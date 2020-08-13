Spiel:
Pre-Event zu Shadowlands: Guide und Belohnungen

Geschrieben von Telias am 13.08.2020 um 19:55

Einige Wochen bevor eine neue World of Warcraft Erweiterung veröffentlicht wird startet ein Event, welches zur Vorbereitung dient. Beim Pre-Event zu Shadowlands erfahren wir was genau geschieht, bevor wir uns in die Schattenlande begeben. Gleichzeitig erhalten wir bei diesem Event neue Ausrüstungsgegenstände und weitere Belohnungen. Das Pre-Event zu Shadowlands ist in mehrere Phasen unterteilt und wird in einem wöchentlichen Rhythmus erweitert. Das Event startet kurz nachdem Patch 9.0.1 auf den Live-Realms erscheint. Mit der Veröffentlichung der neuen WoW Erweiterung geht es dann mit der Einführungsquestreihe für Shadowlands weiter.

Achtung: Die Questexte wurden noch nicht lokalisiert. Wir werden diese natürlich updaten, sobald die deutschen Beschreibungen fertig sind.

Einführungsquestreihe zu Shadowlands

1. Woche des Pre-Events

In der ersten Woche werden Allianz-Spieler nach Sturmwind beordert. Dort findet eine Invasion der Geißel statt. In der Haupstadt erfahren sie, dass Anduin Wrynn und Jaina Prachtmeer von der Geißel entführt wurden. Anschließend sollen sie sich einen Überblick über einige Gebiete in Azeroth verschaffen, bevor sie weiter zur Eiskrone geschickt werden. Die Questreihe der Horde ist ähnlich. In Orgrimmar erfahren Horde-Spieler, dass Thrall und Baine Bluthuf entführt wurden und werden ebenfalls auf eine Erkundungstour geschickt. Ab der Eiskrone ist die Questreihe beider Fraktionen gleich.

Invasion der Geißel

Bei der Invasion der Geißel werden Spieler infiziert und in Ghule verwandelt. Infizierte Spieler haben eine Minute Zeit zu einem Argentumheiler zu gelangen, bevor sie zu einem infizierten Zombie werden. Infizierte Zombies beherrschen folgende Fähigkeiten.

  • Zerfleischen!: Fügt einem Gegner 5 körperlichen Schaden zu und erhöht 12 Sekunden lang den erlittenen körperlichen Schaden um 5%.
  • Vollgeschleimt!: Fügt Gegnern innerhalb von 2 Metern nach dem Aufprall 5 Naturschaden zu.
  • Rufendes Jammern: Winkt bis zu vier Zombies zu Euch herüber. Sie dürfen sich nicht im Kampf befinden.
  • Torkel!: Erhöht die Bewegungsgeschwindigkeit von Zombies in der Nähe 10 Sekunden lang um 100%, damit sie ihr Futter besser erwischen.
    Entfernt bewegungseinschränkende oder Kontrollverlusteffekte.
  • Zombieexplosion!: Zerfällt in Stücke, verursacht 60 körperlichen Schaden und infiziert Gegner innerhalb von 15 Metern.
Invasion der Geißel: Shadowlands Pre-Event

Allianz-Questreihe

  • An Urgent Request
  • Cause for Distraction
  • Return of the Crusade
  • Field Reports
  • Damned Intruders
  • Return of the Scourge
  • A Message from Icecrown

Horde-Questreihe

  • An Urgent Request
  • Cause for Distraction
  • Return of the Crusade
  • Field Reports
  • Damned Intruders
  • Return of the Scourge
  • A Message from Icecrown

Questreihe in der Eiskrone

  • Securing the Area
  • A Valiant Effort
  • Scouting from a Safe Distance
  • Advancing the Effort

Pre-Event Belohnungen

Die genauen Belohnungen sind noch nicht bekannt. In den Spieledateien haben wir jedoch Hinweise darauf gefunden, dass wir Gegenstände mit Item-Level 100 vermutlich durch Weltquests als Belohnung erhalten. Nach dem Level-Squish entspricht das der Beute aus dem normalen Schwierigkeitsgrad von Ny'alotha.

Laut dem Haustier-Journal erhalten wir außerdem durch das Pre-Event das Haustier „Fauliger Geist“.

Fauliger Geist

