Pre-Event zu Shadowlands: Guide und Belohnungen

Einige Wochen bevor eine neue World of Warcraft Erweiterung veröffentlicht wird startet ein Event, welches zur Vorbereitung dient. Beim Pre-Event zu Shadowlands erfahren wir was genau geschieht, bevor wir uns in die Schattenlande begeben. Gleichzeitig erhalten wir bei diesem Event neue Ausrüstungsgegenstände und weitere Belohnungen. Das Pre-Event zu Shadowlands ist in mehrere Phasen unterteilt und wird in einem wöchentlichen Rhythmus erweitert. Das Event startet kurz nachdem Patch 9.0.1 auf den Live-Realms erscheint. Mit der Veröffentlichung der neuen WoW Erweiterung geht es dann mit der Einführungsquestreihe für Shadowlands weiter.
1. Woche des Pre-Events
In der ersten Woche werden Allianz-Spieler nach Sturmwind beordert. Dort findet eine Invasion der Geißel statt. In der Haupstadt erfahren sie, dass Anduin Wrynn und Jaina Prachtmeer von der Geißel entführt wurden. Anschließend sollen sie sich einen Überblick über einige Gebiete in Azeroth verschaffen, bevor sie weiter zur Eiskrone geschickt werden. Die Questreihe der Horde ist ähnlich. In Orgrimmar erfahren Horde-Spieler, dass Thrall und Baine Bluthuf entführt wurden und werden ebenfalls auf eine Erkundungstour geschickt. Ab der Eiskrone ist die Questreihe beider Fraktionen gleich.
Invasion der Geißel
Bei der Invasion der Geißel werden Spieler infiziert und in Ghule verwandelt. Infizierte Spieler haben eine Minute Zeit zu einem Argentumheiler zu gelangen, bevor sie zu einem infizierten Zombie werden. Infizierte Zombies beherrschen folgende Fähigkeiten.
- Zerfleischen!: Fügt einem Gegner 5 körperlichen Schaden zu und erhöht 12 Sekunden lang den erlittenen körperlichen Schaden um 5%.
- Vollgeschleimt!: Fügt Gegnern innerhalb von 2 Metern nach dem Aufprall 5 Naturschaden zu.
- Rufendes Jammern: Winkt bis zu vier Zombies zu Euch herüber. Sie dürfen sich nicht im Kampf befinden.
- Torkel!: Erhöht die Bewegungsgeschwindigkeit von Zombies in der Nähe 10 Sekunden lang um 100%, damit sie ihr Futter besser erwischen.
Entfernt bewegungseinschränkende oder Kontrollverlusteffekte.
- Zombieexplosion!: Zerfällt in Stücke, verursacht 60 körperlichen Schaden und infiziert Gegner innerhalb von 15 Metern.
Allianz-Questreihe
- An Urgent Request
An Urgent Request
|Report to Genn Greymane at Lion's Rest in Stormwind City.
Beschreibung
Champion, A matter of great urgency has arisen--one that requires your immediate attention. Due to the sensitive nature of recent events, I must withhold further details until we meet. We have much to discuss. King Greymane and I await your arrival at Lion's Rest.
- Cause for Distraction
Cause for Distraction
|Speak with Genn Greymane at Lion's Rest in Stormwind City.
Beschreibung
The very heart of the Alliance is under attack. The undead Scourge is swarming in numbers not seen since the return of Arthas Menethil. Amidst the chaos, something... terrible has happened. What I am about to share with you has not yet been revealed to our allies. They will be told in due time, but I needed to speak to you directly before word gets out. Allow me to explain.
- Return of the Crusade
Return of the Crusade
|Speak with Commander Gregor in the Trade District of Stormwind City.
Beschreibung
The Scourge's unbound hunger has been unleashed. It's only a matter of time before those monsters swarm our streets. We need expertise in dealing with this menace. The death knights of the Ebon Blade have stepped forward to aid us, but even they can't do this alone. The Argent Crusade has answered the call. I need you to work with them to keep our people safe, <name>. I have sent word of your arrival to their commander. He awaits you at their camp just inside the city gates.
- Field Reports
Field Reports
|Gather reports from officers in Elwynn Forest, Redridge Mountains and Duskwood.
Beschreibung
The Scourge can strike anytime, anywhere. To counter their unpredictability, I sent forces to secure key locations along the southern road heading east, though some time has passed, and I have yet to receive any reports from our scouts in the field. With the erratic nature of these attacks, I fear the worst. Travel the road and see what you can uncover. I'll be expecting a full report when you return. Light be with you, <name>.
- Damned Intruders
Damned Intruders
|Kill 12 Scourge in the area.
Beschreibung
Compiling these reports will take some time. If you can help keep the area clear I'll finish twice as fast.
- Return of the Scourge
Return of the Scourge
|Bring Lieutenant Vernon's report to Commander Gregor in the Trade District of Stormwind City.
Beschreibung
Take my report to the commander. He'll know what to do with this information.
- A Message from Icecrown
A Message from Icecrown
|Report to Justicar Mariel Trueheart at the Argent Tournament Grounds in Icecrown.
Beschreibung
Dire reports have arrived from our allies in Northrend. Justicar Trueheart has sent a handwritten request for assistance. As an experienced <class>, I ask that you answer the call. The urgency of this plea cannot be ignored. Even if it means braving the terrors of Icecrown itself. I know you fear for the safety of your allies. I will coordinate our efforts here and call in additional reinforcements. Stay true, <name>.
Horde-Questreihe
- An Urgent Request
An Urgent Request
|Report to Lor'themar Theron atop Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar.
Beschreibung
Champion, A matter of great urgency has arisen--one that requires your immediate attention. Due to the sensitive nature of recent events, I must withhold further details until we can speak in person. There is much to discuss. Regent Lord Lor'themar Theron awaits your arrival in Orgrimmar.
- Cause for Distraction
Cause for Distraction
|Speak with Lor'themar Theron atop Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar.
Beschreibung
The Horde is under attack. The undead Scourge is swarming in numbers not seen since the return of Arthas Menethil. Amidst the chaos, something... terrible has happened. Allow me to explain.
- Return of the Crusade
Return of the Crusade
|Speak with Commander Throgg in the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar.
Beschreibung
The Scourge's unbound hunger has been unleashed. It's only a matter of time before they're swarming our streets. We need expertise in dealing with this menace. The death knights of the Ebon Blade have stepped forward to aid us, but even they can't do this alone. The Argent Crusade has returned to answer the call. I need you to work with them to keep our people safe, <name>. I have sent word of your arrival to their commander.
- Field Reports
Field Reports
|Gather reports from officers in Durotar and the Barrens.
Beschreibung
The Scourge's behavior is erratic. In an attempt to counter their efforts, I've dispatched several allies alongside Orgrimmar's finest wolf riders to stop them in their tracks. You can find our allies along the southern road. I'll be expecting a full report when you return.
- Damned Intruders
Damned Intruders
|Kill 6 Cultists and 4 Bloodthirsty Ghouls at the Crossroads.
Beschreibung
Compiling these reports will take some time. If you can help keep the area clear I'll finish twice as fast.
- Return of the Scourge
Return of the Scourge
|Bring Lieutenant Althera's report to Commander Throgg in the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar.
Beschreibung
Take this report to the commander. He will know what best to do with it.
- A Message from Icecrown
A Message from Icecrown
|Report to Justicar Mariel Trueheart at the Argent Tournament Grounds in Icecrown.
Beschreibung
I've just received a dire report from our allies in Northrend. Justicar Trueheart requests our immediate assistance. We cannot ignore the urgency of this request, even if it means braving the terrors of Icecrown itself. A <class> like you would do much to bolster their chances on the battlefield. You have my word--our allies here will be protected. Battle calls, <name>. I trust you're ready.
Questreihe in der Eiskrone
- Securing the Area
Securing the Area
|Remove 12 Scourge from the Argent Tournament Grounds.
Beschreibung
With the release of the Scourge all hell has broken loose. Through quick action of our allies we've managed to hold our ground... for now. We need to clear out the immediate threat to assess the situation and begin to plan our advance. I'll be damned if we let this place fall.
- A Valiant Effort
A Valiant Effort
|Rescue 6 Wounded Valiants from the training grounds.
Beschreibung
The Scourge's abrupt attacks on these grounds caught our forces off guard. While our peacekeepers were able to escort most of our allies to safety, there are those that weren't so lucky. Check the training grounds and locate those that survived the onslaught. We need all the help we can get.
- Scouting from a Safe Distance
Scouting from a Safe Distance
|Survey the Cult of the Damned's presence at Aldur'thar and Mord'rethar.
Beschreibung
Though we have firsthand contact with the Scourge's presence, word of the resurgence of the Cult of the Damned has sparked our curiosity. They are said to have amassed quite a following as of late. I can only imagine what they're up to. I suggest we investigate.
- Advancing the Effort
Advancing the Effort
|Secure a foothold atop the Ironwall Rampart in Icecrown.
Beschreibung
With our allies steadily regaining control of these grounds it's time we press on. Our previous efforts to establish a small forward camp deeper in the heart of Icecrown were overrun before we could settle. With you by our side I believe we have a fighting chance to reclaim the area.
Pre-Event Belohnungen
Die genauen Belohnungen sind noch nicht bekannt. In den Spieledateien haben wir jedoch Hinweise darauf gefunden, dass wir Gegenstände mit Item-Level 100 vermutlich durch Weltquests als Belohnung erhalten. Nach dem Level-Squish entspricht das der Beute aus dem normalen Schwierigkeitsgrad von Ny'alotha.
Laut dem Haustier-Journal erhalten wir außerdem durch das Pre-Event das Haustier „Fauliger Geist“.
