Nach kurzer Questreihe erhaltet ihr das Pet „Schaudernetzbrutling“ in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Beschreibung

Here we go! A lil' formal education, a lil' educated guessin', a touch o' re-chiselin' runes, and we got ourselves a magic un-infuser! Defuser? Out-fuser? Whatever! It'll do somethin' unpleasant tae the queen, o' that I'm pretty sure. And she's got tae go if we're aimin' tae stop the threat. Squashin' the lil' ones will only slow 'em down. Ye got tae cut 'em off at the source.