruptive magic of the Void, these outcast elves endured.
- RACE_INFO_LIGHTFORGEDDRAENEI_SHORT - Fighting a long, bitter war against the Burning Legion, these draenei soldiers were infused.
- RACE_INFO_DARKIRONDWARF_SHORT - Known for their fiery tempers and fierce determination, the Dark Iron have a history of strife.
- RACE_INFO_KULTIRAN_SHORT - Kul Tiras was founded by fearless explorers who sailed uncharted waters in search of adventure.
- RACE_INFO_MECHAGNOME_SHORT - Though they once sought to mechanize themselves completely, the mechagnomes now seek.
- RACE_INFO_NIGHTBORNE_SHORT - The nightborne of Suramar spent millennia isolated behind an arcane barrier, slowly transformed.
- RACE_INFO_HIGHMOUNTAINTAUREN_SHORT - The tauren of Highmountain are devoted to the spirits of earth, river, and sky.
- RACE_INFO_MAGHARORC_SHORT - The orc clans of Draenor never drank the demon blood that corrupted their distant kin.
- RACE_INFO_ZANDALARITROLL_SHORT - The Zandalari are a proud people whose origins date back to the early days of Azeroth's history.
- RACE_INFO_VULPERA_SHORT - Clever and resourceful, the vulpera of Vol'dun have survived amidst the sands for generations.
- NPEV2_SPELLBOOK_ADD_SPELL - {Atlas|NPE_LeftClick:16} here to open your Spellbook and find [%s]!
- NPEV2_ENHANCED_COMBAT_TACTICS_WARNING - You need to add [%s] to your Action Bar before you can spar Captain Garrick.
- RUNEFORGE_LEGENDARY_ITEM_LEVEL_SELECTOR_LABEL - Select iLvl
- UNITNAME_SUMMON_TITLE47 - %s's Steward
- MAP_PIN_HYPERLINK - |A:Waypoint-MapPin-ChatIcon:13:13:0:0|a Map Pin Location
- RUNEFORGE_LEGENDARY_ITEM_LEVEL_SELECTOR_NONE - None
- NPEV2_WARRIOR_SPENDER - Use your|cFF00FFFF Rage|r! Press|cFF00FFFF [%s]|r to use [%s] on Captain Garrick!
- TRANSMOG_AND_MOUNT_DRESSUP_FRAME_SHOW_MOUNT - Show Mount
- RACIAL_TRAITS_TOOLTIP - Racial Traits
- NPEV2_PRIEST_BUILDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] while Shadow Word: Pain is active.
- NPEV2_PRIEST_SPENDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to refresh [%s] on your opponent.
- NPEV2_WARLOCK_BUILDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] while Corruption is on your foe.
- NPEV2_WARLOCK_SPENDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to refresh [%s] on your opponent.
- NPEV2_SHAMAN_SPENDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] when foes are in melee with you!
- NPEV2_SHAMAN_BUILDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] from far away.
- NPEV2_MAGE_SPENDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] when foes are in melee with you!
- NPEV2_MAGE_BUILDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] to slow your opponent from far away.
- NPEV2_MONK_SPENDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] during the sparring match with Captain Garrick!
- NPEV2_MONK_BUILDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] during the sparring match with Captain Garrick!
- NPEV2_DRUID_SPENDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to refresh [%s] on your opponent
- NPEV2_DRUID_BUILDER - Press |cFF00FFFF[%s]|r to use [%s] while Moonfire is on your foe.
- PLAGUEFALLDUNGEON_BOSS03_ENERGY_BAR - Energy
- NPEV2_INTRO_MOVE_ALLIANCE - Use your |cFF00FFFFmovement controls|r to approach |cFF00FFFFCaptain Garrick|r.
- NPEV2_INTRO_MOVE_HORDE - Use your |cFF00FFFFmovement controls|r to approach |cFF00FFFFWarlord Breka Grimaxe|r.
- NPEV2_INTRO_QUESTGIVER_INTERACT_HORDE - {Atlas|NPE_RightClick:16} on the {Atlas|NPE_ExclamationPoint:16} or on |cFF00FFFFWarlord Breka Grimaxe|r to receive your first quest!
- RUNEFORGE_LEGENDARY_POWER_LIST_LABEL - Select a Legendary Power
- NPEV2_INTRO_RANGED_COMBAT - {Atlas|NPE_LeftClick:16} on the |cFF00FFFFCombat Dummy|r to target it.
- SOULBIND_RESET_BUTTON - Reset
- NPEV2_RESOURCE_CALLOUT_WARRIOR - The |cFF00FFFFred bar|r represents your |cFF00FFFFRage|r, which is increased by taking or receiving damage.
- NPEV2_RESOURCE_CALLOUT_ENERGY - The |cFF00FFFFyellow bar|r represents your |cFF00FFFFEnergy|r which is used for your abilities.|cFF00FFFFEnergy|r recharges over time.
- NPEV2_RESOURCE_CALLOUT_MANA - The |cFF00FFFFblue bar|r represents your |cFF00FFFFMana|r which is used to cast spells.
- NPEV2_RESOURCE_CALLOUT_HUNTER - The |cFF00FFFForange bar|r represents your |cFF00FFFFFocus|r which is used for your abilities.
- NPEV2_ABILITYINITIALREPEAT - |cFF00FFFFPress [%s]|r on your keyboard to use [%s] again!
- NPEV2_APPROACH_INJURED_CREWMEMBER - Use your |cFF00FFFFmovement controls|r to approach the |cFF00FFFFInjured Crewmember|r.
- MAP_PIN_SHARING - Map Pin Sharing
- MAP_PIN_SHARING_TOOLTIP - You can share this location with other players by inserting a link into chat.|n|n|cff20ff20
|r
- MAP_PIN - Map Pin
- MAP_PIN_TOOLTIP - Place a locational pin on the map that can be tracked to help your travels. You can also link your pin to other players in chat so they can find their way to your pin.
- MAP_PIN_TOOLTIP_INSTRUCTIONS - Click on this button and then on the map to drop a pin, or just Control click anywhere on the map.
- NPEV2_APPROACH_WANDERING_BOAR - Use your |cFF00FFFFmovement controls|r to approach a |cFF00FFFFWandering Boar|r.
- RUNEFORGE_LEGENDARY_COST_FORMAT - Costs: |cffffffff%s|r
- RUNEFORGE_LEGENDARY_MODIFIER_UNAVAIBLE_TOOLTIP - None in inventory
- RUNEFORGE_LEGENDARY_MODIFIER_SELECTED_TOOLTIP - Already selected
- SHOW_IN_GAME_NAVIGATION - In Game Navigation
- OPTION_TOOLTIP_SHOW_IN_GAME_NAVIGATION - Shows a navigation helper icon in the world that helps find your currently tracked quest, waypoint, etc...
- CHARACTER_CUSTOMIZATION_CHOICE_TOOLTIP - %d: %s
- NPEV2_SELL_GREY_ITEMS - Items marked with a gold coin are |cFF00FFFFtreasure items|r and are always safe to sell.
- NPEV2_SELL_ITEMS_TO_VENDOR - |cFF00FFFFRight Click|r{Atlas|NPE_RightClick:16} on items to sell them to the Vendor.
- NPEV2_BUYBACK_ITEMS_FROM_VENDOR - The Buyback page shows items recently sold to the Vendor. You can buy back accidentally sold items.
- NPEV2_BUYBACK_ITEMS - Any recently sold items will show up here. You can |cFF00FFFFRight Click|r{Atlas|NPE_RightClick:16} to buy them back.
- NPEV2_BUY_ITEMS_FROM_VENDOR - |cFF00FFFFRight Click|r{Atlas|NPE_RightClick:16} on these items if you want to buy them.
- TRACKER_HEADER_CAMPAIGN_QUESTS - Campaign
- SOULBIND_DIALOG_REPLACE_CONDUIT - [PH] Are you sure you want to replace this conduit? The existing conduit will be destroyed.
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_465 - Target is linked to somebody else.
- NPEV2_LFD_SELECT_ROLE - Verify your role.
- NPEV2_LFD_RANDOM_DUNGEON - Use this drop down to select |cFF00FFFFSpecific Dungeon|r.
- NPEV2_LFD_SPECIFIC_DUNGEON - Make sure |cFF00FFFFDarkmaul Citadel|r is checked, then press the |cFF00FFFFFind Group|r button.
- NPEV2_LFD_INFO_POINTER_MESSAGE - Hover over this icon to see the status of your group.
- CHARACTER_FORM - %s Form
- RESET_CAMERA - Reset Camera
- RANDOMIZE_APPEARANCE - Randomize Appearance
- ANIMA_DIVERSION_NODE_SELECTED - Already Selected
- ANIMA_DIVERSION_DIVERT_ANIMA - Divert Anima
- TRANSMOG_AND_MOUNT_DRESSUP_FRAME_SHOW_TRANSMOG - Show Transmog
- GARRISON_TYPE_9_0_LANDING_PAGE_TOOLTIP - Click to show the Mission report
- GARRISON_TYPE_9_0_LANDING_PAGE_TITLE - Missions
- SPELL_FAILED_CUSTOM_ERROR_466 - You dont currently have a summoned Ghoul.
- COVENANT_PREVIEW_ABILITIE_LABEL - Abilities:
Verpasst jetzt keinen News Artikel oder WoW Guide mehr und folgt uns auf Facebook, Twitter oder abonniert unseren RSS-Feed.Zurück zur Übersicht
Kommentare: