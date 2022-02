Ende der Ewigkeit: Paktkampagne aus Patch 9.2 mit allen Quests und Belohnungen

Beschreibung

The attack from the Jailer's forces is a sign! In the past, there was one among us who sought the forbidden knowledge of the First Ones. For that, we must have earned their ire and lost the protections we once had. We must atone for the trespasses of our kin. Take this incense. Go out into the veldt and burn it as offerings to the First Ones. I hope they will offer us forgiveness.