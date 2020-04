WoW Shadowlands: Kampagne der Kyrianer in der Bastion

Beschreibung

Look at this place! What a mess. The Locus is inactive and these "Forsworn" have taken over.



We need to restore the Locus, but I do not know how. This place was built long, long before my time.



Luckily for us, the Forgelite Prime before me was a prolific soul. She recorded everything. If we can find her designs for this place, I am certain I can work out the rest. Even without my Mnemis' help.



Look around. There are plenty of scrolls strewn about. Meet me near the Locus when you find it.