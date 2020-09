WoW Shadowlands: Level-Questreihe bei den Nekrolords in Maldraxxus

Beschreibung

I believe now it is time for you to leave.



You are a Maw Walker, one who can activate the waystone between the Maw and the lands beyond. While your friends may not hold the same title, there is a way to send them through the gate.



Souls can be connected. In theory, if you let someone attune themselves to your soul while you activate the waystone, you both should be able to leave. Even fleeting connections may produce some result.



Go with your other two guests and see if my hypothesis is correct.