World of Warcraft: Bosse wurden im Mausoleum der Ersten abgeschwächt
Geschrieben von Telias am 04.03.2022 um 09:08
Noch bevor der mythische Schwierigkeitsgrad öffnet und damit das richtige Progress-Rennen beginnt, hat Blizzard Abschwächungen bei den folgenden drei Bossen im Mausoleum der Ersten vorgenommen.
- Konstrukteur Xy'mox
- Prototypenpantheon
- Anduin Wrynn
Wie anhand der Patchnotes zu lesen ist, sind vor allem normaler und heroischer Schwierigkeitsgrad betroffen. Auswirkungen auf das so genannte Race to World First hat es nicht, da diese beiden Schwierigkeitsgrade für Progress-Gilden sowieso keine Herausforderung sind.
Weitere aktuelle Änderungen gibt es in unserer Übersicht aller Hotfixes zu Patch 9.2.
Dungeons and Raids
- Sepulcher of the First Ones
- Several enemies now detect stealth and invisibility.
- Skolex, the Insatiable Ravener
- Fixed an issue where Retch was not treated as an area of effect spell in regards to all defensive abilities.
- Artificer Xy’mox
- Health of Xy Acolytes reduced by 15% on Raid Finder, Normal, and Heroic difficulties.
- Resolved an issue where Interdimensional Wormholes could despawn while Genesis Rings were active when Xy'mox was below 30% health.
- Reduced the pacing of the encounter by 15% on Normal and Heroic difficulty.
- Improved the visual clarity of Gunship Barrage.
- Reduced the radius effect of Hyperlight Sparknova.
- Prototype Pantheon
- Burden of Sin damage reduced by 25% on all difficulties except Mythic.
- Added more time before Bastion's Ward dispel zones despawn upon transitioning between phases.
- The Prototype Pantheon now pause in their place when beginning Complete Reconstruction and will remain there until all members of the Pantheon are defeated.
- Improved the visual effect for Pinning Weapon.
- Fixed an issue where Complete Reconstruction could fail to apply to a Pantheon member.
- Holy Priest’s Guardian Angel (Talent) will now correctly reduce the cooldown of Guardian Spirit when cast on the Withering Seeds.
- Anduin Wrynn
- Anduin's health reduced by 5% on Heroic difficulty.
- Remorseless Winter damage reduced by 10% on Normal and Heroic difficulty.
- Fiendish Soul Health reduced by 25% on Normal and Heroic difficulty.
- Grim Reflection health reduced by 10% on Normal and Heroic difficulty.
- Befouled Barrier requires 10% less healing on Heroic difficulty.
- Befouled Barrier requires 20% less healing on Normal difficulty.
