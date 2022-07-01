World of Warcraft: Regionsweite Auktionshäuser kommen
Viele Spieler warten gespannt auf den Betatest von Dragonflight. Docht statt der Beta hat heute die Testphase zu Patch 9.2.7 begonnen. Das größte Hightlight aus diesem Patch sind die regionsweiten Auktionshäuser. Bestimmte Waren wie Rohstoffe und verbrauchbare Gegenstände werden ab diesem Patch auch realmübergreifend auf Servern der gleichen Region im Auktionshaus zum Kauf angeboten. Dies funktioniert jedoch nicht mit allen Gegenständen. So werden Waren wie Rüstungen und Waffen weiterhin nur im Auktionshaus des eigenen Realms gelistet.
Warum führt Blizzard regionsweite Auktionshäuser in World of Warcraft ein? Laut Blizzard sollen durch die regionsweite Auktionshäuser mehr Käufer und Verkäufer für Rohstoffe zur Verfügung stehen. Doch ohne Grund wird diese Änderung nicht einfach vorgenommen. Wir vermuten, dass die Spielerzahl von World of Warcraft so stark gesunken ist, dass man sich zu diesem Schritt entschieden, damit die Wirtschaft im Spiel weiterhin funktioniert.
World of Warcraft Version 9.2.7 PTR
AUCTION HOUSE UPDATE: REGION-WIDE COMMODITIES
- Auction Houses across all realms on a given region will now share commodity listings (gems, herbs, flasks, consumables, etc.). Items that aren’t commodities –- like armor and weapons –- will continue to be realm-specific.
- Developers’ note: The Auction House you know and use today should look and feel exactly the same; it’ll just have way more buyers and sellers available to you for commodities. We’d love for players to hop on the PTR, copy over their characters, and help us test the Auction House across the entire PTR region. We might schedule a specific time in a few weeks for everyone to hop on at the same time to help stress it, details tbd.
