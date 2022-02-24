Patchnotes zu allen Patch 9.2 Hotfixes
Patch 9.2 ist der letzte große Patch in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. Zu disem Patch gehören mehrere große Inhalte wie das neue Gebiet Zereth Mortis, sowie neue Systeme wie die Chiffrenforschungskonsole und die Protoformsynthese. Obwohl die Testphast sehr lange dauert, schafften es dennoch viele Fehler in die Release-Version. Erfahrungsgemäß erscheinen mehrere Hotfixes kurz nach Veröffentlichung eines Patches. Mit diesen Hotfixes nimmt Blizzard aber auch gerne Anpassungen vor. Nachfolgend sind die Patchnotes aller Hotfixes für Patch 9.2 im Überblick.
Warum listen wir die englische Patchnotes zu den Patch 9.2 Hotfixes auf? Zuerst erscheinen immer die englischen Patchnotes. Die deutschen Patchnotes folgen meist mit einem Tag Verzögerung. Da wir euch schnell informieren wollen, stellen wir die englischen Patchnotes online und ersetzen diese durch die deutschen Patchnotes, sobald sie verfügbar sind.
Hotfixes
February 23, 2022
Classes
- Priest
- Fixed an issue that caused Shadow Word: Death to only deal 50% bonus damage instead of 150% bonus damage while targets were below 20% health.
- Warlock
- Pacts forged with your Incubus or Succubus will now persist through death and other inconveniences.
- Fixed an issue where the Summon Sayaad quest, “Whatever You Sayaad,” would not be available if the Warlock’s Succubus was transformed via a glyph.
Covenants
- Renown levels 79 and 80 can now be earned from any source of Renown, rather than having to be earned from the quests “Replenishing the Reservoir” or “Shaping Fate.”
Creatures and NPCs
- The looking for group icon will now appear for players attempting to complete the world quest to defeat Antros.
Items and Rewards
- The following repeatable treasures now appear more frequently in Zereth Mortis:
- Cypher-Bound Chest
- Mawsworn Supply Chest
- Tarachnid Eggs
- Avian Nest
- Discarded Automa Scrap
- Forgotten Treasure Vault
- The Firim in Exile volumes now spawn instantly.
- Fixed an issue which prevented Shard of Domination tooltips from greying out in areas where they don't function.
- Interacting with Lore Concordances will no longer create a frostbolt visual.
Quests
- Annelids now spawn more quickly for the world quest “Annelid-ilation.”
Torghast, Tower of the Damned
- Anima Powers
- Priest
- Power Overwhelming now causes all affected spells to cost no mana.
- Power Overwhelming now immediately causes Mind Blast and Holy Fire cooldowns to reset.
- Prolonged Infusion now affects Power Overwhelming.
22. Februar 2022
Gegenstände und Belohnungen
- Die folgenden kosmetischen Waffen aus einzigartigen Schätzen in Zereth Mortis wurden aktualisiert. Sie sind jetzt accountgebunden, sodass Spieler sie an ihre Zweitcharaktere schicken können, um die jeweilige Vorlage freizuschalten.
- Protofloraernter
- Protomineralienextraktor
- Gequältes Schlundstahlgroßschwert
- Instrument der Holzhammermethode
Quests
- Es wurde ein Fehler behoben, durch den für die Quest „Der vergrabene Bufonid“ auf der Minikarte eine überzählige Kartenmarkierung angezeigt wurde.
Quelle: BlizzardZurück zur Übersicht
Kommentare: