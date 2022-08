WoW Dragonflight: Die Einführungsquestreihe der Dracthyr

Beschreibung

That beacon ahead--I am certain it was not there before we were imprisoned.



Spellcraft is not my forte, but I know arcane magic when I see it. The same magic used by the blue dragon in the creche.



He said a name... Malygos. It sounds so familiar, but the Earth-Warder's teachings feel distant. Fragmented.



If this Malygos put us into stasis, perhaps the arcane beacon was placed on his orders.



Investigate the area and report back. Ensure the beacon cannot be used to call in enemy reinforcements.