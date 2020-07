WoW Shadowlands: Paktkampagne der Kyrianer mit allen Freischaltungen

Beschreibung

To bond souls is but the first step. You must now empower it.



Just as Pelagos will gain strength from you, so too shall you grow from him. As your bond grows over time you will touch deeper into one another's souls, and so your strength shall increase.



All you must do is place your hand upon the Forge of Bonds to augment your bond. There is no price to pay--the only limitation is your connection to our sacred covenant.