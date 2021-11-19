World of Warcraft: Set-Boni der neuen Tier-Sets aus Patch 9.2
Geschrieben von Telias am 19.11.2021 um 09:07
Die Testphase zu Patch 9.2 hat offiziell noch nicht begonnen. Laut Blizzard gehen die Server gegen Ende der Woche online. Doch schon jetzt gibt es Informationen aus den Spieldateien. Beachtet jedoch, dass diese Infos aus dem ersten Build stammen und sich garantiert noch ändern werden. Nachfolgend die Set-Boni der neuen Tier-Sets aus Patch 9.2.
Todesritter Set-Boni - Patch 9.2 Tier Set
- Endless Rune Waltz (Blut - 2 Teile)
Heart Strike increases your Strength by 1% and the duration of Dancing Rune Weapon by 0.5 seconds, persisting for 10 seconds after Dancing Rune Weapon ends.
- Endless Rune Waltz (Blut - 4 Teile)
Parrying an attack causes your weapon to lash out, Heart Striking your attacker. Dancing Rune Weapon now summons 2 Rune Weapons.
- Harvest Time (Unheilig - 2 Teile)
Every 5 Scourge Strikes casts Soul Reaper on your target. Soul Reaper grants your pet 20% attack speed for 10 seconds.
- Harvest Time (Unheilig - 4 Teile)
Whenever Soul Reaper's secondary effect triggers, summon an Army of the Dead ghoul.
- Arctic Assault (Frost - 2 Teile)
Remorseless Winter grants 8% Critical Strike while active.
- Arctic Assault (Frost - 4 Teile)
Consuming Killing Machine fires a Glacial Advance through your target.
Dämonenjäger Set-Boni - Patch 9.2 Tier Set
- Deadly Dance (Verwüstung - 2 Teile)
Increases Blade Dance and Death Sweep damage by 20%.
- Deadly Dance (Verwüstung - 4 Teile)
Every fifth Blade Dance or Death Sweep instantly refunds its own cooldown and cost. Casting this empowered Blade Dance or Death Sweep has a 15% chance to instantly refund its own cooldown and cost.
- Burning Hunger (Rachsucht - 2 Teile)
Damage dealt by Immolation Aura has a 10% chance to generate a Lesser Soul Fragment.
- Rapacious Hunger (Rachsucht - 4 Teile)
Consuming a Lesser Soul Fragment has a 100% chance to grant you 2 sec of Immolation Aura, or extend an existing Immolation Aura by 2 sec.
Druide Set-Boni - Patch 9.2 Tier Set
- Celestial Pillar (Gleichgewicht - 2 Teile)
Entering Lunar Eclipse creates a Fury of Elune at 25% effectiveness that follows your current target for 8 sec.
- Umbral Infusion (Gleichgewicht - 4 Teile)
While in an Eclipse, the cost of Starsurge and Starfall is reduced by 20%.
- Architect's Design (Wächter - 2 Teile)
Casting Barkskin causes you to Berserk for 4 sec.
- Architect's Aligner (Wächter - 4 Teile)
While Berserked, you radiate [ 45% of Attack Power ] Cosmic damage to nearby enemies and heal yourself for [ 61% of Attack Power ] every 1 sec.
- Heart of the Lion (Wildheit - 2 Teile)
Each combo point spent reduces the cooldown of Berserk by 0.5 sec.
- Sickle of the Lion (Wildheit - 4 Teile)
When Berserk ends you lacerate all nearby enemies, dealing [ 700% of Attack Power ] Bleed damage over 10 sec.
- Renewing Bloom (Wiederherstellung - 2 Teile)
Swiftmend heals an additional [ 21% of Spell Power ] for each periodic healing effect on the target.
- Ephemeral Blossom (Wiederherstellungs - 4 Teile)
Swiftmend heals 4 nearby allies for 25% of its healing done.
Jäger Set-Boni - Patch 9.2 Tier Set
- Killing Frenzy (Tierherrschaft - 2 Teile)
Your Kill Command critical strike chance is increased by 15% for each stack of Frenzy your pet has.
- Killing Frenzy (Tierherrschafts - 4 Teile)
Kill Command critical hits increase the damage and cooldown reduction of your next Cobra Shot by 40%.
- Mad Bombardier (Überleben - 2 Teile)
When Kill Command resets, it has a 40% chance to make your next Wildfire Bomb incur no cooldown.
- Mad Bombardier (Überleben - 4 Teile)
Your Wildfire Bombs deal 30% additional damage. This bonus is increased to 80% for bombs empowered by Mad Bombardier.
- Focused Trickery (Treffsicherheit - 2 Teile)
Trick Shots now also increases the damage of the affected shot by 30%.
- Focused Trickery (Treffsicherheit - 4 Teile)
Spending 80 Focus grants you 2 charges of Trick Shots.
Magier Set-Boni - Patch 9.2 Tier Set
- Arcane Lucidity (Arkan - 2 Teile)
Increases your Arcane damage dealt to enemies affected by Touch of the Magi by 18%.
- Arcane Lucidity (Arkan - 4 Teile)
After consuming 8 Clearcasting your next Touch of the Magi is instant, incurs no cooldown and lasts for 6 sec.
- Fiery Rush (Feuer - 2 Teile)
Increases the duration of Combustion by 2 sec.
- Fiery Rush (Feuer - 4 Teile)
While Combustion is active you burn for 2% of your maximum health every 1 sec causing your Fire Blast and Phoenix Flames to recharge 100% faster.
- Frost Storm (Frost - 2 Teile)
While Icy Veins is active your spells have a 25% chance to call down a Comet Storm on your target enemy. This effect cannot occur more than once every 30 sec sec.
- Frost Storm (Frost - 4 Teile)
Enemies hit by Comet Storm take 2% increased damage from your Frost Spells, up to 10% for 8 sec.
Mönch Set-Boni - Patch 9.2 Tier Set
- 9.2.0 Class Set - Monk - Brewmaster - 2PC (Braumeister - 2 Teile)
Targets ignited by Breath of Fire deal an additional 4% less damage to you.
- 9.2.0 Class Set - Monk - Brewmaster - 4PC (Braumeister - 4 Teile)
Breath of Fire empowers your next Tiger Palm or Blackout Kick, increasing Shuffle duration and Brew cooldown reduction by 100%.
- 9.2.0 Class Set - Monk - Mistweaver - 2PC (Nebelwirker - 2 Teile)
Essence Font's residual healing effect lasts an additional 2 sec.
- 9.2.0 Class Set - Monk - Mistweaver - 4PC (Nebelwirker - 4 Teile)
Drinking Thunder Focus Tea summons a Progenitor Rune of Healing, increasing all healing dealt while inside its bounds by 123.
- 9.2.0 Class Set - Monk - Windwalker - 2PC (Windläufer - 2 Teile)
Increases Fists of Fury damage by 40%.
- 9.2.0 Class Set - Monk - Windwalker - 4PC (Windläufer - 4 Teile)
After 10 offensive abilities, your next 3 offensive abilities deal an additional 0% damage.
Paladin Set-Boni - Patch 9.2 Tier Set
- Dawn Will Come (Heilig - 2 Teile)
Casting Word of Glory causes your next Light of Dawn to heal for 50% more and cast twice. Cannot occur more often than once per 30 sec.
- Dawn Will Come (Heilig - 4 Teile)
Each target hit by Light of Dawn has a 100% chance to reduce the remaining cooldown of Avenging Wrath by 2 sec.
- Ashes to Ashes (Vergelter - 2 Teile)
When you benefit from Art of War, you gain Seraphim for 2 sec.
- Ashes to Ashes (Vergelter - 4 Teile)
Art of War has a 50% chance to reset the cooldown of Wake of Ashes instead of Blade of Justice.
- Glorious Purpose (Schutz - 2 Teile)
Casting Shield of the Righteous increases your Block chance by 4% for 15 sec, stacking up to 3 times.
- Glorious Purpose (Schutz - 4 Teile)
Blocking an attack has a 33% chance to cast Judgment at your attacker.
Priester Set-Boni - Patch 9.2 Tier Set
- Darkened Mind (Schatten - 2 Teile)
Dark Thoughts has an additional 15% chance to trigger for each Shadow damage over time effect on the target.
- Living Shadow (Schatten - 4 Teile)
Consuming a Dark Thought causes your shadow to animate for 8 sec. Your shadow follows you, dealing [ 138.4% of Spell Power ] Shadow damage to your target over the duration.
- From Dusk (Disziplin - 2 Teile)
Casting Power Word: Shield or Shadow Mend has a 15% chance to make your next cast of Shadow Mend have no cost or cast time.
- Til Dawn (Disziplin - 4 Teile)
Power of the Dark Side increases the effectiveness of Penance by an additional 45% and is triggered when Power Word: Radiance is cast.
- Knowledge (Heilig - 2 Teile)
Your Holy Words begin Divine Conversation, increasing the cooldown reduction of your next Holy-Word-affecting spell by 15 sec.
- Conversation (Heilig - 4 Teile)
Divine Conversation increases the effectiveness of your next Holy-Word-affecting spell by 35%.
Schurke Set-Boni - Patch 9.2 Tier Set
- Grudge Match (Meucheln - 2 Teile)
Shiv's debuff causes your Bleeds to gain 25% Critical Strike for 9 seconds.
- Grudge Match (Meucheln - 4 Teile)
Vendetta causes Poisons and Bleeds on your target to expire 100% faster.
- Tornado Trigger (Gesetzlosigkeit - 2 Teile)
Your Main Gauche has a 25% chance to fire a Pistol Shot.
- Tornado Trigger (Gesetzlosigkeit - 4 Teile)
Pistol Shot has a 50% chance to load a Hidden Bullet from your sleeves, up to 6 times. After loading 6 bullets, Between the Eyes has its cooldown reset and costs no energy.
- Immortal Technique (Täuschung - 2 Teile)
Shadowstrike has a 20% chance to grant Shadow Blades for 5 sec.
- Immortal Technique (Täuschung - 4 Teile)
Your finishing moves have a 4% chance per combo point to cast Shadowstrike at up to 5 nearby enemies.
Schamane Set-Boni - Patch 9.2 Tier Set
- Heal the Soul (Wiederherstellung - 2 Teile)
Chain Heal's critical hit chance is increased by 30% on all targets it hits when cast on a target affected by your Riptide.
- Heal the Soul (Wiederherstellung - 4 Teile)
Chain Heal critical hits reduce the remaining cooldown of Spirit Link Totem by 2 sec.
- Fireheart (Elementar - 2 Teile)
While your Fire Elemental is active, your Lava Burst deals 20% additional damage and you gain Lava Surge every 8 sec.
- Fireheart (Elementar - 4 Teile)
Casting Lava Burst extends the duration of your Fire Elemental by 1.5 sec. If your Fire Elemental is not active, spending Maelstrom has a 20% chance to reduce its remaining cooldown by 10 sec instead.
- Stormspirit (Verstärker - 2 Teile)
Spending Maelstrom Weapon has a 3% chance per stack to summon a Feral Spirit for 9 sec.
- Stormspirit (Verstärker - 4 Teile)
Your Feral Spirits' attacks have a 20% chance to trigger Stormbringer, resetting the cooldown of your Stormstrike.
Hexenmeister Set-Boni - Patch 9.2 Tier Set
- Ritual of Ruin (Zerstörung - 2 Teile)
Casting Rain of Fire or Chaos Bolt has a 20% chance to make the next cast of the other free.
- Avatar of Destruction (Zerstörung - 4 Teile)
When Rain of Fire or Chaos Bolt is freely cast, you summon an Infernal for 8 sec.
- Ripped From the Portal (Dämonologie - 2 Teile)
Call Dreadstalkers has a 100% chance to summon an additional Dreadstalker.
- Malicious Imp-Pact (Dämonologie - 4 Teile)
Your Hand of Gul'dan has a 5% chance per Soul Shard to summon a Malicious Imp. When slain, Malicious Imp grants a Soul Shard and will either deal [ 19% of Spell Power ] Fire damage to all nearby enemies of your Implosion or deal it to your current target.
- Deliberate Malice (Gebrechen - 2 Teile)
Malefic Rapture's damage is increased by 15% and each cast extends the duration of Corruption, Agony, and Unstable Affliction by 2 sec.
- Calamitous Crescendo (Gebrechen - 4 Teile)
While Agony, Corruption, and Unstable Affliction are active, your Shadow Bolt has a 20% chance to make your next Malefic Rapture cost no Soul Shards and cast instantly.
Krieger Set-Boni - Patch 9.2 Tier Set
- Outburst (Schutz - 2 Teile)
Consuming 30 rage grants a stack of Outburst, upon reaching 8 stacks of Outburst your next Shield Slam or Thunder Clap are 200% more effective, or your next Ignore Pain is 50% more effective.
- Outburst (Schutz - 4 Teile)
Avatar increases your damage dealt by an additional 10% and decreases damage taken by 10%. Avatar instantly grants 8 stacks of Outburst.
- Pile On (Waffen - 2 Teile)
Increases the duration of your Colossus Smash and Warbreaker by 3 sec.
- Pile On (Waffen - 4 Teile)
Every 75 Rage consumed increases the effectiveness of your next Colossus Smash or Warbreaker by 2%, up to 10%.
- Frenzied Destruction (Furor - 2 Teile)
Raging Blow deals 15% increased damage and gains an additional charge.
- Frenzied Destruction (Furor - 4 Teile)
Raging Blow has a 20% chance to grant Recklessness for 4 sec.
Quelle: MMO ChampionZurück zur Übersicht
Kommentare: